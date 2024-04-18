Cruise Appliances Aims To Double Market Share In The AC Industry By 2025

In the dynamic landscape of residential air conditioning, Cruise Appliances is slowly emerging as a frontrunner, poised to make significant strides in increasing its market share within the home and small businesses air conditioning sector. With the recent rollout of their robust range of inverter and non-inverter air conditioners in February 2024, the company anticipates a near doubling of its sales, leveraging a strong summer season and a stellar high-quality reputation cultivated over three decades of industry excellence.
Pioneering the adoption of energy-efficient strategies with industry leading 5-star ACs, Cruise has introduced more than 12 new VarioQool Inverter ACs under the Pro and Ultra range; and 7 new SKUs in the non-inverter segment under the new JetQool and EazyQool series. Non-inverter ACs that account for less than 20% of the market, continue to dominate sales in Tier 2 & 3 markets, primarily in the semi commercial customer segment.
Mr Roshan Sirohia, Director - Cruise Appliances highlights the potential impact of the new models, forecasting a substantial boost in turnover. "With the upcoming summer season expected to be severe and prolonged, we anticipate doubling our turnover compared to last year, driven by the introduction of more than 20 new models in the last 18 months" remarked Sirohia. He also added that “The enthusiastic response and increased sales inquiries from trade partners further underscores the anticipation surrounding Cruise's latest offerings, signalling a potential premiumisation shift in the air conditioner industry as well.”
Cruise claims the highest cooling capacities in their class offering non-stop comfort with 55C ambient temperatures. Among the standout features of Cruise's new range is the Ultra Quiet operation enhanced with FlusoJet long airflow design, ensuring a serene environment for enhanced comfort. The new Matt Pearl White finish on the VarioQool 3 and 5 series AC units also adds a touch of sophistication to any space, seamlessly blending style with functionality.
Cruise's launch of the JetQool Non-Inverter Super Duty Series in 1.6 Ton and 2.2 Ton capacities is designed for large rooms, banquet halls and offices, featuring the innovative Tropical-X compressor technology and 50ft FlusoJet airflow design. This blend of superior cooling performance and energy savings promises a comfortable experience for customers in extreme weather conditions. With up to 5.31 ISEER 5 star rated products & high customer satisfaction ratings, Cruise is not only aiming for market growth but also prioritizing sustainable energy solutions for its customers.
As Cruise Appliances Ltd. continues to innovate and expand its product offerings, backed by a commitment to quality, durability, user comfort and high customer satisfaction, the company is well on its way to achieving its ambitious goal of doubling market share in the air conditioning sector by 2025.