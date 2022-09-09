Geeta Chauhan Climbs Up with Australians for Navaratri 2022

Geeta Chauhan is an amended folk artist in Gujarati music and has been updated with heart-touching Bhajans, the singer is apprehended overseas. But, like any other artist, Geeta has her memorable journey. The singer began her journey at the very young age of 10 years and got hold of music with the help of his very talented father, singer Hemant Chauhan.

She has done justice to all her projects. As Navaratri is the best festival, which is celebrated in a unique way every year and Garba nights are organized across the world, Geeta Chauhan, who has connected many masses with her heart-rending voice, is all set to dazzle her Australian fans as the singer gets ready for her live shows.

"At a very young age, I had learned the basic knowledge of music from my inspiration who is my father, singer Hemant Chauhan, and this has given me direction to inaugurate a place in people's hearts as well as the music industry. In my school and college days, I used to part in a lot of events and competitions, and I often came in first place in several of them. Since then, I've been focusing on my music and making notable appearances now and again.", Geeta shared her journey.

Geeta has always been eager to beaver to grab the headlines not only for her projects but also for her fashion sense and good pictures. She gives priority to staying present in other activities like school functions, motivational functions, opening functions, etc. Also, she creates a place to motivate others to do creative.

From being a well-acknowledged singer, she outshined with her soulful Bhajans Gangasati Ni Vani, Mogal Ma Ramva Avse, Maya Lagi Mohan Tara Mukhni Re, Santo Ni Zupdi, Madi Kuvar Tamaro varo, Bhai dooj, Haan Morla have created a lot of attraction. She also got an opportunity to debut as a singer in the Gujarati movie Love You Papa. Her many forecasts are on the way to be revealed shortly.