Delhi’s Famous Oncologist Dr. Anita Malik’s Take On Lifestyle And Cancer Risk

In the past few years, we've seen how changing our behaviour like wearing masks, socially separating, getting vaccinated, etc. can prevent germs from spreading. Through these behavioural changes we have been able to overcome the current pandemic to a large extent.

Several lifestyle related factors like use of tobacco (both smoking and smokeless tobacco), obesity, sedentary lifestyle etc are risk factors for cancer, the number one cause of death worldwide. Most importantly, these risk factors are modifiable through lifestyle changes. We have hopefully learned a number of lessons about the power of lifestyle change in the current pandemic as our lives are slowly returning to a somewhat "normal" state. Is there a growing awareness that everyday decisions and habits are linked to health outcomes in the long run? To reap the health benefits of lifestyle modifications, are they more likely to make them? Is adjusting our lifestyles really all we need to prevent many diseases including cancer?

Dr. Anita Malik, a best cancer specialist in Delhi believes modification of our health behaviours is key to avoiding several diseases including cancer. She strongly believes that there are six important factors or prominent components that decide whether we are living a healthy or unhealthy lifestyle. These are physical activity, sleep, substance use, nutrition, the environment, and mental well-being. Several aspects of these factors can be related to people, modified, tracked, and measured in a seamless manner via wearables (apps, smartwatches, etc.) or by asking individuals.

Moreover, these six lifestyle factors play a significant role in certain diseases, notably cancer, according to science. Genetic defects account for 5-10% of cancer cases, according to some researchers on the contrary, tobacco use alone is responsible for 30-40% of the cancer burden. Behavioural change and other preventive measures can generally prevent 90-95% of cancers.

Lifestyle modifications help to reduce the risk of cancer by reducing exposure to carcinogens, improving immune function, and reducing inflammation. One of the greatest advantages of these six lifestyle factors is that we can alter most of them by small changes to our everyday activities. We will certainly have lesser chance of developing cancer and other diseases, if we walk more, practice mindfulness, eat better, cut back on alcohol consumption, avoid tobacco, minimize air pollution exposure and get better sleep. It is important not to overlook the impact of these small changes.

When you do something every day, it's hard to change it. In addition to our cultures, families, peers, and societal norms, these patterns, and preferences are often ingrained in us over a lifetime. In fact, it's not impossible, and Dr. Anita explains tried-and-tested strategies that work.

People who live in environments that support healthy behaviour are more likely to adopt a healthier lifestyle. As a community, everyone needs to join hands and support the adoption of sustainable lifestyle changes.

