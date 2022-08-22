From Brick and Mortar to Brick and Click: Story of Sindhi Dry Fruits

Online shopping used to be considered a thing that not many people practice because there were perceiving the platforms as less trustworthy and of lesser quality. But recently there has been a boom in e-commerce platforms, making it easier for people to buy whatever they like without having to jump across platforms or providers. This revolution has mainly been taken advantage by urbanised young population and business owners who prefer to focus on sourcing products with lower overhead costs as opposed to maintaining an offline store.

‘Many people believe that selling online is easy because there are no high rentals vis-à-vis offline stores; you just have to pack, the transportation guys would come and pickup and there’s no follow-up with buyers for payments. Yes, it’s true. But on the flipside, you need to invest heavily into subsidizing your products to gain online presence, participate in sales, invest into advertising, hire professional and skilled staff and be on your toes for returns, claims, accounting and warehouse management besides working on your listings and packaging,’ says Sanjay Kataria, co-owner of Sindhi Dry Fruits, a private-label brand for dry fruits, edible nuts and seeds, and confectionary items.

Sindhi®️ Dry Fruits is based out of Central Market, New Delhi. The brand is committed to serving its customers with quality dry fruits at affordable prices. It has revolutionized the way celebrations are made while keeping in view the health of its valuable customers. The brand’s efforts are directed towards providing its large customer base with natural products of unmatchable quality.

Lately, the brand has increased its digital footprint and one can buy their products from 30 minutes in Delhi-NCR (via hyperlocal app Blink It) to 2-3 days across the country (via other premium marketplaces such as Amazon.in, Big Basket, Jio Mart and Payed).

There is a clear transition from brick and mortar to brick and click. Moving towards digitisation is a new way of doing things in the fast-evolving competitive retail market. As consumers move from brick and mortal stores to online technology, businesses can’t afford any more to stick to their traditional business model. Therefore, brick and click stores provide goods for "transitioning shopaholics" who are looking for anything and everything to be delivered on-demand. Deliveries under 30 minutes soon became part of the daily norm as packaging materials also start adapting themselves with modern trends of convenience as well as environmental consideration in mind. The digital leap has made it possible for people to order their groceries, dry fruits, gourmet store items, etc. under 30 minutes.

Sindhi®️ Dry Fruits’ USP is ‘consistency with quality’. ‘Anyone can sell you quality stuff once or twice to impress you. But to sell it over the years and generations is what makes us stand out and gain trust of our valuable customers,’ says Sanjay Kataria.

‘The business was started by my father Shri Gagan Mal Kataria,’ says Inder Kumar Kataria, co-owner of the brand and Sanjay’s father, ‘who just had one vision – “To make India healthy” when everyone was drooling over American culture of eating fast food. The brand’s identity has changed from “Sindhi Dry Fruits Lajpat Nagar” when we just had a single offline store, to now just ‘Sindhi’ when we are present across the digital space with pan-India presence.’

‘Selling perishable items is a lot different than selling shoes or fashion products or any non-perishable items. Since shoes don’t have any expiration as such, once can rent a 3PL warehouse and let the outsourced guys manage everything. For perishable products, one has to take special care with quality control. Not a single kernel of the nut should be infested because it will damage the entire pack. Hence, we pack everything on-demand,’ says Sanjay.

The brand is of the opinion that for food products, if one has an offline presence, it becomes easier to enhance digital presence. One can establish customer trust easily. Going forward, Sindhi®️ Dry Fruits is all geared up to increase its offline and digital presence by focusing more on Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and investing heavily in consumer packaging for B2C and bulk packaging for B2B. Its 3 generations of history, customers’ trust and long list of B2B clients will definitely give it an edge over other modern retail outlets who do not have an offline presence.

