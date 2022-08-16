Labour Law Advisor Crosses 500M+ YouTube Views, First Finance Channel Achievement

Meet the founding partners of "Labour Law Advisor," Rishabh Jain and Mandeep Gill. After surpassing a staggering 500M+ views on the platform, the creators of the YouTube channel are overjoyed and inspired to keep creating educational content about labour laws and how to apply and implement them.

Labour Law Advisor is the first channel in the finance niche to surpass the astounding milestone of 500 million views. Pranjal Kamra comes in second place with about 280 million views, followed by Convey by FinnovationZ CA Rachana Phadke RanadFinology legal Invest Aaj for Kal with 238 million, 188 million, 145 million, and 127 million views, respectively.

This credibility for their channel implies growing subscribers & viewers, and a larger set of audience. It is a sign that their audience finds great value in their product or service.

Labour Law Advisor creates videos on personal finance and labour law topics for employees. They are on a mission to make India Jagruk. They made it abundantly clear how ignorance can result in significant financial issues for people in daily life. They use storytelling to share their experience and emphasise the importance of choosing wisely over conveniently. They talk about how, in this era of misinformation, financial fraud and scams have become common.

“We believe in a practical strategy to end the loop of manipulation and excessive consumption. We are doing our best to simplify labour law for the common man and how ignorance can lead to major financial risks and difficulties for the common man," says founder Rishabh Jain of ‘Labour Law Advisor’ YouTube channel.

Rishabh Jain, a resident of Jaipur, comes from a family of labour attorneys who have been practicing for the past 40 years. He decided to launch a channel to assist the nation's salaried workers, which will disseminate accurate and genuine information regarding the application of labour laws. The channel eventually attracted incredible engagement and transformed into a one-stop shop for workers by providing information on taxation, business, personal finance, and labour laws.

When asked about Mandeep Gill's role in co-founding the "Labour Law Advisor" YouTube channel, Rishabh says, "Mandeep was my fitness trainer in 2017, but he was always enthusiastic about finance and video editing, which intrigued me. So, we made the decision to work together and start our channel. I make videos about labour laws and taxes, while Mandeep handles personal finance.”

The channel's growth on YouTube, according to the founders, "was greatly influenced by consistency.” When we first started, we posted a couple of videos every month without any advance planning. Well, with the improvements in YouTube policies, when YouTube introduced its 1-minute video format called YouTube Shorts, we started publishing 1 short per day, and within a few days, things got more organised, increasing our following base. Thanks to YouTube, of course!

Rishabh Jain and Mandeep Gill want to make the common man aware of their rights and empower them with the knowledge they need to fully understand financial, labour, and tax laws.