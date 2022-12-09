FitTrack Dara Smart Scale Reviews - Is Fittrack Accurate? Must Read Before You Buy

How important is your health to you?

I bet being healthy is one of your top list priorities. No matter what your age, gender, or how fit you think you are, being healthy may let you enjoy life to the fullest. And being healthy from a younger age may help you live a much more peaceful eve in your life when you get old, helping you stay healthy and fit even when you are in your 80s.

We go through a routine health system to stay healthy and fit with lots of energy throughout the day since we wake up in the morning. After all, no matter how up and about you feel in the morning if you are drained of your energy just after doing the most simplest job, then obviously you are not up to the fitness standards you should be.

So somethings we do to elevate our health and fitness are;

Going for a morning or evening jog

Hitting up the gym and doing some routine exercises

Counting calories

Avoiding fats, sugar, and salts

Taking dietary supplements and vitamins

Getting routine medical check-ups

Going on diets and drinking green juice every day

And other than everything we have mentioned above, one thing that all of us must be aware of is our weight. And knowing whether we are at the correct BMI level and overweight, underweight, or at the proper weight level gives us much information about the health we are posing. That is why we have standard scales at homes that everybody in the family uses once in a while.

But is that enough? Do you think doing all the above and just checking whether you are BMI-appropriate is enough to measure whether you are healthy or not is enough?

I highly doubt that!

Many other factors let you properly measure how healthy and fit you are, and weight alone cannot compensate for measuring that.

Some of the other factors that you consider contain;

Fat Mass

Muscle Mass

Hydration Levels

Base Metabolic Rate

Weight Without Fat

Bone Mass, etc.

And knowing all these factors help you understand your body much better and is more accessible, so it ultimately enables you to achieve your fitness goals quickly.

Something that you must know is that to decide whether you must get into much vigorous exercise routine or continue with some warm-ups and light exercise, whether you must diet and drink more green juice, and all those health-related factors, just knowing you're your weight levels are not enough. You must also know your body composition to know precisely how you must make your lifestyle changes.

If not, instead of becoming healthy, you might be making plans that would make you unfit in the long run.

FitTrack Smart Scale – What Is It?

FitTrack Smart Scale

Now, I know that your mind must be going haywire with so many doubts and questions. And the biggest one of all might be learning how you could measure all the factors that you must know in order to determine your health levels. Do you have to take tests at the local hospital, spending thousands of dollars? Would you have to buy several different devices to track your health levels?

Well, you would, if you don't know how to do that at home. And to measure all the factors we mentioned above and a dozen more different ones, we found the perfect product. This item we found on the internet is just like a regular weight scale but will run several tests to determine your bodily functions, and through a mobile app connected to the scale using Bluetooth will let you know about all the health factors that the scale was able to measure up.

It is called the FitTrack Smart Scale and is a portable, most handy scale that can measure up to 17 different health factors once you step onto the scale. And with this by your side, you will be more than determined to achieve your health goals by making the necessary lifestyle changes.

And with this FitTrack Smart Scale Review document, we expect to introduce this smart scale to you along with all the other details you need to decide whether to invest in one of these scales or not. So here is the overview of the product.

Pros And Cons Of Using FitTrack Smart Scale

FitTrack BMI Smart Scale Specs

Design And Setup Of The FitTrack

Using The FitTrack

FitTrack Pro App And Connectivity

Safety Precautions

Comparisons And Conclusions

Now that we have spiked up your concern about the FitTrack Smart Scale, which is the scale of the future that you’ll be using for a long time to come, let's continue to the review, and you can decide whether this is suitable for you or not.

So if you ever decided that you have been missing out all these years, measuring your health levels wrong the whole time, you might want to replace that old-school scales with one of these. And since the FitTrack Smart Scale has the ability to measure 17 different health measures that you must know before making substantial lifestyle changes, it will be easier for you to achieve your health goals much faster than you anticipate, especially if you are a mom who recently gave birth and is trying to get the old body shape you once had before pregnancy.

So click here, and we will redirect your right to the exclusive website of FitTrack Smart Scale. If you use the links we provide, you can steer clear of the lookalike websites on the internet to stipping you off of your money and sell you counterfeits. And since there are so many different year-end discounts and bundle offers on this site, you will save more than you spend when you are purchasing more.

Pros And Cons Of Using FitTrack Smart Scale

FitTrack Smart Scale

PROS

Tracks 17 different metrics

The mobile app will contextualizes all measurements

Can syncs the scale with Apple Health, Google Fit app and Fitbit

It has an Infant Mode for babies

CONS

No WiFi support

The compact design won't accommodate large feet

It lacks a safe mode for pregnant women and people with other internal medical devices

FitTrack BMI Smart Scale Specs

WiFi Enabled No

Bluetooth Enabled Yes

Body Mass Index Yes

Fat Mass/Percentage Yes

Water Percentage Yes

Bone Mass Yes

Pregnancy Mode No

Traditional scales can give you information about one aspect of your health, but there's much more to overall wellness than weight. An intelligent scale like the $89.95 FitTrack Dara tracks 17 metrics, including

your Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR)

Body Mass Index (BMI)

Body Fat Percentage

Body Water Percentage

Bone Mass

Fat Mass

Metabolic Age

Muscle Mass

Muscle Rate

Protein Mass

protein rate

subcutaneous fat

visceral fat

weight without fat

and, of course, your actual weight

, can be a good investment if you want to get a complete picture (up to 400 pounds). The accompanying app explains the monitored parameters and records them so you can track your progress over time. But it's pretty expensive compared to the $20 Wyze scale, which doesn't measure as many parameters but offers better value.

=> Click Here To Get Your “FitTrack Dara Smart Scale” From The Official Website - Backed By Five-Star Reviews!

Design And Setup Of The FitTrack

The FitTrack Dara is a small smart scale and measures only 10.23 x 10.23 inches (HW). My feet barely fit in the size nine women's shoes I wear. Your toes will undoubtedly sag if your feet are more significant than a size 9 for women or a size 7 for men. The FitTrack Dara is smaller than the $79.99 Arboleaf Smart Fitness Scale but has an attractive white and silver design. Both are equipped with four metal electrodes at the top and four anti-slip pads at the bottom for extra safety.

The FitTrack Dara uses 4 AAA batteries which are not included, unlike specific other smart scales that use rechargeable batteries, such as B. the QardioBase 2. Once the batteries are installed, the ranking will turn on automatically when more than at least 6.61 pounds is placed on it. It will then turn off automatically 10 seconds later. The scale only displays your body weight when not connected to the Pro app. After clicking on the app, you can see your body fat percentage and other stats.

The FitTrack Dara pairs with your phone via Bluetooth rather than WiFi, meaning it will only send measurements to the app when it is within short range of Bluetooth. Smart scales with WiFi capabilities like Arboleaf and QardioBase 2 can transmit your data to their associated app via Bluetooth or WiFi, so there's a backup in case one isn't available. You can access the scale via WiFi and take your measurements from anywhere.

When creating an account, you can add a photo of yourself, along with your nickname, gender, birthday, height, and target weight. Athlete mode, which you can turn on if you train intensely three to five days a week or have a physically demanding job, promises more accurate results.

After that, the app will request authorization to use Bluetooth. It connected to the scale immediately after I clicked OK.

So if you ever decided that you have been missing out all these years, measuring your health levels wrong the whole time, you might want to replace that old-school scales with one of these. And since the FitTrack Smart Scale has the ability to measure 17 different health measures that you must know before making substantial lifestyle changes, it will be easier for you to achieve your health goals much faster than you anticipate, especially if you are a mom who recently gave birth and is trying to get the old body shape you once had before pregnancy.

So click here, and we will redirect your right to the exclusive website of FitTrack Smart Scale. If you use the links we provide, you can steer clear of the lookalike websites on the internet to stipping you off of your money and sell you counterfeits. And since there are so many different year-end discounts and bundle offers on this site, you will save more than you spend when you are purchasing more.

Using The FitTrack

Place the GitTrack scale on a flat, hard surface - not a carpet - before stepping on it. After activating the scale with your foot, make sure it reads 0.0. When ready, turn on the FitTrack Dara app on your phone, step barefoot on the scale, stand upright, and ensure both feet are evenly placed over the metal electrodes. In my testing, I found that the scale only syncs your data when you step on it, unlike WiFi scales, which can sync anytime.

The scale will first display your weight before flashing zeros as it calculates your body composition during the measurement process. The analysis is complete when your weight is displayed again. At this point, the FitTrack Pro app will show all of your measurements. Body composition analysis during the test took only a few seconds. You can change the weight unit setting on the Me page of the app so that the scale displays your weight in pounds, kilograms, or stones.

FitTrack recommends weighing yourself every day at the same time and under the same circumstances. The manufacturer advises against using it during or immediately after an intense workout, as it may affect the accuracy of your body composition measurement. You must also refrain from drinking after drinking alcohol, during or immediately after eating, or if you have a fever. According to the manufacturer, the scale may give an error message if your body fat percentage is between 5% and 50%.

The scale has a special infant mode that can calculate a baby's weight, although it's not intended for children under 18. Select Weigh Infant from the menu that appears when you press the three dots in the top right corner. Go to the app's home page, step on the scale to find your weight, and then stand on it while holding the baby in your arms to determine its weight.

FitTrack Pro App And Connectivity

The FitTrack Pro app has three tabs at the bottom: Home shows the latest data, History stores all your stats, and I allow you to manage users and other settings.

You can click on any measurement on the program's Home tab to read a description and determine if it falls within the average (or healthy) range. For example, the app will tell you that BMI measures your body weight relative to your height when you click on it. According to one graph, a BMI index less than 18.5 is considered low (underweight), 18.5 to 24.9 standard (normal or healthy), 25 to 29.9 high (overweight), and 30 or more very high (obese). . Your reach is indicated by a dot on the graph.

It's handy that the scale also determines your BMR, or how much energy your body uses at rest. Knowing your BMR can be beneficial when trying to lose weight. This metric can help you calculate your total daily energy expenditure, or the sum of calories you burn each day while exercising and while not exercising. Falling below your TDEE puts you in a calorie deficit that causes you to lose weight.

You can track your results over the past day, week, month, and year on the History tab of the FitTrack Pro app. In addition, it displays your average score for each statistic. Click on each statistic to view a graph of your results over the specified period. The app can display this information as a bar or line chart. You can post your charts on social media when you are happy with your progress.

You can create profiles for other users and add them to your account in Me. You can also change your units of measurement, pair your scale with Bluetooth, send feedback for FitTrack, and access FAQs. Other features include setting reminders to take measures every morning and evening. You can also enable connectors with Fitbit, Google Fit, and Apple Health to sync your data with those programs.

You can view a user's metrics in the app if you add a profile for them to your account. Up to eight people can be registered under one account. If a family member wants to use the scale but wants to keep their measurements private, they can download the FitTrack Pro app on their phone and connect it to the scale.

Safety Precautions

The FitTrack Dara uses Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA), which involves passing a low-level electrical current through your body, typical of smart scales, to calculate your body fat percentage. Muscles and blood, tissues that contain a lot of fluid and electrolytes, allow the current to flow quickly. However, moving through fat creates resistance or impedance. The scale measures this impedance to determine your body fat percentage.

It's important to remember that pacemakers can be affected by the tiny electrical current passed through your body during the BIA test. Therefore, you should not use the scale if you have a pacemaker or any other internal medical devices such as an artificial lung or a portable ECG monitor. In addition, FitTrack advises against using the scale if you have osteoporosis.

Although there is no evidence that this procedure harms expectant mothers, FitTrack advises performing it before using the scale. Remember that your measurements (except for weight) will likely be wrong if you use them while pregnant. The same applies to younger, less mature adolescents and teenagers (persons under 18).

The FitTrack Dara doesn't have a safety mode for pregnant people or a pacemaker-like some other smart scales do. For example, the Wyze scale has a setting called "Measure Weight Only" that turns off the BIA measurement, so it only measures your weight without passing an electrical current through your body.

So if you ever decided that you have been missing out all these years, measuring your health levels wrong the whole time, you might want to replace that old-school scales with one of these. And since the FitTrack Smart Scale has the ability to measure 17 different health measures that you must know before making substantial lifestyle changes, it will be easier for you to achieve your health goals much faster than you anticipate, especially if you are a mom who recently gave birth and is trying to get the old body shape you once had before pregnancy.

So click here, and we will redirect your right to the exclusive website of FitTrack Smart Scale. If you use the links we provide, you can steer clear of the lookalike websites on the internet to stipping you off of your money and sell you counterfeits. And since there are so many different year-end discounts and bundle offers on this site, you will save more than you spend when you are purchasing more.

Comparisons And Conclusions

FitTrack Dara

The $89.95 FitTrack Dara is the best option if you're someone looking for a smart scale to help you understand your body composition. In addition to your weight, it calculates your bone, fat, protein, and muscle mass, body water and fat percentage, subcutaneous and visceral fat, and weight without fat. It also determines your ideal weight (depending on your age, gender, and height) and how much you would need to gain or lose to reach that goal. The associated applications help you understand your measurements, determine if you fall within a healthy range, and monitor your evolution over time.

=> Order Your “FitTrack Dara Smart Scale” Before Stock Run Out!