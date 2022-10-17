Dark Age Defense Reviews - Is It a SCAM or Really Useful Survival Guide

Technological developments have seen no bar or stop when it comes to innovations and functions. Their growth has seen a steady graph through the decades.

But with this increase in technology comes undivided attention for unethical activities. And today, we are going to talk about one such product which will fight that issue for us.

There is an important impending danger that hasn't been addressed by the media personnel in the US. And it's about the critical substations of network grids getting viruses from Russia.

Ten of these substations are already affected, while it only needs nine of them to turn down the power and energy of the entire country for months or even years.

While the authorities are still keeping shut and trying to work out a way to check the other 55,000 substations, the reports show that the nation can face a black day at any given moment.

Now, to be prepared for that is impossible because one cannot survive without water, electricity, phones, the internet, and so on for a long time. The necessities will require you to have an alternative source of energy.

The product Dark Age Defense is developed by a plumber that can fight the issue of energy and electricity that is glooming upon us if someone meddles with the network grid of the country.

The best part is that it does not have solar panels or a backup generator, nor does it work like it. It can make your entire house light up on days of blackout.

While backup generators and solar panels might not work after a point and cost a fortune, it will be difficult to even trade money for them after the blackout hits. So they are not at all a dependable option.

With that said, now let's check out the details about the product, its cost and guarantees, and the bonuses that come with it before getting into the detailed Dark Age Defense Review:

Name of the product Dark Age Defense Category Electricity and Survival Bonus Products Produce Oasis

Water On Demand

Bulletproof Bugou

Off Grid Escape Pricing $67 Guarantee 60-day 100% money-back guarantee.

Understanding Dark Age Defense - What Is It About?

Dark Age Defense is a blueprint for a renewed way to generate electricity. This book introduces you to a number of methods that help in maintaining electricity during emergencies. This product was developed and tested by the maker himself, and it turned out to be efficient.

This product is easy to build, and it is very cost-effective. It doesn't charge as hefty as solar panels or backup generators. Even these products come with a backlash, but the infinity coil has none.

Dark Age Defense is a step-by-step, easy-to-understand guidebook that teaches you how to generate and sustain electricity during a power outage. The tutorial brings forward the idea of an “infinity coil,” which can make you not rely on the network grid of the country for basic needs in times of blackout.

It has a chapter-wise explanation of how to build it, how to protect it from thieves by using a pencil, and what to do in case it is causing you any trouble. Apart from that, it also shows you how you can make it work for small buildings or even boats.

This product works on taking electricity from the air, and as absurd as it sounds, it's the truth. It can work for chargers, refrigerators, ACs, and more. You can even build it using a $5 toy in case you're running low on budget.

Dark Age Defense won't be able to be shared for a long time, and it's only available on the website. Dark Age Defense has helped farms light up and even slashes electricity bills. It also comes with biblical references.

What Is The Cost Of Dark Age Defense?

While the manufacturer doesn't feel the need for many funds, as he doesn't want the price of the product to stand in the way of the security of his people, he has slashed the prices in a way that most people can afford.

To say the least, this product can give you a rest from $1500 on an average electricity bill that you face in a year. He willingly asked people how much they would pay for this coil, and they said $250.

But he knew that while this price was reasonable, not everyone would be able to pay for it, so to get more people to buy Dark Age Defense and spread his work as far as possible for people to get such security, he turned the prices down to $125.

Still not satisfied, he made it to $67. This way, he is only getting covered with his website charges and getting more connections for his website to keep working.

So for $67, you're getting a complete guide on how to build the cost-effective infinity coil that can give you and your family the security of having food and water even while the entire nation is down with no power and electricity.

This is a well-affordable price for a lot of people. Moreover, it won't cost you much to build the infinity coil. So without a thought, go get your Dark Age Defense now and build an infinity coil yourself.

Money Back Guarantee

People who have used this product have called it a lifesaver. Many people felt that this product could be really useful for them even if the blackout didn't occur by chance.

The manufacturer has also lent us a money-back guarantee with such a great breakthrough and prices. So with this, if the blackout doesn't occur in less than 60 days, you can ask for a refund.

Even if the pack is opened or unopened, no questions will be asked, and you will get a full refund if you are unsatisfied with the product. It's a 60-day 100% money-back guarantee.

The maker of this product is very sure that once you build this product and use it, you will want to spread it more. But if you feel that this product is not for you and you don't require it, it's a zero-risk investment.

What Are The Bonus Products Offered?

Apart from the main guide, the Dark Age Defense comes with four other guides based on different topics that can help you survive the blackout easily. Below mentioned are those products and a glimpse of what they contain.

● Produce Oasis

When the power and energy run out, a lot of food products will be unavailable. Produce Oasis is a guide that helps you make healthy-nutrient-filled foods that you can grow in your tiny apartment without any backyard or farms.

It uses a sock fertilization method. Two cups of soil, a used sock, and ice can give you vampire nutrients without any sunlight and still be healthy.

It will cost you less than $1. It contains a recipe for chalk filled with copper for children that can taste like candy.

● Water On Demand

While the power grid goes out, it might take longer to make the water reach you. And there's no guarantee that the water will be clean for use.

This guide will be a complete hand on for you on how to make clean and drinkable water. It contains submarine tests and ways for charging the water with more minerals.

They also have forced field water filters, which cost 0.25 cents.You can make it using a toilet paper roll, and it guarantees the removal of toxins from the water that reaches you.

● Bulletproof Bugou

This one is built on a Native American technique that can get you safe from any possible riots. It helps you make a 72-hour special survival kit that can help you with difficult terrains and make it easier for you and your family to protect yourself. It's a zero-energy product, so it can be put to use even after the blackout.

● Off-Grid Escape

This is one of seven different techniques that were even used by Pablo Escobar as safety parameters. It's a $59 value but comes for free with Dark Age Defense.

These four products are at a total of $239, but they are completely free for your order.

FAQs

What Is A Survival Guide?

A survival guide is a document that contains all the knowledge you need to survive in any situation. This could be anything from preparing for an earthquake to defending yourself from a power outage that can affect how people live their lives.

How To Prepare For An Attack?

Before you even think about defending yourself, you must first decide whether you want to live or die. If you have no intention of living through the attack, then there is nothing more you can do.

If you still wish to survive, however, you must first make sure that you have enough supplies to last until help arrives. Here are some things you should consider having on hand before a power outage occurs:

Food: Food is one of the most important resources you will ever need. Without it, you cannot survive very long. So, you must always keep a supply of food stored away somewhere safe.

Water: Water is also essential for survival. You should store a large amount of water in containers that you can easily carry around with you.

First Aid Kit: First aid kits contain items like bandages, antiseptic cream, pain relievers, etc. These items will come in handy during times of emergency.

Firearms: Firearms are great tools for self-protection. They allow you to shoot down attackers without having to resort to violence.

Knives: Knives are useful for many purposes, including cutting wood, opening cans, and skinning animals. Having knives on hand will greatly increase your chances of survival.

Firearms Training: Before you go into battle, you must learn how to use firearms properly. There are several different types of training courses available online. Some of them include basic firearm safety, shooting drills, and marksmanship.

Other Items: Other items that may prove helpful include flashlights, extra batteries, rope, matches, candles, and so forth. Make sure that you have these items on hand before an attack takes place.

How To Protect Yourself From Attacks?

Once you have decided to fight back, you must now figure out how to protect yourself. Here are some tips to follow:

Hide Your Weapons: When you are attacked, you don’t want to be caught off guard. Therefore, you should hide your weapons so they won’t be found.

Use Concealment: You should try to conceal yourself whenever possible. This means wearing clothing that blends in with the environment. Also, you should wear hats, sunglasses, scarves, and gloves to cover your face and hands.

Avoid Being Seen: Try to stay hidden as much as possible. Don’t walk around in broad daylight. Instead, wait until nightfall to move around.

Be Alert: Always be aware of your surroundings. Pay attention to noises and movements. Be ready to act quickly if necessary.

Don’t Panic: Panicking will only cause you to lose control over your situation. Stay calm and collected at all times.

Can Dark Age Defense Help Me Survive A Power Outage?

A power outage could happen at any time. It doesn’t matter where you are located; you could experience a blackout anywhere. In such situations, you will not be able to access electricity. As a result, you will not be equipped with the proper equipment needed to defend yourself against attacks.

However, you can still prepare yourself for this type of disaster by stocking up on supplies beforehand. Keep a stockpile of food, water, and other essentials on hand.

Does A Power Outage Mean I Have No Choice But To Fight Back?

No, it does not mean that you have no choice but to fight back. If you plan ahead, you can survive even if there is a power outage. However, you should always keep in mind that you might need to fight back.

You should never rely solely on your own strength to fend off attackers. Even though you might be stronger than most people, you cannot take on multiple attackers at once.

Instead, you should look for ways to help you survive. For example, you can build barricades or create traps using objects from your surroundings. You can also find shelter under bridges, inside caves, or in underground bunkers.

Final Verdict - Do You Need It?

Well, this product is completely new. We have not heard of something like this before. It's a technological advance. And very simple to start with.

Our research and development teams have worked hard to get hands-on with what it exactly is, and to say the least; this product is one of a kind.

We can't stress that enough. If, just in case, there is a tiny possibility that the security systems of the nation and the authorities are correct, it will be a nightmare to work out over such a blackout.

Lives will stop. And if such a small device can keep you and your family safe for a longer time, there is no question of whether you should get it or not.

The makers have put their everything into bringing this product to us, and if you need more details than what is already described, you can visit their website. It's very user-friendly.

With all these bonus products and pricing that comes to $400 or so, to get all of it at $67 is a game changer. The manufacturers are looking at the safety of the community and not their profits.

We are sure that you should get your hands on this efficient and ethical product before your safety gets into question, as it's going to be difficult for you to counter the consequences.

Along with getting the product for yourself, also spread it for the safety of your friends and family. Because that's the only thing that makers of this product are looking for, to spread the word fast before the blackout hits.

