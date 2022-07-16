Consumer and Fabric Innovation Trends Impacting The Fashion Industry In 2022

Gone are the days when companies and businesses had the power to steer people’s choices with what they communicated and sold - today’s consumer is taking the onus back as they become increasingly aware of the power they have to drive change when it comes to brand philosophies and what they offer, supported by a wave of radical activism.

Consumers are setting this in motion by consciously going for the products they choose to support, to which brands are responding by building customer feedback loops.

In terms of digitization - which is the current buzzword across industries and around the world - younger generations, especially Gen Z, have already started giving shape to the new digital dialogue of the future. Now more than ever before, it is important for fashion and beauty businesses to keep up with the times and place their products where the buck is - i.e. in the metaverse.

Furthermore, the demand for authenticity and transparency is at an all-time high, which will allow consumers to embrace ‘rawness’ and ‘clean’ products following the fashion trend.

Let’s take a closer look at the trends shaping the future -

The Rise of Bast Fibres

Bast fibres, which essentially include flax (linen), hemp, ramie and jute, are essentially fibres that support regenerative agricultural practices that can help the soil sequester carbon. Farmed regeneratively, we will be seeing bast fibres rise in importance as the fashion industry looks to diversify away from cotton to embrace alternative materials that don't require as much dependence on natural resources (which in the case of cotton, is major water).

Being a biodegradable natural fibre, pure linen requires a fifth of the fertiliser required for cotton, less water to grow and draws carbon into the soil, making it a much-lower-impact crop.

Linen, on the other hand, is already growing in popularity in the fashion industry due to its natural performance and eco-friendly associations. It is also cooling, moisture-wicking, absorbent, breathable and durable, with inherent antibacterial, moth and stain-resistant properties.

Bast Fibres are the future of fashion, and very soon we will see every single brand and designer moving towards more conscious consumption and changing their business internally to do whatever is in their power to help make their businesses more environmentally friendly. Right from brands incorporating certain fabrics that are made from recycled pet bottles, to using innovative fabric alternatives… There is so much scope to look forward to.

The denim industry is also undertaking many explorations with hemp, while jute is also expected to make an impact in the footwear and accessories market - a trend we have already seen booming in the vacation-led resort wear and cruise segments.

This article is Authored by Mr. Samarth Bajaj, Co-Founder & CEO, The Designer's Class