Swapnil is not just a savvy engineering genius; he is also an excellent researcher. He has contributed to research papers on a variety of topics, including smart cities, telecommunications, applied mathematics and cryptography. Esteemed journals such as IEEE and Springer have acknowledged his contributions in academia, thus demonstrating his dedication to push the boundaries of knowledge in his field. Apart from academics, Swapnil’s motivation led him to earn a patent on virtual smart cards, which shows his competency when it comes to turning abstract concepts into concrete innovations.