Clever Harvey, An EdTech Providing Career Clarity For Teenagers, To Enroll 1 Lakh Students By March 2023

The company plans to achieve this milestone number by building a SaaS-like product solution.

Founded by Sriram Subramanian and Madhu Agrawal in 2020 as a D2C division of Callido Learning, the Mumbai-based startup offers several new industry-certified programmes for teens such as ‘JuniorMBA Digital Marketing’ , ‘JuniorMBA Finance’, ‘JuniorMBA Entrepreneurship’ amongst others.

The programs are focused on real-world learning and skills thus bringing out and honing a child’s talent beyond academics and textbooks. Through these programs, teenagers can experience working in the field and understand their interest and aptitude for a particular field.

The brainchild of IIM and Ivy League alumni, Clever Harvey is on a mission to help teenagers discover their strengths, get career clarity and come 15 years closer to their dream career.

Commenting on the recent headwinds in the edtech sector and what it means for Clever Harvey, Sriram Subramanian, CEO, said "As the world re-opens and schools come back to life, edtech companies have to ask themselves some hard question of what is their long-term salience in the consumers' life. At Clever Harvey, we were clear about doing three things differently from other edtechs - our products complement the school curriculum rather than compete with them, the products offer an experience which cannot be replicated offline and that our growth is driven by product value rather than pushy sales. This is why we are witnessing more and more students opting for our courses and we expect to enrol about a lakh students by ‘March 2023.”

The shift in educational policy and parental mindset toward 'real life' learning is fuelling the growth prospects for Clever Harvey that has helped it clock a 5x growth in the last five months at a time when most EdTechs are struggling.

Clever Harvey aims to double down its efforts to grow its students count from 2000 per month to 5000 per month.

The growth of Clever Harvey is driven by its unique program - the JuniorMBA - which enables teens to test drive a career through industry-partnered projects. The program delivers the following benefits for students: a) rapid career exposure (15 hours per program), b) industry certification, and c) a portfolio of projects

The program enables students to show their abilities beyond just marks through real projects such as creating an Instagram campaign for PUMA, an ad campaign for Domino's, and launching their own business among others.

The reopening of schools after a long hiatus of 2 years also is expected to bring new growth opportunities for Clever Harvey.

The startup aims to offer every student an internship-like experience and as schools re-open, its programs are finding traction among the students and parents alike. Clever Harvey is further focusing on making more parents aware of these programs and delivering real-world learning to students.

Another encouraging scenario for Clever Harvey's growth is the recognition that its students’ projects are receiving from universities across the country. The startup has partnered with 15 of the country’s leading universities (eg FLAME, Plaksha Uni, KREA Uni, OP Jindal and more) and according to the agreement, these universities will give Clever Harvey’s students preferential admissions based on their portfolios - and the list is continuously growing.

The unique thing about the startup’s growth is that it has grown with a laser-sharp focus on the CAC (customer acquisition cost) and managed to keep it well under control.

While Most EdTech companies today are struggling with rising acquisition costs, Clever Harvey has been able to slash its CAC 4x even as revenue has grown 5x. With monthly sales of Rs 1 crore per month, the startup aims to achieve the ambitious Rs 16 crore ARR by the end of 2022.

