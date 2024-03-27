Clear Premium Water, a leading brand in the bottled water industry, has unveiled its ambitious sales target of exceeding Rs. 1000 crores by 2027.
With a history of innovation, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to quality, Clear Premium Water aims to solidify its position as a market leader while expanding its reach and impact.
In a move that underscores its commitment to growth and diversification, Clear Premium Water recently acquired a majority stake in KELZAI Volcanic Water, renowned for its distinctive natural mineral water sourced from volcanic springs.
This strategic acquisition not only expands Clear Premium Water's product portfolio but also reinforces its dedication to offering premium-quality beverages to consumers.
Clear Premium Water's success is further propelled by its extensive network of partners and collaborators. With over 40+ co-packers, the brand boasts a production capacity of over 50 lakh bottles per day. Its products are available at more than 80,000 retail outlets and distributed through a network of over 1,000 distributors nationwide.
"We are confident to achieve a revenue target of Rs 1000 crores by 2027 with a CAGR of 50% said Nayan Shah, Founder & CEO at Clear Premium Water. "This goal reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With strategic partnerships, visionary leadership, and a relentless pursuit of quality, we are confident in our ability to achieve this milestone and continue our journey towards becoming the nation's most trusted bottled water brand."
Since its inception, Clear Premium Water has been synonymous with excellence and sustainability. The brand's journey to success has been marked by strategic collaborations and visionary leadership. In 2023, renowned actor Hrithik Roshan was announced as the brand ambassador, further enhancing Clear Premium Water's appeal and visibility.