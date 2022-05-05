Frosto_89: A Channel Of Success, Joy And Freedom By Alpesh Rawal

Alpesh Rawal is a name synonymous with hard work. A dancer, influencer, father, motivational speaker, model and entrepreneur, there is nothing he cannot do. If you haven’t heard of him already, then it’s just a matter of time until you do. Alpesh started off as a mechanical engineer graduate who then turned to MBA (in one of the most premium institutes of India) and got a job straight out of college. It was only in 2015, after finishing his education that he started off with his influencer journey. He was, to his own surprise and delight, approached by a brand who not only gave him free goodies but also paid him to post about them on his page. And this was way back in the days, when Instagram was just a photo sharing app. Which only adds to Alpesh’s credit. Starting off, staying and making a mark in a field so new, dynamic and constantly evolving is no small feat.

Although, as his repertoire as an influencer started to grow, so did his hardships at work. He had started his own construction company, which faced serious losses in the pandemic. Looking for a way out, Alpesh went back to working a full time job at the Europe-based MNC that he’d worked for earlier. Meanwhile, he continued juggling his work as an influencer as well. A testament to his hard work, he was eventually promoted to the position of the department head at his work. However, his ongoing work as an influencer raised eyebrows. People started questioning his contribution in the company and he received backlash. To add to his troubles, he was sick and had to take a week off of work. And since he continued posting (pre-recorded) content, his superiors thought he’d faked his illness. Eventually, the situation was sorted out after seeing that Alpesh’s performance and contribution to the company was constant and commendable. He worked in the company for over 15 months, until he could go back to doing what he loved full time.

Apart from his work as an influencer, he owns and runs three businesses. One is the construction company we’ve mentioned above, second is his celebrated and thriving garba academy called Nav9Rang which has nine branches across the country. And eight of these are located in Mumbai itself. The third is his e-commerce start-up. Coming back to his influencer work, he has to date promoted more than 350 brands. And his content is not just limited to dancing. It also includes lifestyle, male beauty/grooming, tarot card reading and much more. Talk about range, huh? He has recently diversified into modelling and has been approached to walk as the male lifestyle showstopper across India. Everything he earns in these shows is donated to causes that are close to his heart.

Truly, he is an inspiration for any up and coming influencers and content-makers. His persistence and ability to deal with adversity is something we could all learn from. For content, follow @frosto_89 .