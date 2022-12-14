Keen Psychics Review - Keen.Com FREE Trial Offers, Real Experience & Benefits And More

Keen psychic is a well-known platform with a wide variety of reading subjects and gifted readers that may provide you with enlightening information. Nevertheless, paying the best online psychics might seem risky since complete accuracy is almost never guaranteed.

However, Keen is a trustworthy platform that's worth using because of its open reader profiles and substantial sign-up bonuses. In addition to being a platform that is not only safe but also secure, it provides you with a satisfaction guarantee in the unlikely event that you do not get advice that is accurate.

However, when it comes to shortlisting the best psychics online, you have to check for other factors instead of focusing on just getting a satisfactory reading. First of all, you need to make sure that the platform is legit and it features real psychics in their portfolio. Fret not, this detailed Keen Psychics review would cover all aspects to help you make the right call.

Keen Psychics Review – Unique Features of Keen

Keen Psychics offers a wide variety of psychics along with 24/7 customer support. They offer exclusive services that other online psychic reading providers have struggled to offer clients, such as their pet psychic readings, clairaudients, and clairsentients along with gifted advisors who use tools such as iChing and pendants to predict the future.

Keen Psychics also offers free horoscope readings for its customers, which most people love reading about when they're browsing the website's home page. The regular horoscopes offered on the website engage with users and provide individuals with interesting guidelines about their day, week, and month.

Let’s take a look at the key features that make this platform stand out.

1 – It Has a Mobile App

Keen's smart mobile application, as well as excellent initial deal packages, set it apart from other competitors. The Keen app stands out since it provides a secure connection with a reliable reader. We like the fact that the application enables you to have on-the-go conversations with advisers.

2 – Excellent Customer Service

You must fill out a form on their site and wait for a customer care agent to get in touch with you in order to contact customer support. By going to the bottom of any page and selecting "Customer Support," you may visit the support page.

Given that Keen Psychic customer service lacks a live chat feature or a contact number in case something doesn’t go as planned, we believe Keen should try making its customer support services more easily accessible. It can prove to be quite aggravating to wait for a refund when you might have to wait a day or two for their support personnel to respond back to you.

However, Keen includes a comprehensive FAQ area that enables you to swiftly address small concerns. It's the finest option to get instant assistance because you may utilize it to discover solutions to the majority of your problems.

There are two possibilities to get a refund. You may either get in touch with a customer service rep directly or ask for a satisfaction guarantee credit, which will reimburse you up to $25 in Keen credits. However, it is to be kept in mind that responses for customer service may take up to two working days, and they will only issue refunds in Keen credits.

3 – Strict Psychic Advisors Screening

Before going through a thorough screening procedure, their application process needs candidates. Potential psychics are screened in order to make sure their qualifications are at par with Keen’s requirements. You may be assured that each reader on the platform has been assessed in this very manner.

In addition to this, Keen has revealed that each of their psychics undergoes a background investigation, their identities are verified, a content quality evaluation, along with a talent evaluation exam. Although it’s impossible to confirm the accuracy of these claims, it is equally challenging to confirm the assertions made by other competing platforms on their selection criteria.

4 – Refund Policy

In the event that you’re unhappy with their services, Keen offers you a completely money-back guarantee. With the tap of a button, you may request your credits to be refunded and get up to 25$ worth of credits on your Keen account.

Their refund policy allows customers to reimburse one experience every month; however, it only accepts claims for readings that took place during the previous 3 days. Getting in touch with their customer service will help you find out the solution to any particular refund queries you might have.

5 – Cheap Psychic Readings Offers - $1.99 for 10 mins

Here at Keen, you may get some of the finest introductory deals we've ever witnessed. Most sites simply provide lower pricing per minute; however, Keen allows you to utilize 10 minutes for just $1.99. With this offer, you may test out many psychics while saving a sizable amount of money.

We advise you to test out your preferred psychics using the free trial offer at Keen, so you can select one who you will always be able to turn to for guidance. Additionally, you may select the most qualified reader and be confident that your reading will be worthwhile, even if the cost is greater.

Having said that, you may use the Keen Rewards Program to save money on more readings. You may build up points using the program without spending any money. You may even level up and get access to premium benefits which include completely free sessions and sizable savings.

While prices at Keen might vary greatly, most psychic platforms often charge by the minute; thus, this is typical. The price for a reading starts from as low as $1 per minute and can vary from $2 to $6 per minute, with the average price falling between $2 - $3.

If you are a new customer at Keen, you won't have to stress out over the standard charges because you qualify for reasonable introductory pricing. Given that you can get a full reading with sound recommendations for less, we couldn't pass up on such an amazing offer.

7 – Reliable and Open-minded Online Psychics

When you become a Keen member, it is better to connect with a reader with whom you can ask open-minded yet precise inquiries. Keen offers a large pool of these experts. Furthermore, we advise against being overly optimistic while getting your hopes too high regarding the future and potential outcomes. This is due to the fact that time and the unfolding of events are beyond the control of even the finest of psychic readers.

Another pro-tip for Keen members - by incorporating open-ended inquiries, you may help the reader learn as much as they can about your given circumstance. You restrict the amount of data the psychic can provide you with by asking extremely specific questions with only a "yes" or "no" answer. You should try avoiding general inquiries and be as clear as possible about the circumstances in which you need advice.

Getting Started - How to Become a Keen.Com Member?