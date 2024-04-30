Geetha Kumari Kommepalli’s Unrivalled Leadership In Digital Revolution

Geetha Kumari Kommepalli emerges not just as a formidable presence in the field of digital innovation but also as the epitome of the Women of Excellence. Her 23-year trajectory stands as a testament to her unrivalled leadership, her problem-solving prowess, and her transformative influence, expertly fusing the worlds of IT and business. She has been awarded the “Indian Achiever’s Award” from the Indian Achiever’s Forum (IAF) for her significant contributions to digital transformation.