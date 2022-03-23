Great Learning, an Ed-Tech in India that offers top-quality data science courses

There are many data science education platforms available, so finding the right one can be challenging. Great Learning is a top Data Science institute in India that provides excellent training in data science courses.

Meaningful data is worth its weight in gold, and that's evident with the growing demand for professionals who specialize in churning out the right data for various business purposes. Today, the majority of companies use insights based on the data retrieved from various sources to boost their business proceeds. Data science professionals are highly in demand and rank at high positions in whichever industry they are in. Owing to the fierce competition levels in the market, there is an increase in the job openings for Data Science professionals, which has opened up the question of which educational entity to get hold of to learn this subject.

According to findings, there are a vast number of institutions that have mushroomed over the past couple of years specializing in data science training, out of which Great Learning leads the pack owing to its tremendous credibility earned over the years. Known for its outstanding education quality and placements, the name has gained wide recognition. The online Data Science certificates offered by this institute have been undertaken by hundreds of aspirants who have successfully completed the courses, even gaining suitable placements in top-notch corporate companies. The Data Science and Business Analytics Program offered by the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business and Great Lakes Executive Learning has been ranked as the #1 program offered by the institute.

The courses offer the right tools and techniques of data science along with real-world case studies that enable the candidates to gain extensive knowledge around this space in implementing tools like R, Python, Tableau, Machine Learning, and many more. Several industry experts of Data Science are associated with this institute who help the candidates to gain in-depth knowledge of the industry. To make a mark in this field one needs to choose the right training platform which can equip its students with the right knowledge that can help them bag the right positions in esteemed organizations.

