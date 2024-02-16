DevRev's OneCRM Leading The Charge In Reshaping Digital Business Operations

An unprecedented demand for unified platforms that optimize operations has emerged as the world shifts to more contemporary digital businesses. DevRev, a lone warrior in this field has triumphantly emerged as a one stop solution for it. With its innovative OneCRM, it has devised a comprehensive platform intended to empower the upcoming generation of technology companies. DevRev's OneCRM, which was founded in October 2020, is a powerful customer relationship management (CRM) tool that combines modern technologies to provide businesses with a single, integrated solution.

Leading the charge at DevRev is CEO Dheeraj Pandey, co-founder and former CEO of Nutanix, and Manoj Agarwal, co-founder and former SVP of Engineering at Nutanix. With its headquarters in Palo Alto, California, and offices in seven global locations, DevRev is positioned as a global force shaping the future of digital business operations. The company recently made headlines by securing over $85 million in seed funding, a record-breaking feat in Silicon Valley's history. Investors such as Khosla Ventures and Mayfield have placed their confidence in DevRev's vision, projecting the company to achieve greater heights in the industry.

DevRev’s OneCRM operates within a single AI-powered knowledge graph, bringing together end user monitoring, semantic search, AI chatbots, and advanced Support CRM and Product CRM capabilities. This innovative approach simplifies business operations, providing a cohesive solution under a single contract. Through AI-native features, it enhances self-service by resolving user issues instantly within the application, eliminating the need for external support channels. This not only improves user satisfaction but also significantly reduces the workload on support teams.

DevRev took a bold step forward by replacing traditional chatbot builders with an intent-aware GPT-bot, which is self-learning and requires no training. The platform's Resolve at first contact with RAG (Resolve, Automate, Guide) approach ensures that information is scraped from external sources to provide complete answers without human intervention. This not only speeds up issue resolution but also minimizes the chances of errors. OneCRM goes beyond reactive support by enabling pre-emptive support measures. The platform reduces ticket volume and improves customer retention through in-app nudges that suggest fixes proactively. By anticipating and addressing potential issues before users even face them, it takes customer support to a whole new level.

Above all, the inclusion of Semantic Search in the in-app chat and customer portal is being seen as a game-changer for businesses. This feature allows users to find answers on their own, reducing the time spent responding to frequently asked questions. By harnessing the power of AI, OneCRM automates mundane and repetitive tasks, allowing support teams to focus on more complex issues. One of the most vital aspects of the platform is GenAI, which enhances automation by instantly creating thousands of knowledge base articles from web and document sources, boosting bot resolution for efficient customer support. It promotes collaboration through unified inbox features, prioritizing tasks to prevent SLA breaches. Real-time updates ensure transparency and trust by keeping end users informed about resolution statuses.

DevRev's mission is clear – to connect makers (Dev) to customers (Rev). By instilling a "product-thinking" mindset in every employee, DevRev promotes customer-centricity as a company-wide philosophy rather than a departmental responsibility. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence is evident in its achievements, with DevRev recently being awarded the Best Demo Award by the SupportDriven community. This recognition substantiated OneCRM's position as a pathbreaking solution that is not only reshaping customer support but also carving the future of digital business operations.