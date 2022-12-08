Enjoy A Thrilling Bull Run When You Buy Elrond and Big Eyes Coin

No doubt, the current bear run is one of the most exhausting and disappointing. Crypto prices have continuously dropped for many months, and it’s looking like there’s no end in sight. Different heartbreaking events have also accompanied these price dips. A recent example of such an event is the liquidation of FTX. The current market sentiment in the crypto space is fearful, and no one wants to buy now.

If crypto market history has taught relevant lessons, the cryptocurrency market always bounces back. This means that a market reversal is imminent. But people have yet to learn when or how the next bull market will happen. We must prepare the best we can by buying reliable projects. This piece will show you what you stand to gain from buying Elrond (EGLD) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Elrond

The developers of this cryptocurrency must have been huge movie fans. They named their token after a character from the Lord of the Rings. To put it simply, Elrond is designed to process multiple transactions simultaneously. However, its developers also ended up making an alternative to Ethereum. Elrond can host other crypto-related projects.

This cryptocurrency project was started in 2018. To support the multiple transactions that would occur on this blockchain, Elrond is hosted on a secure proof-of-stake mechanism. This consensus is different from what most traders are used to. On this consensus, multiple participants will be asked to contribute to the network simultaneously. Elrond’s blockchain would reward those who stake on the platform.

Elrond (EGLD) can process multiple transactions at once. But it can process them quickly. Early reports indicate that this blockchain can process up to 15,000 transactions per second. The transaction fee that’s paid on this network is negligible.

The benefits of Elrond’s blockchain have made it an attractive protocol for developers and investors. Gradually, Elrond’s value will start to increase. Eventually, it will get to a point where new projects will be introduced every day.

Big Eyes Coin

We’ve witnessed the success of dog-themed coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Now, it’s time for feline lovers. Big Eyes Coin is a cryptocurrency with a cat-themed interface. It’s perfect for cat lovers and those looking for a unique meme coin experience.

However, the cat-themed style of Big Eyes Coin is not the only different feature of this token. The first thing to know about Big Eyes Coin is that the token is a project of developers interested in introducing innovativeness to the crypto space. They wanted a token that would stand out and outperform others in the same category.

Big Eyes Coin’s developers knew they had a huge reputation to live up to, considering the big names that had excelled in driving the meme sector to where it is today. They plan to make this token one of the biggest by 2030. They will do this by introducing different features. These features have been highlighted in a detailed roadmap.

The first thing to expect from this meme coin is an NFT industry involvement. Yes, traders can use their crypto tokens to create NFTs. They will also offer them an exchange where they can sell their NFTs for money. As the number of NFTs made from Big Eyes Coin grows, it will drive worldwide interest.

This meme coin is in the 6th stage of its presale. This presale has been quite a success because they raised about $9.87 million. The developers of this meme coin have offered numerous incentives to ensure that many traders participate in this presale. You can also participate in the Big Eyes Coin presale to join the strongest growing community in the meme sector.

