Mr. Gyan Prakash obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur, and completed his MBA from the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. Having been awarded a gold medal at both degrees, it was no surprise that Mr. Gyan Prakash achieved early success in establishing a BU, which quickly became the favorite of all the clients as Mr. Gyan Prakash consistently met the expectations of the clients by successfully completing the projects within stipulated time with highest quality and safety standards. Before joining Kalpataru group as the President & CEO of O&G BU, Mr. Gyan Prakash had implemented many oil and gas infrastructure projects over a period of more than two decades, while being employed with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Dodsal Limited, whereafter he was running his own Consultancy firm - Richanshruti Consultants, before he took over the responsibility for setting up and running this BU. As a result of his passion, vision, commitment and leadership qualities, the company is recognized as one of the top engineering, procurement and construction companies in Oil & Gas sector in India and this BU is the best performing and most sought after in Oil & Gas Pipeline & Plants segment. If we deeply look at the work experience and accomplishments of Mr. Gyan Prakash, we will understand the reasons for the unbeatable success of KPIL in Oil & Gas sector.