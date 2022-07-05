Connecting People With Good Food

1. Please share the story behind conceptualizing We The Chefs?

We The Chefs (WTC) was incepted during the pandemic. I am the founder and have always been passionate about travel and food. The lockdown gave me enough time to convert this idea into a concept that could be worked upon as a business proposition.

WTC takes pride in culinary secrets, authentic preparations, and memorable food experiences. We, The Chefs, started with a vision to make authentic home-style curated gourmet cuisines accessible across India and connect people with good food.

Located in Delhi NCR with over a hundred chefs who include homemakers, we have automated the entire process for home chefs that, in time, would convert to empowerment and financial gains.



2. How your start-up is different from other home chef start-ups?

At We The Chefs, our chefs are our heroes. They are passionate about cooking and are equally keen to ensure that customers get to eat authentic cuisines. As our chefs start from scratch, the meal shall be booked 24 hours in advance as it takes time to prepare and ensure that the flavours are not compromised. They use fresh ingredients and can also customize the meals for our guests.

We have a team that can help you curate a party menu, and you can get different dishes from various chefs to delight your guests with a diverse and unique offering.

We, as a platform, are helping homemakers who are passionate chefs to become commercially independent. We do go the extra mile to ensure that our chefs deliver products that our customers like, and they take into account their palette preferences.

We have also set up a Chefs Table where our chefs can curate meals for the guests. Our Chefs are so passionate about their cooking that it becomes a form of art for them. There cannot be a better way of being able to showcase your skills than by being able to explain their journey and how they cook.

3. Please share how you plan to take this start-up ahead?

We plan to walk this path with the chefs towards our goal. WTC aims to be the catalyst in bringing a new/unique option to food lovers through its platform of carefully selected and curated home chefs. We will soon be getting operational in Mumbai and Bangalore. We are passionate about food and wish to deliver authentic cuisine to all our customers. The intent is to connect people with good food.

4. Kindly share the details of chefs working with your start-up - Indian and International?

We have been collaborating with chefs from all across the globe. Recently we worked with Dr. Sakirat Waraich, who started her professional career as a dentist. Still, after being included in the top-seven contestants of the prestigious Master Chef in Norway, she also turned her passion for cooking into her profession. She is the first of Indian origin to have been included in the show. Recently we organized an event with Waraich and two well-known chefs -Prima Kurien and Sneha Saikia.

Waraich and We The Chefs will also look to collaborate with as many interesting upcoming Indian chefs and delicacies as possible. For WTC, who will sponsor these chefs, this will help some of the budding chefs to showcase themselves not only in their community but also overseas.

www.wethechefs.in