Maksun Biotech Private Limited introducing a unique concept in the PCD pharma franchise domain

The pharmaceutical sector is one of the biggest industries in terms of volume and value in India. It comes only second after the IT sector in contributing to the Indian economy. On the global platform also Indian pharma sector is positioned well. The country ranks the third position in the world in terms of volume and fourteenth in terms of value. Apart from globally known pharmaceutical organizations, there are a huge number of organizations that are making their robust position in the industry. Maksun Biotech Private Limited is one of them

Maksun Biotech is a leading ISO certified pharmaceutical private limited company in India which is involved in sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing best-in-class pharmaceutical products. The company lists the top 10 firms in this segment. Incorporated in 2013 by Mr. Ruchir Kumar, Dr. Himanshu Arora, and Sh. Darshan Lal Arora Maksun Biotech is headquartered in Ambala Cantt, Haryana. The company markets and sells the widest range of allopathic medicines that include cardiac, diabetic, pediatric, ophthalmic, gynecologic, derma, and critical care medicines. It also provides ayurvedic medicines including herbal pain relief, anti-cough and anti-cold medicines. It is also involved in the manufacturing of health supplements, cosmetic and derma care products like face wash, creams, gels, capsules soaps etc.

The company that was started with 70 products now markets and sells 700 products covering the complete range of medicinal requirements. It sells products under 9 registered Wordmarks that include Blair Remedies, Gynaemak, Denblue, Chinvas Dental Care, Adrif Vision, Shinom Cosmecuticals, Rehan Care, and Kenriz Care. Each name is associated with a particular division From Gynaecology to general medicines and from ophthalmology to cardiac.

Maksun Biotech works on the PCD Pharma franchise model, it supports the individuals looking to start their own venture to establish its franchisee. It brings the PCD Pharma franchise to the PAN India level and helps to build franchises from the scratch by providing support in Marketing, manufacturing business, and monopoly services. The aim behind the PCD franchise model is to support entrepreneurship efforts and extend necessary support. It is the policy decision made by the company that it will have only one franchise in one district to provide them ample opportunity to attain maximum growth. It has 1000 associates all across India and is working on strengthening the network.

As the PCD Pharma franchise is a low-risk and high-profit business so it creates a win-win situation for both franchise and the company. While the company doesn't have to build its own distributors network the franchise on the other hand not only gets the products of already established brands but also the other support from the organization to grow the business. Maksun Biotech Private Limited is aiming to expand its franchise network all across the country.



