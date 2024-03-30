It is common for most companies to work in similar domains, but only a few of them get industry wide recognition. No doubt their success is the reason for their recognition, which motivates us to talk about them. It is impossible to cover the details of such firms in a single article, and that is why we capture the details of that industry which have significance in a particular field. "Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL)" is one such company that is known for its projects. This company is considered as one of the largest Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies engaged in execution of power transmission and distribution, railways, buildings and factories, oil and gas cross-country pipelines & process plants, highways and airports, and many more infrastructure development projects.
KPILs' Global Reach
KPIL is entirely dedicated to its projects, and this is the reason that it is handling or executing projects in over 29 countries. The company has global footprints in 70+ countries in CIS, SAARC, Asia-Pacific, America, Middle East, Africa, and Australia regions. Since its inception in 1981, the company has expanded its presence all around the world, and with its experience of 40+ years, KPIL has maintained a leadership position in all its major businesses, backed by superior technical know-how and strong organizational capabilities. KPIL has three primary subsidiary firms: Shree Shubham Logistics Ltd. in India, Fasttel Engenharia in Brazil, and Linjemontage I GrastorpAB in Sweden.
The vision of KPIL is to become the foremost global player in all the business verticals they operate in by adhering to their core Values. With an EBITDA of above 8%, KPIL aims to add $1 billion more to its existing ~$2 billion in yearly revenue within the next three years. This rise will result in increased shareholder value.
A strong and sustainably profitable rib in the umbrella of business verticals of Kalpataru is the Oil & Gas Business Unit (O&G BU). This BU was set up in 2004 by Mr. Gyan Prakash, who continues to helm the operations of the O&G BU as its President & CEO. With the help of his in-depth knowledge, vast experience and leadership traits, Mr. Gyan Prakash has steered this BU to achieve great success and a leadership position for itself in India.
Educational Excellence and Stellar Leadership of President & CEO, Gyan Prakash
Mr. Gyan Prakash obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Harcourt Butler Technical University, Kanpur, and completed his MBA from the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon. Having been awarded a gold medal at both degrees, it was no surprise that Mr. Gyan Prakash achieved early success in establishing a BU, which quickly became the favorite of all the clients as Mr. Gyan Prakash consistently met the expectations of the clients by successfully completing the projects within stipulated time with highest quality and safety standards. Before joining Kalpataru group as the President & CEO of O&G BU, Mr. Gyan Prakash had implemented many oil and gas infrastructure projects over a period of more than two decades, while being employed with Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) and Dodsal Limited, whereafter he was running his own Consultancy firm - Richanshruti Consultants, before he took over the responsibility for setting up and running this BU. As a result of his passion, vision, commitment and leadership qualities, the company is recognized as one of the top engineering, procurement and construction companies in Oil & Gas sector in India and this BU is the best performing and most sought after in Oil & Gas Pipeline & Plants segment. If we deeply look at the work experience and accomplishments of Mr. Gyan Prakash, we will understand the reasons for the unbeatable success of KPIL in Oil & Gas sector.
A Proven Track Record in Oil and Gas
KPIL-Oil & Gas BU has been the industry leader in India over the past several years and has laid more than 8500 km of cross-country pipelines in a span of 19 years under the leadership of Mr. Gyan Prakash. 66-year-old Gyan Prakash has the vision of doubling the turnover of the O&G BU in the next three years, largely by diversifying into process plants and enlarging the company's operational region geographically. Since its inception to date, KPIL’s O&G BU has worked for many companies, both government and private, that are in the oil and gas sector, viz. IOCL, HPCL, ONGC, BGRL, ADNOC, IGGL, GAIL, Reliance, Saipem, Cairn, and many more clients. The O&G BU has won many accolades from their clients for its exemplary performance, be it in timely completion, high productivity, innovative methods under extremely difficult terrain, quality of work or achieving many safety records. Many companies are working in similar sectors, but how is KPIL different from others? Well, the reason is the professional outfit of the company built by leaders such as Mr. Gyan Prakash, who ensures highest level of motivation, commitment and dedication of the team, while upholding their values close to their heart.