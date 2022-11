Today, we’ll give our honest review of one of the popular battery reconditioning programs. It’s none other than the EZ Battery Reconditioning Program.

The authors of this program are Tom Erickson and Frank Thompson. The program claims that using some simple steps can recondition any dead batteries.

It’s designed to quickly assist you in reconditioning almost any worn-out old batteries.

Sounds good, right? Let’s review the EZ Battery Reconditioning Program to know whether they are worth the hype.

Quick Overview: EZ Battery Reconditioning E-Book

Features EZ Battery Reconditioning Price range $47, One-time payment. Delivery format E-book (Pdf) Delivery medium Digital delivery via email Who is it for People who want an alternative to buying new batteries Produced by Ryan Tanner Total purchase 19541 After-sales support Lifetime support Cross-platform support Yes, PC, Mobile, Tablet friendly Future Updates Lifetime future update access Bonus Free information vault Money-back guarantee 60-days trial period Where to buy Visit Official Website ☑️

What Is EZ Battery Reconditioning Program?

The EZ Battery Recondition program is an ebook to bring your dead batteries back to life again. It’s a guideline to recondition any dead battery in your home. Whether it’s a vehicle battery, AA battery, or boat battery, you can bring it back to life.

The beginning of this battery reconditioning program has an exciting story behind it. We know that batteries are expensive, and sometimes, many people can’t afford them.

The story begins with Tom Erickson when he looks for an alternative to buying a new battery. His passion helped him to find Frank Thompson, an expert in battery reconditioning. Together they started this venture and developed this program.

It has become a popular solution for bringing back old batteries to life. There are a lot of features of the EZ Battery Reconditioning feature you can enjoy.

Pros And Cons of EZ Battery Reconditioning

Pros Cons Saves a significant amount of money.

Easy bang for the buck deal.

Illustrated explanation of the methods.

Offer a generous 60-day money-back guarantee.

Saves the environment from battery hazards.

You can start your own battery business.

Minimizes battery waste.

You end up learning a lifelong skill. Reconditioning is time-consuming and requires patience.

Refurbished batteries aren't as efficient as the new ones.

Reconditioning process doesn’t work with all the batteries.

Need to buy extra tools for the reconditioning methods.

How Does EZ Battery Reconditioning Work?

The EZ Battery Reconditioning program works like magic! The e-book will provide you with a complete step-by-step guide on how to recondition the batteries. For now, let’s check out a short brief of the steps of the battery reconditioning procedure.

You will need the below equipment to proceed with the reconditioning process.

Tools Required

Battery Hydrometer.

Battery Load Checker.

Battery Terminal.

Multimeter.

Precautions

Wear a pair of safety goggles.

Wear high-voltage protective gloves.

Make sure the battery’s negative terminal never directly touches the positive terminal. If that happens, it can cause a short circuit.

Stay careful while wiring; always connect the positive lead to the positive terminal. And the negative leads to the negative terminal.

Avoid direct skin contact with the battery fluids. Lead-acid batteries contain high amounts of sulfuric acid. So, use protective gear when handling them.

Make sure you recharge the batteries in a well-ventilated area. It’s because while charging, the batteries produce highly flammable hydrogen gas.

Step 1: Remove The Battery

The first step of battery reconditioning is removing the battery. Remove the battery from the panel and put it in a convenient place for reconditioning. Make sure you follow all the precautions and wear protective gear.

remove all the connected wires from the battery before proceeding with the reconditioning. Keeping the cables connected is risky, and you can end up being zapped.

Step 2: Clean The Battery

After preparing the battery for the reconditioning process, now it’s time to clean it properly. Take a brush and clean the battery, especially the terminals. If there is any rust on the battery terminals, clean them with sandpaper.

Step 3: Check The Battery

To recondition a battery , first, you’ve to confirm whether the battery can be reconditioned or not. Unfortunately, batteries can reach the point where it becomes impossible to recondition them. So, to determine that, you'll need to do some testing.

To test the batteries you’ll need either a multimeter or a hydrometer. These tools will help you to determine the condition of your batter. The EZ Battery Battery Reconditioning e-book has all the guides included.

Meanwhile, you can also check the video on how to use a multimeter for beginners.

How to Use a Multimeter for Beginners - How to Measure Voltage, Resistance and Current

Step 4: Recondition The Battery

In the final step, proceed with the methods provided in the EZ guide if the battery is reconditioned. In the e-book, you’ll find two methods: Equalization and Sulfation Removal. Follow the methods step-by-step from the book to complete reconditioning.

Features of EZ Battery Reconditioning Program

Below I’ll be adding some important features of the EZ battery reconditioning ebook.

Feature 1: Well-defined Equipment List,

The EZ Battery Reconditioning, has a well-rounded equipment and materials list. It contains all the necessary tools and materials for the reconditioning process. Hence, the list will make battery reconditioning a lot easier.

Feature 2: Battery Maintenance Tips

Battery lifetime depends on usage habit and maintenance. Proper maintenance helps to extend the battery life. You'll also receive battery maintenance tips as part of the reconditioning program.

Feature 3: Battery Testing Tutorial

You may need to test the batteries during reconditioning. The EZ Battery Reconditioning program comes with a complete battery testing tutorial. It guides you through a step-by-step guide, the tools required for the testing, and precautions.

Feature 4: Thorough Instruction

The program provides thorough instruction for every process. It explains all the steps in a way so that you don’t end up feeling dumb. Everyone from a newbie to an expert will find the instructions easy to follow.

Feature 6: Easy Methods & Demonstration

After going to the full ebook, I could say the methods are super-duper easy. You don't need technical knowledge to perform the reconditioning process. Also, demonstrating the methods for different kinds of batteries is appreciable.

Now, let’s move on to the list of batteries you can recondition with the EZ Battery Reconditioning program.

List of Batteries You Can Recondition

You can recondition the below batteries with the EZ Battery Recondition program.

Battery Types Application: Lead-acid Batteries in Cars, motorcycles, trucks, power sports cars, and lawnmowers. Forklift batteries Forklift, pallet jacks, solar, etc. Lithium-ion batteries for Mobile, cameras, gadgets, EVs, power tools, etc. Laptop batteries are Primarily used in laptops. Nickel-cadmium batteries, Cordless drills, wireless gadgets, emergency lights, etc.

Why Do Rechargeable Batteries Need Reconditioning?

Similarly to other batteries, rechargeable batteries wear off over time. From our mobile phones to all other electronic gadgets and appliances use lithium-ion batteries. We use these devices daily, so we need to charge them multiple times.

The continuous charging and discharging cycles are the reason why batteries wear off. That’s why we need to recondition them once the battery reaches its end. The conditioning process can bring back the life of dead or worn-out batteries.

Also, some batteries suffer from the memory effect. The memory effect refers to an incomplete discharge cycle of the batteries. It affects the longevity of the batteries as the memory effect develops. Ni-MH and Ni-Cd batteries especially suffer from this.

So, we need to recondition the batteries when needed to solve this issue. Also, to keep the batteries well-maintained, we must give the TLC (Tender Loving Care). Now, let’s overview the types of rechargeable batteries.

Ni-MH batteries. (Nickel-metal hydride)

Ni-Cd batteries (Nickel Cadmium)

Lithium-ion batteries.

What Benefits The EZ Battery Reconditioning?

Now, let’s explore the benefits of having the EZ Battery Reconditioning program.

Benefit 1: Long-Term Cost Saving

The EZ Reconditioning Program helps you by reconditioning old batteries instead of buying new ones. As a result, you can save a lot of money you spend yearly on batteries. You can invest that money in your business or save for your family.

Benefit 2: Knowing Your Battery Better

With the EZ Battery Recondition, you’re not only getting the battery reconditioning guide. But also, you’re getting all the guidelines to know how different types of battery functions. You'll ensure proper maintenance when you know the dos and don’ts.

Benefit 3: Gaining A New Skill

Gaining new skills is priceless; with this reconditioning program, you learn a lifelong skill. You can recondition any kind of battery on your own and impress others.

Benefit 4: Affordability,

The EZ Reconditioning Program is very affordable. They also offer a tempting 40% off on their program. It’s a real bang for the buck for something like this.

Benefit 5: You Got Nothing to Lose

The program comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee. That means you’ll get a full refund if you're unsatisfied with the service. So, ultimately you have nothing to lose here; one or another, you're on safe ground.

Benefit 6: Alternative To Buying New Batteries

The reconditioning guide is a suitable alternative to buying new expensive batteries. New batteries can cost you around $180-$200. But with this guide, you can reuse those old dead batteries for some extra years.

What Are The Drawbacks of EZ Battery Reconditioning?

Apart from the benefits, there are some notable drawbacks too. These are as follows.

Drawback 1: Not An Universal Solution

Batteries can be reconditioned and brought back to life like new. However, not all batteries can be reconditioned. This program won’t work entirely if the battery is beyond refurbishing.

Drawback 2: Not For The Inpatients

Although the methods are easy, the reconditioning program needs a lot of patience and dedication. So, it’s not for people who get impatient quickly. Remember the benefits in mind when you feel impatient or give up.

Drawback 3: Includes Risk

The reconditioning methods include potential health risks. It’s because batteries are typically dangerous. Lead acid batteries have sulfuric acids.

Direct contact with this acid will damage your skin. So make sure to go through all the precautions beforehand.

Drawback 4: Only Available Digitally

The program is only available in an ebook format digitally. So you must have another device to access this e-book. Also, some people prefer video tutorials instead of reading from a book. Hence, it can be problematic for such people.

Pro tip: Print the e-book pages and bind them to make a physical book. It'll cost you some extra bucks, but it’s worth it.

What Is Included with EZ Battery Reconditioning?

The EZ Battery Reconditioning comes with several components. These are

Battery testing tutorial using a multimeter, battery tester, and analyzer.

Battery TLC and maintenance guide for every battery.

Introduction to different kinds of batteries.

Lifetime access to future battery updates.

Battery rejuvenation methods.

Frank’s business guideline.

How Much Does EZ Battery Reconditioning Cost?

After reading about all those benefits and exciting offers, you must think it costs too much. You’ll be glad to know that the program costs only $47.

The reason behind this low pricing is to make it accessible to everyone. Especially for people who want to save some extra money at the end of the month. For just $47 you’ll get the program, two bonus books, and lifetime access to future updates.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, you’re also getting a 60-day money-back guarantee. Get a refund if you think it’s not worth it, or you’re just having a bad day.

Who is the EZ Battery Reconditioning Program for?

The program is designed especially for those who don’t want to spend money on new batteries. Buying new batteries is expensive. Like Tom’s story, we don’t know millions of stories.

Many people, including me, can’t afford to buy a new battery every 2-3 years. Also, we spend a lot of money throughout life just on batteries. You'll be astonished that statistics say Americans, on average, throw away 3 million batteries a year .

Several case studies show that, on average, an individual consumes 8-12 batteries a year. It already sounds costly. Hence, the EZ Battery Reconditioning program is the solution for those people.

Customer Review

