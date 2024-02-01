Business Spotlight

Emerging Brands To Explore In 2024

Discover the top emerging brands set to make waves in 2024. From innovative tech startups to sustainable fashion labels, explore the latest up-and-coming names in the industry. Stay ahead of the curve and uncover the future of consumer trends with these exciting new brands.

Spotlight Desk
Spotlight Desk

February 1, 2024

1. Ensens Perfumery

Ensens Perfumery is an artisanal perfume house in the heart of Chennai. More than just a perfume house; it's your artisan fragrance haven, where handcrafted luxury meets inclusivity. Beyond crafting exquisite scents, Ensens takes pride in offering handmade, custom blends. They blend tradition and innovation to create custom perfumes that reflect your true self. The brand embraces individuality. Their exclusive range of fragrances instils confidence in you to stand out on special occasions or spread a whisper of your essence everywhere you go. At Ensens, they strongly believe in a fragrance’s ability to conjure unseen worlds, and every fragrance is a symphony of inclusivity crafted with exquisite artistry just for you.

2. Earthy Tales

Earthy Tales is NCR’s most trusted and loved Organic food brand. Formed with Farmer’s First principle, it’s the only NCR brand with its own backward integrated organic food supply chain, that works and mentors small organic farming communities across several states.

They home deliver farm fresh organic fruits & vegetables, Stone chakki milled Flours, Wooden Pressed cooking oils, A2 Cow Bilona Ghee, Spices, Pulses and close to 400 plus products across all major food categories. If you want to buy Organic Flour online, Organic A2 Gir Cow Ghee online or Organic Oil For Cooking in India, reach out to earthytales.in

Earthy Tales was founded 8 years ago by Deepak Sabharwal, an ex-TATA, GE & PEPSI alumni who quit his corporate life after two decades when his mother was diagnosed with carcinoma, to bring about a change in how we grow and consume our food.

3. True Silver

True Silver is India’s premium destination for silver jewellery and silver coins. Housed in the city of Taj Mahal - Agra, it was launched in 2022 by ACPL group with a mission to provide authentic and hallmarked silver jewellery and silver coins in the online ecosystem. One can easily shop for gifts for occasions like Valentine's Day, Mother’s Day, Rakhi, Janmashtami, Birthdays, Anniversaries, Weddings, Retirement Gifts, Return Gifts and Corporate Gifts.

The extensive range of contemporary sterling silver jewellery on the website, like hoop earrings, stud earrings, silver chains for both men and women, necklaces, bracelets, toe rings, anklets, and cufflinks, is loved by lakhs of customers. The silver coins showcased on the website come with beautiful brand packaging and are perfect for gifting on numerous occasions. Plus, they are considered auspicious to buy during Dhanteras, Diwali and Akshaya Tritiya.

4. Love, Indus

Love, Indus reimagines skincare/wellness by fusing sacred practices & regional riches of the East with New York’s transformative tech to bring you potent potions. Discover the power of rare botanicals & minerals - some lost, some forgotten, and some that are yet to be discovered and harnessed outside their regional bastions. Experience skincare fueled by nostalgia, culture, and innovation and luxurious blends of liquefied golden Muga Silk, Makaibari Silver Tips Imperial Tea (a favourite of Late Queen Elizabeth II), Thanaka Wood and Palash Extract among other precious ingredients. This opulent skincare collection is driven by confluence and contrast - that of India and New York, tradition and modernity, and incredible botanicals and lab-designed, clean ingredients.

Experience visibly stronger (firmer) and luminous skin with potent potions that are crafted with 100+ actives including hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed cellulose, and powerful vegan collagen. Immerse yourself in a multi-sensorial experience that will leave your skin stronger, more supple, and radically radiant.

Launched in Jan'21, the brand has enjoyed a strong debut with press hits in Vogue, Byrdie, Elle, InStyle, among others.

5. Neora

The Jaipur-based prêt-à-porter label, Neora, is India’s pioneering colour-blocking brand. The brand not only believes in expressing freedom through its vibrant silhouettes but also supports ecology by using sustainable and premium Bemberg Silk. With designs for both men and women, their pieces range from the snazziest to timeless and seasonless for each unique personality. They are already selling their pieces at high-end online and offline stores throughout the country and plan to reach more men and women seeking wardrobe upgrades this year.

6. Saral Home

Saral Home makes stylish home decor simple and affordable. Saral Home is where homemakers and designers go when they need a sure-shot room decor solution. This direct-to-customer brand has been an online bestseller for over ten years with its irresistible mix of choice, quality and affordability. From anti-skid bathmats and rugs to skin-friendly yoga mats, from subtly patterned curtains to cotton bedcovers, sofa throws and runners, and even licensed kids’ cartoon furnishing, Saral Home has something good for every room. This Oeko-Tex-certified brand has a team of designers and craftspeople working together to understand the needs of Indian homes, resulting in products that are durable, practical and aesthetic. Saral also offers online customisation of rugs and carpets, with express delivery and 24-hour dispatch to anywhere in India.

7. FoodFix Expo

Step into the world of flavours in FoodFix Expo 2024 and experience Mumbai's ultimate food and beverage extravaganza, curated by Sarika Desai (founder of The SpringBoard Collective). With a track record of successful events like the KidTown Fair Exhibition, Sarika brings her marketing understanding to revolutionize the B2C exhibition landscape. Her brainchild, FoodFix, is once again set to unfold on 2nd-3rd March at Nehru Center, Worli, and promises an enticing blend of culinary wonders. This isn't just about food; it's about a passion for flavours and a commitment to turning the spotlight on diverse F&B brands in the business. Immerse yourself in this gastronomic journey where every bite tells a story.

8. Ziniosa

Ziniosa is a leading fashion platform promoting preloved luxury and circular fashion. It offers 100% authentic products with the belief that the beauty of high-end products and fashion is everlasting and should be loved and embraced beyond its lifecycle. Therefore, the brand provides high-end fashion, offering a handpicked selection of pre-loved shoes, clothes, bags, belts, and accessories from the world's leading brands at half the price. This hyper-curated shopping space emerges as the leading beacon of preloved elegance, rewriting the rules of luxury consumption. Capturing the true essence of sustainability, they are committed to democratizing luxury while being mindful of the impact the fashion industry has on the environment.

9. Amouve

Amouve is a luxury organic bedding and bath brand from India that ships worldwide. The brand's key focus revolves around toxin-free deep sleep and showers which determine your readiness and energy to lead the day with a fresh perspective.

Amouve excels in its niche and provides an exclusive range of products like 100% organic cotton bed sheets in king size and custom sizes, fitted sheets, duvets, comforters, bath towels, towel sets, bath robes, Kapok tree fibre pillows/ Ilavam Panju pillows, certified VOC and Pthalate-free Memory Foam pillows, blankets in single and double size, temperature-regulating Waffle blankets, Dohars for summers, natural Kapok Mattresses and Bio Sofa seaters among others.

While the luxury towels and towel sets are predominantly available in White, Grey, Navy, Burgundy, Teal Green and Ivory in a plush, 700 GSM, the recently introduced bath robes for women and men in high GSM velour fabric, are carefully crafted to give a super-soft feel and make for excellent gifts for yourself and your partner.

Each product with the Amouve label is carefully crafted and sumptuously woven. To shop, log onto www.amouve.com. For any queries, write to [email protected]

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement