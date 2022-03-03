Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

ARBA Sports Services LLC is coming up with an exciting Cricket Tournament, Friendship Cup UAE, in association with the Safety Ambassadors Council in Dubai Police. The cricket matches will be conducted on 5th, 6th, and 7th March 2022 at the acclaimed Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE. ARBA Sports Services LLC aims to bring more colors and lights to the Eve of Celebrations happening in the UAE with a fun-packed cricket tournament.

The Friendship Cup UAE cricket tournament is a better chance for talented, experienced, and budding cricket players to show their capabilities to the cricketing world. The cricket tournament will enrich many young cricket players, support experienced cricket players, and deliver exalted entertainment to cricket fans. The four teams will be playing in the tournament to electrify the spirit of the cricket fans. The teams playing in this tournament are the Indian Former Cricketers Team, Bollywood Celebrity Cricket Team, Pakistan Former Cricketers Team, and Word 11 Cricketers Team.

Besides the cricket tournament, ARBA sports services are getting ready to honor different Government Departments, Corporates, Non-Profit organizations, and social welfare teams for their courageous and inspirational efforts, hard work, and genuine aspiration to serve people during the covid19 pandemic.

The four teams participating in this tournament include India legends (Indian former Cricketers team) led by Mohammed Azharuddin, Bollywood Kings (Bollywood Celebrities) led by Sunil Shetty, Pakistan Legends (Pakistan Former Cricketers Team) Led by Imran Nazeer, and World Legends (World 11 Cricketers team) led by Ajantha Mendis.

The Friendship Cup UAE cricket tournament will be organized under the backing of Sheikh Faisal bin Khaled Al Qassimi. ARBA Sports Service LLC will conduct the Matches at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the company of the Safety Ambassadors Council of Dubai Police.

Aslam Gurukkal, Managing Director and CEO of ARBA sports services, reveals that the Friendship Cup UAE comes as a magnificent chance to boost the bondness of people and different nations across the world. The tournament delivers an open message of the high values inherent in people, presenting more fondness, and much reverence to the remarkable bond and love between all the countries. Sport, especially cricket, is a weapon to bring people together and build healthy relationships.

Aslam Gurukkal said that “We are conducting the competition to show our reverence and love towards the game of cricket”. Friendship Cup UAE will be a sublime chance for everyone to witness some ‘seat-edge’ cricket matches in a distinguished international cricket stadium. Aslam Gurukkal also gives awards for front-line warriors during the Covid 19 pandemic to promote the culture of social work and social solidarity. The honor intends to encourage everyone to take part in community service, which is part of the human values established by the founder of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God have mercy in him).

