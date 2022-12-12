Addiction and mental health issues can easily take a toll on physical and mental health. It can strain relationships, lead to life-altering financial and legal trouble, and put anyone at risk of serious harm. Many people who live with these problems require treatment to overcome them. Fortunately, different types of rehabilitation centers have been working throughout the country to help such people achieve recovery.

Luxury rehabs have recently emerged as one of the best places to get treatment for addiction or mental illness. These treatment centers provide ultra-high comfort and luxury while offering support and guidance to achieve a healthy life. While these attractions can easily attract anyone, many may think about how much does luxury rehab cost in 2023?

How Much Does Luxury Rehab Cost in 2023?

With state-of-the-art treatments, incomparable amenities, and exclusivity, luxury rehabs are considered the finest drug treatment centers. However, they often come at a more expensive cost. The exact cost of treatment in these luxury rehabs considerably varies depending on the level of care one participates in. Some of these levels of care available at luxury rehabs include:

Residential Treatment

Residential or inpatient treatment programs provide high-quality intensive care for people struggling with severe mental illness or addiction. Individuals in these programs tend to live onsite for the entire duration of their treatment. Depending on their personal needs, the program duration may last between 30 to 90 days or even more. Inpatient or residential treatment is typically the most expensive option at a luxury rehab, with a month’s stay averaging anywhere between $30,000 to $100,000. The high costs are because such programs not only include counseling and medical and psychiatric services but also cover meals, housing, medical and psychiatric services, and other amenities.

Outpatient Treatment

Outpatient programs are suitable for those with mild to moderate mental illness or substance use disorders. This type of program offers the most flexibility as those who enroll in it can continue going to school or work or keep up their responsibilities at home. The cost of outpatient treatment can start at $500 per session and may go up.

Partial Care

Partial care programs, also known as partial hospitalization programs or day treatment, offer a balance between outpatient and inpatient care. Individuals enrolling in these programs attend several hours of treatment daily but can return home at night. The cost may vary depending on the intensity of care and may start at $15,000 to $20,000.

What Other Factors Affect the Cost of Luxury Rehab?

In addition to the level of care, the following factors may also help determine the cost of treatment:

Location

The cost of treatment at a luxury rehab can vary depending on location. For example, exotic treatment centers located in Malibu or Switzerland may cost more than one working from a mainstream area.

Services

The type of services that a luxury rehab offers can also determine the exact cost of treatment. For example, some rehabs only focus on mental health care while others also have medical doctors on board along with complementary services providers.

Length of Stay

The longer a person needs to stay at a luxury rehab, the higher their treatment costs will be.

Special Needs

Any person joining a luxury rehab with special needs, such as a dual diagnosis, required medical care, or pregnancy, may add to the cost of treatment.

Amenities

Luxury rehabs may vary depending on the type of amenities they offer. For instance, a treatment facility that offers private rooms for accommodation may cost less than one that offers private villas or suites to clients. Similarly, the addition of other amenities like spas, personal chefs, swimming pools, and housekeeping may increase the associated costs.

Components of Program

For example, people who require detoxification followed by inpatient treatment will need to pay more for rehab than those who can skip the detox process and directly enter formal behavioral therapy.

Does Insurance Cover Luxury Rehab Costs?

The Affordable Care Act has made it possible for people to access the rehabilitation services they need without the barrier of money. As per this act, insurance companies are liable to cover the costs associated with addiction and mental health treatment. That said, insurance plans tend to vary greatly from one company to another. Additionally, their coverage may also be different for rehabs in different states. It is also important to remember that not all luxury rehabs may accept insurance.

People who do not have insurance or whose plan does not cover the entire treatment cost can opt for private pay to join a luxury rehab. They may consider asking about payment plans that spread out the cost of treatment over a couple of months, making it easier to pay.

Is the Cost of Luxury Treatment Worth it?

For someone who prefers high-end accommodations, different amenities, and a comfort like home, a luxury rehab can be the best option. It is suitable if the price is not a consideration and recovery is the only focus. These luxury rehabs ensure that their residents are fully supported during their journeys and well-adjusted after they finish treatment. Each patient gets the utmost care and their needs are always at the forefront of the treatment plan.

For people who may consider the price of these rehabs daunting, there are solutions to make them more affordable. For example, using insurance where applicable or spreading out the cost of treatment into multiple installments can make the experience less expensive. Do not let the price of treatment be a barrier to seeking what you truly need.