The AI industry is blooming among businesses today. ChatGPT and Google Bard, known to be two dominant AI & LLM tools have taken the technology game one step ahead. Now the question is how much should businesses rely on AI and for what purpose specifically?

Businesses use AI for reasons categorised in two, I. e., Generative and Extractive. However, while many of them are highly making use of ChatGPT, it doesn't help them for extractive purposes. It is thus essential for businesses to understand how to consider these two approaches so as to make better use of AI.

Is Extractive AI different from Generative AI?

Speaking of Generative AI, it is used when businesses are involved with tasks that require creativity. It may involve the user to input a prompt and expect an answer from AI. Businesses often use this type of AI to promote operational efficiency within their workflow.

However, Extractive AI has nothing to do with creativity. Rather, businesses use this approach for tasks that generally require accuracy. Since a lot of businesses are involved with gathering, storage, and accurate analysis of data, extractive AI is more suitable to save time and money.