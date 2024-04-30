Indian Army And Punit Balan Group Collaborate To Establish India's Inaugural Constitution Park

Highlighting the significance of the Constitution, Lt. Gen. Singh remarked, "I am honored to inaugurate the Constitution Park. The Indian Constitution holds a unique place globally, thanks to the visionaries who crafted it. Ours is the most extensive constitution globally, adaptable to our nation's evolving needs. It delineates our Fundamental Rights and underscores our Fundamental Duties. It's essential for every citizen to understand their rights and fulfill their duties. Through this, we can realize the vision of a developed India by 2047."