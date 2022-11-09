Crop King Seeds Reviews: Is Crop King Seeds The Best Seed Bank In Canada & USA?

Cannabis also known as Marijuana has another common name called “weed.” These are often referred to dried leaves, stems, flowers, and also seeds of the cannabis plants. Cannabis has been a very popular substance for several centuries and even to the current time, millions of people consume it.

Click Here to Buy Crop King Seeds From The Official Website

The reason behind people using it are many — they are used for treating chronic health conditions or simply for recreational purposes. Cannabis is considered to be a very versatile plant that can be made use of in more than just one way but some of the most popular methods of usage are smoking, eating, and weeping.

In the present time, several people all over the world have begun cultivating their own marijuana to save them from all the stress of procuring it from another person. Because let’s face it, Marijuana is not completely legal in almost half the countries around the world. Therefore people have started cultivating it in order to use it for their own recreational purposes or as health treatments, or even wellness purposes such as making a soap or an oil.

What is the first step that one needs to take while stepping on the road to cultivate one’s own marijuana? One needs to have access to excellent marijuana seeds! If you live in a country where it is not easily available, then you might have to look for it online and when you’re attempting to purchase marijuana seeds online, it is extremely crucial to search for a reliable marijuana seeds bank. You need to find a seed bank where not only you will receive premium quality MJ seeds but will also have other benefits such as good shipping facility which is worldwide, an easy to navigate website, excellent germination of the seeds, a secure payment gateway, and much more. We recommend Crop King seeds in this regard!

Hidden among Vancouver’s endless matrix of cafes and sushi eateries, you will find crop King seeds — known to be a very premium MJ seed provider that has been serving cannabis growers worldwide since the year 2005. Read all to understand more about crop King seeds, the way they work, their shipping policies, the variety of strains that they offer, and much more.

A Brief About Crop King Seeds

When compared to other seed breeders of marijuana seeds, Crop King seeds have been famous for their most reliable and potent seeds in the entire world since the onset of the 2000s. For the company to provide its customers the best seeds out there, they have ensured that they have made alliances with various breeders which helps them to offer numerous different options to their customers in terms of seed varieties. They ensure that the potency and effectiveness of the seed strains are always improved.

Yeah the company did hit Road and when a lot of marijuana laws and regulations were passed in the year 2005. However, in 2012, they began their operations in full swing and it was just a matter of time that they became the most widely recognised leaders in this industry. And when you think about their reputation, crop King seeds' reputation is definitely unparalleled. All the customer reviews are only positive.

Seed banks like crop Kings make it very easy and simple for both seasoned enthusiast and novice growers to easily grow cannabis seeds. They offer an excellent variety of strains. There is 24/7 chat support available. The payment is secured and even the delivery is done discreetly and the most safest way possible.

No matter what your level of skill is, you will be able to choose quality seeds on the crop King seeds site. They have a variety of cannabis plants such as hybrid, Indica, and sativa. They sell online and have many retail stores spread across Canada, they are able to ship globally as well yeah and a majority of the orders or custom part with a seed catalog that helps your growth plans in the most healthy manner.

They offer competitive prices and great discount rate stealth delivery to most of the countries worldwide which makes it easier for you to harvest the best cannabis plants both in outdoor and indoor environments. They also follow a very privatized payment method that allows you to purchase marijuana seats using bitcoins, Visa, credit card, MasterCard, and even money orders.

Selection And Quality Of Crop King Seeds

Crop king features almost 40 varieties of the worlds premium marijuana strains such as auto flowering, feminist, regular, and medical varieties. One can buy their marijuana seeds online or can also visit any of the retail locations if they live in Canada and around the world.

The customers easily make a selection depending on the type of yield that the seed will provide and the THC content with a low hora hi CBD rating and also the CBI levels.

Crop King provides two varieties of seed banks – the autoflower variety of feminized mix and the feminized mix. Yeah these two particular variety products are known to yield the best value for the customers as they give birth to high-quality plants.

The Unique Features Of Crop King Seed

Here’s a low down of the characteristics that stand out about crop King cannabis seed company:

Payment method: The company provides a number of payment options that the customer can choose based on their unique preference. Additionally, there are two varieties of delivery options depending on how quickly you want the seeds delivered to you and this makes their shipping options unmatched. Yes, this might cost a little extra but it is worth the money you are spending.

Shipping methods: The company provides a unique range when it comes to shipping options depending on the location. The basic shipping method is standard delivery which comes at a cost of $10. When orders are shipped from Canada they typically take around 2 to even 7 working days to be delivered to their destinations.

Accessibility: People living in Canada can actually go to crop King seed retail stores and buy it themselves. This is definitely a perk because it shows that this company provides very reliable sources irrespective of the platform or the format.

Excellent customer support: The customer support experience that the company offers is exceptional! They ensure that utmost care is given to investigate each and every problem that the clients bring forth or might be experiencing.

Pros Of Using Crop King Seeds

● The company offers its customers a guarantee of 80% germination rate and if it fails, they also help in rectifying the problem.

● The customers have a wide range of seats to choose from which includes both feminized and auto-flowering versions.

● The seeds are mainly suited for medicinal uses of cannabis because of the special seed quality and high value of Cannabidiol (CBD) in them.

● One can contact company in numerous ways.

● The customer support service is very helpful and promptly exceptional.

● This particular seed bank company is one of the oldest established in the industry for several years and is continuously working to improve the quality of the seeds that they have to offer to their customers.

Cons Of Using Crop King Seeds

● Although crop king does offer a variety of unique strains of seeds, we cannot deny that other companies are also offering much more varieties.

● Yeah the prices were quite Hai when compared to the same strains that other companies are selling.

● No discounts are available if you are making the payment using the bitcoin method.

● Free shipping is available only on orders that are more than $200.

Click Here to Buy Crop King Seeds From The Official Website

Germination Is Guaranteed

One of the most excellent features of buying marijuana seeds from crop king is that they offer a guarantee of 80% germination which is the best coverage that you will receive when compared to other online seat banks.

However, please note that this guarantee will not cover seeds that were planted already into the soil or are grown with the help of a starter kit, germination device, or peat pellets.

The Final Conclusion

If you are looking out for a company that provides a huge variety of marijuana strains that are potent, then look nowhere beyond crop king seeds. It is considered to be a renowned company in the northern part of America. This is because the company has been in the business for nearly 15 years and has always been selling marijuana seeds to its customers not just in Canada but across the world. If you handover to the website right now, you will find nearly 500 brand-new regular, auto-Flowering, and feminized strains available in their catalog.

The fact that they provide a variety of payment options that even include bitcoin makes the customer feel very secure in terms of privacy while purchasing marijuana seeds from the company. In addition, the 80% guarantee rate on germination that the company provides shows that the seeds are high-quality. The excellent customer support service is like the cherry on the cake here. So, if you are looking for a reliable seed bank to purchase your marijuana seeds for cultivation then crop King seeds should be your destination.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.

