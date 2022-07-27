Five best dermatologists who are changing the skincare game in India

The skincare industry is changing rapidly in India, with technological advancement, access to expert knowledge, people nowadays are not shying away from consulting a dermatologist to take care of their skin and hair. The new age Dermatologist of India is bringing a fresh perspective to this industry. Meet the 5 best Dermatologists who are not just skilled consultants but are also educating their patients about the science behind dermatology:

1) Dr Chytra V Anand, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Founder, Kosmoderma Skin, Hair & Body Clinic

Dr. Chytra V Anand a world-renowned Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist inspires confidence through Medical Beauty. A dermatologist by training and an entrepreneur at heart, she is the founder of Kosmoderma Skin Hair & Body Clinics, South India’s leading chain of Medical Beauty with 7 clinics.

Her latest venture is India's First Made Safe Certified Active Skin Care Solution for Skin of Colour / Indian Skin - Skin Q. Dr. Chytra, started a revolution in Cosmetic Dermatology with Kosmoderma Clinics in 2006 that changed the beauty landscape and perceptions. Having trained over 3000 doctors in the field of Medical Beauty she is a role model for upcoming dermatologists and cosmetologists seeking successful careers. This Indian Beauty Guru demonstrates the power of believing in yourself, taking pride in what you are and becoming the best version of yourself.

2) Dr Alekya Singapore, Dermatologist & Cosmetologist, Founder, The Skin Sensé, Skin and Hair Clinics

Dr. Alekya Singapore is an experienced Dermatologist and Cosmetologist based in Hyderabad & is the Founder of The Skin Sensé, Skin and Hair Clinics. The clinic is based in Hyderabad and has been in operation successfully since 2018. Apart from handling her own enterprise, Dr. Alekya Singapore is also a Consultant Dermatologist at Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad for the past 5 years. Her expertise in the fields of Cosmetic Dermatology and Trichology has made The Skin Sensé a one-stop solution for all skin and hair issues. Her skills lie in the field of dermal fillers, trichology, dermatosurgery, aesthetics clinical dermatology, and cosmetology. She provides guidance in acne treatment, hair loss treatment, skin allergies and many more. She is on a mission to help people to cure their skin and hair woes and hence she makes useful content on her Instagram profile to spread knowledge. With over 32k followers on her social media, the young dermatologist is winning hearts everywhere.

3) Dr Sonia Tekchandani, Dermatologist & Co-Founder, Tender Skin International

Dr Sonia Tekchandani is a renowned dermatologist and Co-Founder of Tender Skin International, India & UAE. With over 25 years of clinical & teaching experience, she is known for her par excellence injector skills and her eye for facial aesthetics. An established author of 2 books and a leading expert in aesthetic medicine, she has been featured among the top 50 dermatologists of India in 2020. She has delivered major lectures all over the world and won numerous prestigious awards, including an award for her paper on Bio Fillers - A new galenical in antiaging by Cosmetic Dermatology Society of India (CDSI) and was amongst the first paper presenters across Dubai Derma, Kuwait derma on Oral Glutathione as a skin brightening agent. Dr. Sonia is a member of several international faculties including IADVL, CDSI, ADC, Dubai Derma to name a few.

4) Ms. Lalita Arya, Skincare & Haircare Expert & Vice President, Dermapuritys

Reflecting on more than 10 years in skincare and beauty business, Ms. Lalita Arya, Vice President, Dermapuritys said, “DermaPuritys was born out of need, when I started the brand in 2019, I always envisaged growth, but even I could not have predicted such significant strides in just 3 years. Our success is down to the unerring endeavour of our employees across India, our focus on innovation, and our willingness to both shape and contribute to the ever-changing beauty landscape”. This clinic provides services in the field of Cosmetic Dermatology, Cosmetic Surgery, Anti-Aging, Body Shaping, Non-surgical face-lift, Hair Rejuvenation, Permanent Make-Up & Weight Management with latest medical technologies & machines. With a strong influence of beauty and creativity, Ms. Lalita Arya leads the development of skin, hair and body treatments, brand identity, and strategies to establish and offer items that inspire clients and promote beauty and wellness.

5) Dr Nidhi Gupta, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Founder, Aloe&Me

Dr Nidhi Gupta, MBBS MD, is a cosmetic dermatologist who is driven by the passion of delivering safe skincare. Her passion for skincare, keen sense of observation and patience makes her very popular amongst her patients. Her treatment modules are centred around patient first approach keeping in mind their skin type and hormone health. Rising trend of social media influencers, flooding of the skincare industry with chemicals and easy accessibility to these products has led to increased sensitivity and poor skin quality. Leveraging her 10 years of experience as a skin specialist, Dr Nidhi has launched - Aloe&Me - India’s first dermatologist formulated home-grown skincare brand. She aims to harness the power of Aloe as a base ingredient for all her product formulations. She has also launched an initiative #savesensitiveskin, through which she is spreading awareness around the importance of skin hygiene.

This story has been curated by Media Binding Relations- a PR & Marketing Agency based out of Delhi.

Website: www.mediabindingrelations.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mediabindingrelations/?hl=en



