How To Make Lollipop Chicken Legs

Drumsticks shaped like lollipops are so much fun. They will quickly become your kids' favorite meal, and you'll get hooked too, whether you prepare them on the grill, in your oven, or in another way. One of the numerous quick and simple chicken dishes we've lately posted on the blog.

Lollipop chicken legs are a fun and tasty twist on traditional chicken legs. You can make lollipops with chicken legs, but it's a lot easier to just buy them already prepared. I'm sure you've seen those lollipops that are shaped like little cars or dinosaurs. They're really fun and easy to make, but they're also expensive.

If you do not have time to make your own, here's a good alternative: the lollipop chicken leg. It is a great way for kids to get their fix of sweet treats without having to make them themselves.

What is a lollipop chicken leg?

So, what is a lollipop chicken leg?Well, aFrenched chicken drumstick is what is known as a "chicken lollipop." You cut the meat at the slim end and push it down to the other side to create the lollipop shape. When correctly cut, you can prepare it to your preferences (baking or grilling, before serving it in your favorite sauce).

The legs of chicken "lollipops" are easier to chew and less finicky for people who prefer holding them in the hands. They also have a pleasant appearance. They are also remarkably adaptable. Prepare them as a hearty appetizer, lunch dish, or dinner dish.

Preparing lollipop chicken legs

Lollipop chicken legs are easy to prepare. What distinguishes a chicken lollipop from a regular chicken drumstick? Cutting chicken legs properly is essential to transforming ordinary chicken legs into delicious chicken lollipops. The process, known as "Frenching," requires only a few easy steps and produces stunning effects.

Before seasoning and frying, it can take one or two minutes to French each drumstick. This is especially true for people who are doing this for the first time. With practice, you'll become quicker and soon be able to make a whole pan of these delectable chicken treats.

All you need are the right equipment and you will replicate the appearance of a lollipop. Here is a simple recipe to make them:

Ingredients:

6-8 chicken drumsticks

Salt and pepper

1/2 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

Oil for frying

Lollipop sticks

Instructions

Start by preparing the chicken drumsticks. Remove any excess skin and fat, and trim the end of the bone to expose it.

Season the chicken with salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder.

Coat the chicken in flour, then dip in beaten eggs, and finally coat in panko breadcrumbs.

Heat oil in a deep fryer or a heavy-bottomed pan over medium heat.

Once the oil is hot, carefully place the chicken legs into the oil and fry until golden brown and cooked through, about 8-10 minutes.

Remove from the oil and drain on a paper towel.

Skewer each chicken drumstick with a lollipop stick, and serve hot.

Enjoy your delicious and fun lollipop chicken legs!