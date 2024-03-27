Building Tech Startups In Tier 2 cities Of India

This growth has been underscored by profitability from day one. The founders' commitment to their roots is evident in their plans for the future. i8CLOUD is poised for further expansion, aiming to increase its full-time workforce. This ambition is not just about scaling a business but about igniting a change in the entrepreneurial landscape. Sankalp and Prashant envision a future where entrepreneurs can thrive without leaving their hometowns and contributing to their local economies and communities.