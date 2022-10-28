LifeSafe StaySafe 5-in-1 Reviews: Compact Aerosol Fire Extinguisher Puts Out Small Fires Fast?

StaySafe 5-in-1 is a fire extinguisher that uses an aerosol bottle, rather than a heavy metal canister. The extinguisher is easy to use for anyone, reducing the stress that can come with any small fire at a home or office.

What is StaySafe 5-in-1?

A fire always feels like the worst possible thing that could happen, but there is one problem that could make the situation even worse – having no access to a fire extinguisher. As helpful as this tool might be, too many people find them to be clunky, heavy, and complicated to use. Furthermore, they aren’t actually meant for every fire, and the wrong type of extinguisher can cause an even bigger risk.

Protecting any home or office from a dangerous fire means is much harder with the stress of figuring out how this device works. While learning more about what to do in an emergency can help to be prepared, having a simple way to take care of this scary moment is helpful. That’s where StaySafe 5-in-1 comes in.

StaySafe 5-in-1 offers a compact way to take care of a fire without having to carefully store the extinguisher or get injured in the process of lifting it . This device has the power to eliminate five different types of figures within just a few seconds, taking care of the fire before they worsen. The five types of fires that StaySafe extinguishers can handle are the most common ones that consumers see in their own homes, including:

● Fires involving organic materials, like paper and coal.

● Fires from flammable liquids, like paint and petrol.

● Fires caused by grease and other cooking oils.

● Electrical fires or fires caused by electrical malfunctions.

● Fires started by flammable gas.

A proprietary blend is responsible for the exclusive liquid, taking care of all of these fires without any problems. Users can handle the fire by just pressing a button, giving them enough time to put out the first before it causes a much more significant emergency.

How StaySafe 5-in-1 Works

The main reason that so many people have come to trust StaySafe’s fire extinguisher is that it is incredibly easy to use. Rather than having the same pin system as other fire extinguishers, this device is much like any other aerosol spray bottle, users just point and spray . The bottle is lightweight, and users don’t have to worry about learning to use a new tool in the event of an emergency. Within seconds, a small fire can be completely put out.

Once the fluid is released, the fire will be extinguished. If the fire is too big for the StaySafe 5-in-1 bottle to make a difference, the user will need to seek out emergency assistance from professionals.

Purchasing StaySafe 5-in-1

While basic fire extinguishers can be purchased at local home improvement stores, StaySafe 5-in-1 is only available to customers who shop on the official website . There are several packages available, giving users the best savings when they have more fire extinguishers at once.

The packages include:

● One StaySafe fire extinguisher for $29.99

● Three StaySafe fire extinguishers for $69.98

● Five StaySafe fire extinguishers for $104.97

All of the packages come with a 30-day return policy, but the discount from the typical $34.99 price tag won’t last. Consumers who want to reap the benefits of this discount should purchase while they can.

Frequently Asked Questions About StaySafe 5-in-1

What kind of fires can StaySafe 5-in-1 extinguish?

According to the independent testing of StaySafe 5-in-1 by BSI (which regulates fire extinguishing products), this device can put out fires involving petrol/diesel, cooking oil, paper/cards, textiles, and electric equipment.

Is StaySafe 5-in-1 able to safely put out an electrical fire?

Yes. The independent testing confirms that StaySafe 5-in-1 is a non-conducive solution to electrical fires up to 1000V, though users will need to stand no less than a meter away from the fire.

How much of the StaySafe 5-in-1’s contents will need to be used to put out a fire?

The total amount used will depend on how widespread the fire is. Users will need to continue spraying until the first stops. In many cases, the entire contents of the StaySafe 5-in-1 fire extinguisher are needed to fully put out the fire.

Is there any testing or approval that the StaySafe 5-in-1 extinguisher has already passed?

This model uses BS EN3 tested and approved fluid. It follows the regulations of BS 5597 and contains UL Recognized Component EX28800. It has already gone through the required BSI Testing to ensure that it can handle the five most common types of fire.

Can the StaySafe 5-in-1 extinguisher be used again?

Once the extinguisher is used, the customer should order another bottle to ensure that they can put out any fire that happens next. If any fluid has been used, the creators advise against using the extinguisher again.

Is there any expiration date on StaySafe 5-in-1?

Yes. This extinguisher should be used within three years, though the exact expiration date will be printed on the canister. Once it expires, users should replace it.

What is the substance in the bottle made from?

It contains firefighting fluid, which is nontoxic and nonhazardous.

Is StaySafe 5-in-1 eco-safe?

Yes. It is safe for the environment, and the bottle and fluid can both be recycled, which is especially helpful after the expiration date.

Is StaySafe 5-in-1 too small to get rid of an actual fire?

Every fire begins as just a small flame, and that’s what StaySafe 5-in-1 aims to tackle. Users can safely handle smaller fires, though the bigger fires often require much more than what the average consumer can take on. If it is not safe to use a personal fire extinguisher, users should contact emergency services and evacuate, rather than fighting it on their own.

Does StaySafe 5-in-1 meet the current regulations for fire extinguishers?

Yes. It has already been tested by BSI to confirm the five types of fires that it can put out.

Is StaySafe 5-in-1 safe to store in a hot car?

This fire extinguisher should not be exposed to temperatures higher than 120 degrees because it is a plastic aerosol container. However, if it is out of direct sunlight in a vehicle, it is possible to safely bring it along in a car. There are no flammable gasses involved, so there is no risk that it will explode.

What’s the return policy?

The creators of StaySafe 5-in-1 offer a 30-day money-back guarantee to get a full refund. Users will need to reach out to the company directly to get a refund or replacement.

How long does it take consumers to get their orders?

Every order goes out within 24-48 hours of submitting them. Typically, domestic orders within the United States take about 3-5 business days to arrive. International orders to the United Kingdom or Canada can take up to 7 business days.

How will consumers know that their order has shipped?

Users will receive an emailed invoice when their order is accepted, and they’ll receive a subsequent notification when their order is shipped from the warehouse.

The customer service team can be reached with other questions or concerns at staysafefireextinguisher@giddyup-support.com.

Summary

The StaySafe 5-in-1 fire extinguisher provides consumers with an easy way of taking care of a fire without any kind of pin system to learn. It ensures that users won’t hesitate to work quickly to handle this scary situation, even if they’ve never put out a fire. Users can purchase multiple bottles at once, ensuring that they are always ready when an unexpected emergency occurs.

