Gilberto Rosas, Founder Of Maverick Media Lab Reveals Key Secrets Behind Helping Mortgage Professionals

As mortgage professionals, their expertise lies in the housing and financial markets, when it comes to sales and marketing they can often find themselves at a loss, wondering why their efforts are not bringing in the returns they’d hoped for. The mortgage industry also largely lacks education around sales and marketing, especially when it comes to leveraging tools, technology and automation to help professionals scale at large.

Gilberto Rosas, founder of Maverick Media Lab helps mortgage professionals acquire realtor partners through proven outbound marketing systems and strategies. He has worked in various industries including mortgage, insurance, financial advisors, and real estate. He states, “With our help, mortgage professionals across the country have generated 2-5x more deals after working with us.”

Unlike other marketing companies in the mortgage industry who sell leads, SEO and websites, Maverick Media Lab provides a turnkey, hands-off system to achieve referral partnerships for their clients. This unique method in the marketplace has been so effective that they have a proven track record of helping more than 300 mortgage professionals, saving them the hassle of doing cold calls, attending networking events, or visiting real estate offices.

The mortgage industry provides entrepreneurs with a lucrative environment for uncapped potential. However, the industry continues to face challenges from all directions. These challenges include low inventory, fluctuating interest rates, lack of sales and marketing education, as well as support that mortgage professionals receive from their companies. Other challenges that stop mortgage professionals from landing new referral partners include:

● Being unable to book meetings with potential referral partners predictably and consistently.

● Not having time to do outreach consistently. As a result, tangible results are not reached.

● Their unique value proposition is not strong enough to stand out against their competitors.

It is through testing, refining and reiterations to one's business that they are able to confidently guarantee clients results. Many businesses are not in a position to safely do so. It takes a deep level of understanding of both the market at any point in time, as well as an understanding of the customer and their exact needs. Maverick Media Lab not only guarantees their clients results, but they guarantee results within a specific timeframe, 90 days to be exact. Gilberto states, “the reason we’ve been able to guarantee results is because of our dialed-in processes and software that give us a competitive advantage as well as makes the barrier to entry that much higher for anyone in the mortgage marketing space to compete with us.”

Mortgage professionals are fast beginning to realize the importance of leveraging tools, systems and automation to accelerate business growth, and are moving away from software and strategies that are outdated and ineffective. Lastly, when it comes to leveraging social platforms, Gilberto states, “What mortgage professionals should keep an eye out for is social media (specifically video marketing). Facebook and Instagram will continue to prioritize micro content such as reels to capture more eyeballs. How does that benefit a mortgage professional? It gives them more of an online presence to home buyers and potential realtor partners.”

