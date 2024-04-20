EFC India won the prestigious title “Real-Estate as a Service” at the “Outlook Business Spotlight - Indo Global Business Excellence Awards and Summit 2024”. Outlook Business Spotlight organized the event to recognize and celebrate business innovation, creativity, and leadership. Let’s delve into the snippets of the conversation we had with them and understand the secrets of their achievements.
1. Congratulations on receiving the prestigious award - Real-Estate as a Service. How do you feel about it?
A: Thank you! I'm truly honored and grateful to receive the prestigious Real-Estate as a Service award. This award is not just a personal achievement but also a testament to the importance of adapting traditional industries to meet the evolving needs of consumers. I'm excited about the possibilities this recognition opens up for further advancements in real estate technology and service delivery.
2. According to you, which innovative factors helped you excel?
A: Recognizing the shift towards remote work and flexible arrangements, we've introduced innovative workspace solutions such as coworking spaces, and virtual office models. These offerings cater to the evolving needs of businesses and professionals. Utilizing advanced data analytics, we analyze market trends, demographics, and property performance metrics to provide valuable insights to our clients.
3. What unique amenities and support services does EFC India offer to cater to the diverse needs of professionals, consultants, start-ups, and established firms?
A: EFC focuses on a customer-centric approach where we design and customize office solutions based on the various needs of the customers, bundled with all the office soft services end to end managed by our expert team. We have dedicated spaces like meeting rooms for established firms, whereas Pods, Phone booths, and meeting rooms for professionals & startups based on their requirements, which are accessible as per their needs.
4. How do you differentiate your offerings from other office space providers?
A: We offer an economical cost model without compromising on service quality. We cater to all types of customers focusing on their needs be it a single-seat client or 500+ seats established clients. We provide tailor-made solutions to all needs.
5. Would you like to share some pieces of advice with our readers about how to outshine competitors?
A: Focus on the customer needs keeping in mind the Indian customer price psychology.