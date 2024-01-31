Bybit Referral Code: 24995 (Claim 2024 Exclusive Bonus)

About Bybit
Bybit app is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange that provides trading services for various digital assets. It was established in March 2018 and has gained popularity among traders due to its user-friendly interface, advanced trading features, and competitive fee structure.
Key Features of Bybit:
Perpetual Contracts: Bybit offers perpetual contracts, which are derivative products that allow traders to speculate on the price movement of cryptocurrencies without the need for an expiration date.
Margin Trading: Bybit supports margin trading, enabling users to trade with leverage. This means that traders can borrow funds to amplify their trading positions, potentially leading to higher profits but also increased risk.
Multiple Cryptocurrencies: Bybit supports the trading of several cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), EOS, and more. These cryptocurrencies can be traded against popular fiat currencies like USD or USDT (Tether).
Advanced Order Types: Bybit provides various order types, including market orders, limit orders, stop orders, and conditional orders. These order types allow users to customize their trading strategies and manage risk effectively.
How to Sign Up and Apply Bybit Referral Code
Visit the Bybit website: Go to the official Bybit website using a web browser. The URL is https://www.bybit.com/.
Click on "Register": On the Bybit homepage, locate and click on the "Register" button. This will take you to the registration page.
Enter your email address: On the registration page, enter your email address in the provided field. Make sure to use a valid email address as you'll need it for verification and account-related communications.
Create a password: Choose a strong and secure password for your Bybit account. It's recommended to use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.
Agree to the terms and conditions: Read through Bybit's terms of service and privacy policy. If you agree with the terms, check the box to indicate your acceptance.
Solve the captcha: Complete the captcha verification to prove that you're a real person and not a bot.
Click on "Register": Once you've filled in the required information and completed the captcha, click on the "Register" button to proceed.
Verify your email: Check your email inbox for a verification email from Bybit. Click on the verification link provided in the email to verify your email address.
Set up additional security measures (optional): Bybit highly recommends enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) to enhance the security of your account. You can set up 2FA using an authentication app like Google Authenticator or Authy.
Complete your profile: Once your email is verified and any additional security measures are set up, you may be prompted to complete your profile by providing additional information such as your full name, country of residence, and phone number.
How to Complete KYC
Login & Go to dashboard and tap on profile icon & click on verification
Now click on the verify button & Upload your Aadhar card photo and selfie.
Your KYC will be approved instantly.
What is Best Bybit app Referral Code
The Bybit app referral code is 24995. Using this code you will get a sign up bonus upto $4100. Share your code with your friends and earn 30% commission.
How do I get a referral code for Bybit?
You can follow below steps to get your own Bybit referral code
To share the referral code, open the Bybit website or Bybit app.
From the top right corner, click the profile icon.
You are now ready to scroll through the referral program from the sidebar.
If you click on the referral code, you will be able to copy it.
Or generate your QR code or referral link to share via LinkedIn, Telegram, Talk, Line, Etc.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Bybit available worldwide?
Bybit is available to traders from various countries around the world. However, there may be restrictions on certain jurisdictions due to regulatory reasons. It's important to check Bybit's website or contact their customer support to confirm if your country is supported.
Can I use Bybit on my mobile device?
Yes, Bybit provides mobile applications for both iOS and Android devices. You can download the Bybit app from the respective app stores and access your account on the go.
What are the fees on Bybit?
Bybit employs a transparent fee structure. The trading fees include a maker fee (for providing liquidity) and a taker fee (for taking liquidity). The fee rates can vary depending on the trading pair and the user's trading volume. Detailed fee information can be found on the Bybit website.
Does Bybit support fiat currency deposits?
Bybit primarily operates as a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange and does not support direct fiat currency deposits. However, they may offer the option to deposit and trade with stablecoins like USDT (Tether), which are pegged to the value of fiat currencies.
Conclusion
Enter Bybit referral code: 24995 upto to get $4100 and a 40% discount on trading fees. You can earn up to 50% commissions by sharing your referral code with your friends if you join their affiliate program.