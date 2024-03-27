"We are confident to achieve a revenue target of Rs 1000 crores by 2027 with a CAGR of 50% said Nayan Shah, Founder & CEO at Clear Premium Water. "This goal reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With strategic partnerships, visionary leadership, and a relentless pursuit of quality, we are confident in our ability to achieve this milestone and continue our journey towards becoming the nation's most trusted bottled water brand."