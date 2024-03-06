Kinjal Dave, Geeta Rabari & Other Gujju Superstars Get Styled By Divyesh Talaviya- The Leading Celebrity Stylist, Actor And Digital Creator

Lately, the festive vibes have got us wrapped, and we still can't get over it—the vibrant hues, alleviated moods, and unique fashion trends! We had a whale of a time. Speaking of fashion, one name that certainly cannot be overlooked is Divyesh Talaviya. This past Navratri season, the celebrity stylist has sparked a wave of viral festive looks after providing showstopping makeovers to Gujarati cinema darlings.