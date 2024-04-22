We all want a car we can count on, whether running to the store or road-tripping across the country. Hyundai gets how much that means, so they’ve introduced their extraordinary model- the Hyundai Exter. It's designed around drivers like you to make every ride feel easy and fun - how driving's supposed to feel. The Exter is equipped to have your back every mile so you can stop worrying and enjoy the freedom of driving wherever you want. Read on to explore some of its features and specifications.
Design and Aesthetics
The new Hyundai Exter has a distinct and rugged design that sets it apart in the micro SUV segment. Taking a closer look, one is immediately struck by its boxy shape and upright stance that conveys a go-anywhere attitude.
Advertisement
Instead of Hyundai's usual cascading grille design, the Exter sports a bold, black parametric grille with the Exter lettering prominently displayed. The squared-off headlights sit neatly on either flank, topping them off with H-shaped LED running lights. The overall front fascia has a rugged, minimalist look that says adventure is waiting.
The side profile sticks to that rugged micro SUV formula with squared wheel arches and prominent black body cladding. Moreover, Diamond-cut alloy wheels and well-defined edges convey dynamic motion even when standing still. Blacked-out roof rails and pillars keep the eye moving front-to-back over the exterior.
Engine Specifications
Hyundai Exter comes with a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine. It produces a maximum power output of 83 horsepower and 114 Nm of torque. This level of performance is well-suited for city driving and relaxed highway cruising.
Advertisement
For those wanting even more fuel efficiency, a compressed natural gas (CNG) variant is available. The CNG engine generates 69 horsepower and 95 Nm of torque. So, while not quite as powerful as the regular petrol engine, performance is still decent enough for most drivers' needs.
The Exter is not positioned as a fast sports car. The petrol and CNG powertrains deliver adequate acceleration for weaving through traffic and keeping up with the flow. The engine pairs with either a smooth-shifting manual gearbox or an automatic transmission.
Interior and Features
Step inside the Hyundai Exter, and you're greeted with a simple, fuss-free interior design. It keeps things easy but packs plenty of must-have features to make every drive more comfortable and convenient.
The all-black colour scheme creates a calm, soothing atmosphere. Splashes of colour around the AC vents and controls add just enough visual interest. You'll recognise the tidy layout of the dashboard from the Exter. The centrepiece is an 8-inch touchscreen handle, providing infotainment and navigation duties.
Move around the cabin, and you'll find thoughtful touches like wireless phone charging, a cooling glovebox to keep your drinks chilled, and footwell lighting so you can easily see what's rolling around at night.
Mileage
When it comes to fuel efficiency, the Hyundai Exter posts good mileage numbers that should keep your fuel costs low. The standard 1.2L petrol engine paired with the manual transmission is rated at 19.4km/litre. With the automated manual transmission, you can expect 19.2km/litre. Either way, that's a good fuel economy whether driving around town or commuting.
Advertisement
However, the most efficient version is the factory-fitted CNG variant. The Exter delivers 27.1km per kg of CNG with lower CNG prices.
Performance
The Hyundai Exter is not made for high-performance driving or speed. It's an everyday city runabout focused on being smooth, quiet, and easy to drive. The 1.2-litre engine provides enough power for driving around town. It can keep up with traffic and has no problem merging onto highways or making passes. The acceleration feels friendly and responsive in everyday conditions.
The handling is secure and predictable. The Exter stays composed through gentle cornering and doesn't feel too bouncy, going over typical bumps and potholes. The ride is on the softer side, favouring comfort over sportiness.
Advertisement
The Exter moves energetically enough for daily commuting and errands without making you work too hard as a driver. It's sprightly when you need a little speed and relaxed when you want an uneventful drive. Therefore, it focuses on getting you where you need to go with as little drama as possible. The Exter keeps life simple by delivering smooth, fuss-free transportation.
Conclusion
The Hyundai Exter is a solid choice for an easy-going daily driver. It has a rugged, go-anywhere look but drives nice and smooth around town. The engine has enough power for everyday needs without using too much fuel. The interior gives drivers many handy features to make any trip more comfortable. The new Exter checks all the right boxes for shoppers wanting reliable transportation with room for the whole family. It's built to handle life's daily demands while keeping driving fun. This practical Hyundai offers the complete package to hit the road in confidence.
Did you know you could save up to Rs. 85,000 on your car purchase with ACKO Drive? Here’s how:
Advertisement
- Book your desired car online, securing the best price with our 'Best Price Guarantee'.
- Benefit from the assistance of an ACKO Drive advisor, who will streamline the loan process, document collection, and delivery coordination.
- Receive your car directly from an authorized showroom.