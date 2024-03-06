Kinjal Dave, Geeta Rabari & Other Gujju Superstars Get Styled By Divyesh Talaviya- The Leading Celebrity Stylist, Actor And Digital Creator

Lately, the festive vibes have got us wrapped, and we still can't get over it—the vibrant hues, alleviated moods, and unique fashion trends! We had a whale of a time. Speaking of fashion, one name that certainly cannot be overlooked is Divyesh Talaviya. This past Navratri season, the celebrity stylist has sparked a wave of viral festive looks after providing showstopping makeovers to Gujarati cinema darlings.
There's no doubt that the stylist has a long history of working with multiple Gujju stars, but his recent collaboration with Kinjal Dave and Geeta Rabari was remarkable. He styled the Tetudo singer in pink embellished legends with an emerald-pearl neckpiece and earrings. Besides that, he has also styled her for Navratri 2022. Keeping the upbeat garba spirit alive, Divyesh decked the star out in vibrant, trendsetting ensembles perfect for pavilion nights.
Sought-after by Gujju celebrities for his Midas styling touch, Divyesh shared his vision for the shoots: “I wanted looks that captured the essence of each star’s unique personality and wanted their beauty to shine. The singers are known to set the festive vibe across the world; I had to put on my best styling skills.”
For acclaimed actress Kinjal Dave, Divyesh combined traditional charm with a contemporary edge through an authentic grab of a ghaghara paired with a cut-out cholis. The star was all smiles as she dazzled the stage and fans in the breathtaking designer ensemble. With minimal jewellery and a few quirky accessories, Divyesh created some of the most stunning Navratri looks for the singer.
Beyond the recent shoot, Divyesh has worked with the best of Gujarati cinema to help craft their signature off-screen styles as well. Other names who swear by his impeccable styling this Navratri include Rida Tharana, Apoorva Mukhija, and many more.
As buzz around his festival makeovers continues, Divyesh credits his loyal celebrity clients for trusting him to style festive looks that strike a balance between traditional charm and trendy extravagance year after year. He has worked with Khushi Shah, Prachi Solanki, Shraddha Dangar, RJ Devki, Aishwariya Majumdar, etc. He has also styled Niilam Panchal from Hellaro for the National Awards and styled a few admired pageants from the Miss India series.
Divyesh has also styled multiple shoots for fashion heads like Annus Creation and Krupa Thakkar. Besides that, he has also worked with many makeup artists, like Sejal Savaliya and more. We now wish him good luck with his upcoming projects.