Jio Invites 6-Year-Olds For Their 6th Birthday

The young and bright generation of India wishes their 'dear friend Jio' a happy birthday by singing the birthday song for it.

The birthday celebration comes at a time when Jio announced of 'True 5G' at their recent Annual Gene

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 6:26 pm

Jio, India's largest data network, has grown far and wide in the country in its 6 short years. Today, the company has connected over 421 million subscribers across India. To celebrate India on Jio, launched a social experiment featuring the "Jio Generation" - children of the age of 6 years.
 
Celebrating its 6 years, the film is a cute and innocent way of showing how Jio has touched not just our lives but also children who consider Jio to be their friend and that of their parents and grandparents. Humanizing the brand, the social experiment sparks real conversations about the way we have interacted with Jio. From grandparents being connected with JioPhones to kids fighting with siblings over the JioFiber remote, the brand plays an integral role in making Digital India. For this generation, the letter 'I' stands for Internet, and J stands for Jio. The young and bright generation of India wishes their "dear friend Jio" a happy birthday by singing the birthday song for it.
 
You can watch the heartfelt film here:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CiHQe_9q79w/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=  
Like its 6-year-old friends, Jio is aspiring and promising as a future maker. Whatever Jio offers, it offers #WithLoveFromJio, and that's how they care to inspire people, from the 6-year-old kids to the elderly of India, by taking everyone along.

