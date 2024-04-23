Halving is less than 24 hours away, and the Doge Day is lined up the day after, on the 4/20. Separately, these two have started massive bull runs across the whole market in the past.
Now, combined, many experts predict that they will have an even bigger impact on the crypto market.
Investors all across the globe are looking for those hidden gems that will skyrocket over the moon in the upcoming bull market.
That’s why we did the hard part for you by analyzing hundreds of recently released tokens. We looked into their tokenomics, the teams behind them, and the overall community sentiment towards them.
These 6 emerging cryptos passed our rigorous testing with flying colors. Let’s check them out.
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) – Multi-Chain Meme Coin Raises Over $9 Million in Presale
Inspired by the iconic Doge meme, this project offers a fresh take on the concept, featuring a multi-chain deployment capability and highly attractive staking rewards.
With a total token supply of 200 billion $DOGEVERSE, the project has allocated 30 billion for its ongoing presale, which has already raised over $9 million in just ten days, capitalizing on the current meme coin frenzy fueled by the approaching Bitcoin halving event and Dogecoin Day on April 20.
Originally built on the Ethereum blockchain, Dogeverse plans to expand its reach across five additional blockchains, including Binance, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base.
This cross-chain approach empowers users to seamlessly transact and interact with the token across various platforms, providing unparalleled flexibility and reach in the meme coin market.
Furthermore, Dogeverse incentivizes long-term holding through its staking mechanism, offering projected yearly payouts exceeding 1,055%. With 20 billion tokens reserved for staking incentives, the project aims to foster a stable and growing user base, ensuring its future growth and stability.
Slothana ($SLOTH) – Sit at Your 9-5 Job & Wait for SLOTH to Make You Crypto Millions
Slothana ($SLOTH) is a new booming SOL-based meme coin with a unique approach to presale.
Unlike traditional token sales, investors can simply send Solana tokens to a designated wallet address (EnSawje2vQSQKtGbPYdXEuYKm2sHgeLKJTqCmrDErKEA) and receive an airdrop of $SLOTH tokens immediately, no waiting required.
Building on the success of fellow Solana-based meme tokens like $SLERF and $PUMP, Slothana offers a refreshing and lighthearted take on crypto trading.
Embodied by a sloth avatar ditching the 9-to-5 grind to pursue crypto millions, the project captures a fun and relatable vibe.
Currently, investors can buy 10,000 $SLOTH tokens for just 1 SOL during the presale phase.
With $SLOTH still in its early stages, early adopters could potentially see substantial returns once the token is listed on major crypto exchanges.
As a Solana-based meme token with a unique presale approach, Slothana is poised to captivate the crypto community in 2024.
99 Bitcoins (99BTC) – New Crypto with an Innovative Learn-to-Earn Mechanism
99 Bitcoins is shaking up the world of crypto education with its innovative Learn-to-Trade reward system.
This trusted Web3 platform, boasting over 2 million community members, has recently launched its native $99BTC token through a highly anticipated presale that raised over $400,000 in just a few days.
The platform's unique approach incentivizes users to expand their crypto knowledge by earning $99BTC tokens directly into their Ethereum wallets.
Through interactive learning modules, quizzes, tutorials, and other educational activities, users can deepen their understanding of crypto markets while being rewarded with the native token.
With a focus on user-friendly guides, expert tips, and a transparent learning system, 99 Bitcoins positions itself as a go-to resource for both novice and experienced investors seeking to enhance their trading abilities.
5th Scape ($5SCAPE) – VR & AR Emerging Crypto Showing $10M+ MCAP Potential
Prepare to immerse yourself in a groundbreaking virtual reality experience like no other with 5th Scape ($5SCAPE).
This innovative online gaming ecosystem blurs the boundaries between reality and the virtual realm, offering users exclusive access to a captivating array of gameplay experiences and educational content.
At the heart of 5th Scape lies its native $5SCAPE token, granting holders free and basic access to a vast library of games.
According to the platform's roadmap, the first VR game, 'Cage Conquest,' is set to launch by Q2 2024, allowing players to step into the gritty world of Mixed Martial Arts and engage in intense training sessions and online competitions.
To elevate the immersive experience, 5th Scape will offer a VR headset and chair combination, seamlessly blending ergonomic design with swift motion support.
Token holders will not only gain lifetime access to the platform's captivating VR content but also enjoy exclusive discounts on all 5th Scape products.
With a total supply of 5.21 billion $5SCAPE tokens, 80% is allocated across 12 presale rounds, presenting a unique opportunity for investors to secure their stake in this revolutionary virtual universe.
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) – Next Version of Last Years $100M SPONGE
Get ready for an upgraded meme coin experience with $SPONGE V2, the next iteration of the wildly successful $SPONGE token.
This revamped version promises to be even more absorbent and rewarding for investors, especially those making the switch from the original V1 tokens.
According to the project's whitepaper, the exclusive way to acquire $SPONGE V2 tokens is by bridging from the V1 tokens.
Investors who stake and permanently lock their V1 holdings will be rewarded with a massive 4-year staking period in $SPONGE V2 tokens – a lucrative incentive for early adopters.
Moreover, for a limited time, $SPONGE is offering a 100% purchase bonus, allowing investors to double their V2 token holdings right from the start.
This promotion, combined with plans to list on major exchanges like Binance and OKX, positions $SPONGE V2 as a potentially soaking investment opportunity.
Dogecoin (DOGE) – New Pumps Expected on 4/20
Dogecoin (DOGE), widely regarded as the world's most popular meme coin, has garnered significant attention and support from influential figures like Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla.
Despite experiencing a downturn over the past year, the current upswing in the crypto market suggests that Dogecoin could be poised for a resurgence.
Transcending its meme coin status, Dogecoin has established itself as a legitimate cryptocurrency with widespread acceptance as a payment method, fending off competitors in the process. With the Doge Day just 48 hours away, now might be the best time to buy the current dip.
The Conclusion
If you’re searching for the best altcoins to invest in before the next bull run, you’ve come to the right place.
We went over all of the important factors that make a cryptocurrency a hit, and the tokens that we covered today checked all of our marks.
All you have to do is to choose the one that resonates best with you and buy you first batch of coins.
Happy trading!