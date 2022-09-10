Filmmaker Amit Misra Gears Up to Make His Debut in the OTT space

The potential that the digital space holds is unmatched. We all have seen how the OTT platforms have disrupted the entertainment industry by giving rise to many creative professionals. In this ever-changing world of the digital medium, there has been a steady growth of meaningful cinema. To be precise, content has become crucial as many new-age artists have taken the cinematic world by storm. Amit Misra is one such name who is proving his prowess with his artistic skills.

The man is blessed with multiple talents. A model, a theatre actor and a filmmaker; he has surely come a long way in his career. His career as an actor was an alternative option along with his career option of becoming an IPS officer. However, he chose a different path of becoming an accounting tutor after completing his studies in ICWA. Along with his stint as a teacher, Misra joined a theatre group to chase his dreams of becoming an actor.

Amit’s on-stage performance opened the doors of modelling, and after moving to Mumbai, the talented lad participated in several modelling shows. He has earlier worked as an approved artist by Delhi Doordarshan Kendra and has been associated with the director of popular Bollywood films like No Entry (2005), Welcome (2007), Thank You (2011) and Ready (2011). He was an executive producer in Memsahab ( 2008) and Officer Arjun Singh IPS (2019). The actor’s experience in serials and films gave him a 360-degree exposure to filmmaking where he even learnt about film distribution.

Being in an industry where creativity trends and novelty float very often, Amit Misra is highly inclined towards digital change. As OTT platforms continue to dominate with the out of the box content, Misra is leveraging high on coming up with web shows, short films and web series. He says, “The last two years have been an eye-opener for the entertainment industry. OTT platforms have been a saviour, and they have given a plethora of powerful talents to the industry. This is here to stay as the audiences are smart to consume contents that are high on value.”

As Amit Misra prepares for his digital debut, he was earlier in the news for his untitled Hindi film. It was reported that Amit will don the writer, director and producer’s hat for the untitled flick. It would be interesting to see if the filmmaker makes his digital debut with this untitled film.