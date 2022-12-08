You can find some of the most beautiful white sand beaches in the Philippines as well as some stunning tropical sceneries in the world. When planning your flights or going through Philippines hotel booking site, you should definitely make sure that you bring along your best outfits to match the unforgettable views you’ll see and visit. Here are a few ways to dress up on your trip to the Philippines, whether it be in new clothing or upcycled garments.

How To Dress Up on Your Trip to the Philippines

Backpacker Style

When travelling to the Philippines, it's important to pack light and be comfortable. A backpacker style is perfect for this. This style is all about functionality and comfort, with a focus on simplicity. You'll want to pack items that are easy to mix and match, and that can be layered. Key pieces in a backpacker style wardrobe include: a tank top, shorts, a light sweater or jacket, leggings or jeans, and comfortable shoes.

Tropical Vacation Style

If the weather is hot, wear loose-fitting clothes made of natural fibres. Avoid wearing cotton when it's very humid because it absorbs sweat and keeps it next to your skin. Dress in layers so that you can peel off clothing as needed; add sun protection during the day with a hat and sunscreen (especially for children)

Formal Attire

If you're visiting the Philippines for business or a formal event, you'll want to dress the part. A suit or dress with appropriate footwear is always a good choice. For men, a dark suit with a white shirt and tie is a classic look that can't go wrong. For women, a tailored blouse or dress with heels is always appropriate. Bring along a light jacket or cardigan for evening time, as evening time in the Philippines tends to be a bit cooler than during the day.

Daytime Casual

A trip to the Philippines is the perfect opportunity to show off your unique style. You'll want to pack a few cute and casual daytime looks that are comfortable enough to walk around in all day, but also stylish enough to turn heads. A flowy maxi dress or skirt paired with a tank top or crop top is always a good choice. Or, go for a more bohemian look with a kimono or tunic over shorts or jeans. And don't forget to pack some cute sandals or sneakers to complete your look.

Nighttime Casual

A trip to the Philippines wouldn't be complete without a little bit of casual fun. For a night out on the town, wear dark coloured dresses with some strappy sandals. Add a denim jacket to keep you warm and accessorise with some fun jewellery. Be ready for anything when you go out in the Philippines. When it starts to get chilly at night, change into something more appropriate like a maxi dress paired with some cute boots and a sweater.

How to Dress Appropriately Around Local Filipinos

It's always best to dress a little conservatively when travelling, and this is especially true when visiting the Philippines. Although local Filipinos are generally very accepting of foreigners, it's important to dress modestly and avoid clothing that may be seen as provocative. Opt for dresses or pants that cover your knees, shoulders, and chest. If you do want to wear a sleeveless shirt, make sure it has a high neckline.