High-ROI Altcoins Not To Miss In Q1, 2024: Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC) And Everlodge (ELDG)

Polkadot (DOT) is heading upwards in value and, just during the past week, has spiked by 11.4%. This has been followed by other big players in the industry, such as Polygon (MATIC), and at this rate, both cryptocurrencies will be able to reach new heights.

In the meantime, a lot of attention has gone towards Everlodge (ELDG), as its native crypto got listed on top of Uniswap and is on the road towards disrupting the $4.548 trillion global hospitality industry. We will go over each one to determine which is the best cryptocurrency to buy today.

Everlodge (ELDG) to Disrupt $4.548T Industry and Surge by 100x

Everlodge (ELDG) aims to democratize access to the $4.548 trillion global hospitality industry. It will do so through the implementation of blockchain technology in a way where properties will get mined as NFTs. This way, they will be split into smaller pieces, where each piece can be worth just $100. By doing so, anyone will be able to build a diversified portfolio and will not be geographically restricted.

Investors did not initially have access to this industry unless they had millions in upfront capital. Yet through this approach, the industry will become far more liquid and will enable access for anyone, no matter how much upfront capital they have available.

Everlodge completed its crypto ICO and is already becoming a dominant force in the industry, as evident by its Uniswap DEX listing and performance. Early traders got 190% in ROI, but analysts are expecting the crypto to surge as high as 100x soon. These aspects make the ELDG token the best cryptocurrency to buy today.

Polkadot (DOT) Approaches $8 – How Far Can It Climb in 2024?

Polkadot (DOT) has increased in value from $8.02 to $7.91 during the previous week. Now, the Polkadot price will need to break above the $8 price barrier in order to grab traders' attention and reach new heights.

Moreover, the Polkadot crypto is forming a bullish pattern and is trading above the EMAs. The recent move is also supported by a higher volume, which can increase the appeal and potential for further gains. According to the Polkadot price prediction, it can end in 2024 at $11.87.

Polygon (MATIC) Has Grown 22% in the Past Week – Price to Spike to $1.38

Polygon (MATIC) has showcased resilience on the charts as-well and is heading towards new heights. The Polygon price moved upwards by 22% in the past week and 30.3% in the past month, and it could soon push further heights.

The Polygon crypto is expected to soon break past the $1.2 price barrier, as just during the past week, it moved from $0.28 to $1.01. Yet, according to the Polygon price prediction, it will spike in 2024 as high as $1.38.

Summary

Polkadot (DOT) and Polygon (MATIC) are dominant forces in the Web3 space and could soon experience a major upswing in their value, potentially pushing the next bull run. In the meantime, the Everlodge crypto is getting a lot of attention and is positioned to spike in value soon, making it a high ROI opportunity.

For more information about Everlodge (ELDG) please visit their website.