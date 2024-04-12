We are thrilled by the electrifying response, sparking a wave of excitement and anticipation since our debut in Entrepreneur India magazine about our AI product launch. While we're still in the early stages of development, the reception from investors has been nothing short of phenomenal. Our vision is to develop an AI-based app that revolutionizes social connections and ignites meaningful relationships, giving you a reason to smile in the new age! We believe that in this digital age, authentic connections are more important, and our product aims to bridge that gap, navigating the complexities of modern relationships. Investors have shown a keen interest in our endeavor, recognizing the potential impact it could have on billions of lives worldwide especially in the new age Bharat. They share our passion for innovation and commitment to creating a platform that transcends the traditional boundaries of dating apps.