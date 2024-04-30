Indian Army And Punit Balan Group Collaborate To Establish India's Inaugural Constitution Park

Pune: "The Constitution of India entrusts us with both rights and responsibilities. To propel India towards development by 2047, it is crucial for every citizen to embrace the duties outlined in the Constitution," emphasized Lt. Gen. Ajai Kumar Singh, GOC-in-C, Southern Command.
Lt. Gen. Singh conveyed these sentiments during the inauguration of the nation's inaugural Constitution Park, a collaborative effort between the Indian Army and the Punit Balan Group, held on Monday. Among the dignitaries present were Punit Balan, President of Punit Balan Group, Janhavi Dhariwal-Balan, President of Manikchand Oxyrich and Manikchand Group, and Maj. Gen. Vikrant Naik, General Officer Commanding of Dakshin Maharashtra and Goa Sub Area.
Highlighting the significance of the Constitution, Lt. Gen. Singh remarked, "I am honored to inaugurate the Constitution Park. The Indian Constitution holds a unique place globally, thanks to the visionaries who crafted it. Ours is the most extensive constitution globally, adaptable to our nation's evolving needs. It delineates our Fundamental Rights and underscores our Fundamental Duties. It's essential for every citizen to understand their rights and fulfill their duties. Through this, we can realize the vision of a developed India by 2047."
He further added, "The Constitution Park serves as a significant initiative by the Indian Army, particularly the Southern Command, to enlighten Puneites about their civic responsibilities."
Stressing the importance of initiatives like the Constitution Park, Lt. Gen. Singh expressed gratitude to Punit Balan for his contribution.
In his statement, Punit Balan, President of Punit Balan Group, expressed his satisfaction, stating, "I am deeply gratified to have been part of the initiative to develop the Constitution Park alongside the Indian Army. It is a tribute to the Constitution of India, the foundation of our nation. On this occasion, I pledge that the Punit Balan Group will always be at the forefront in upholding the Fundamental Rights and Fundamental Duties outlined in the Constitution."