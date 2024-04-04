Dr. Yatan Pal Singh Balhara Joins Advisory Board Of Skill Online Games Institute (SOGI)

Commenting on Dr. Balhara's appointment, Mr. Amrit Kiran Singh, Founder President of SOGI, said, "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Yatan Pal Singh Balhara to the advisory board of SOGI. His extensive experience and deep understanding of mental health and addictive disorders will be invaluable as we endeavour to champion responsible gaming practices and cultivate a culture of holistic well-being within the gaming community. The online Gaming industry is 3 times the size of the worldwide movie & music industry taken together so it is imperative that while we harness its full potential for the benefit of the country, we install robust guard rails to ensure the negative aspects of the industry are minimized”.