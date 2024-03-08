In a world where entrepreneurial spirit connects with a commitment to empowerment and gender equality, women are challenging norms and reshaping the narrative. In this pursuit, stories reflect the thoughts of industry experts from Nabhi Sutra, Winston India, BabyOrgano, EcoSoul Homes, Purna Gummies, French Essence, Jenika Ventures & DishiS Designer Jewellery, will share insights on how they are redefining women's roles within the industry and contributing to a narrative of progress and transformation.

Shaping a limitless world of empowerment

“We are proud of our workforce, where 80% are strong, talented women who have contributed to the heartbeat of our success since its inception in 2019. At Nabhi Sutra, we believe in empowering women not just within our workspace but also in the communities we serve. We take pride in our initiative to provide menstruation-related essentials to orphanages in rural areas, striving to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those who need it the most. We consciously choose to outsource extra work to women, fostering economic independence. We have showcased our products on various e-commerce sites including Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, Amazon, and our own website. Let us celebrate the beauty of togetherness, strength, and the limitless possibilities in shaping a world in which empowerment has no limitations” says Swati Vakharia, Founder Nabhi Sutra.

Empowering Beauty Every Day:

“We are delighted to recognize ourselves as a brand that goes beyond conventional beauty norms. We proudly support women, where we weave miracles for countless women and transform insecurities into radiant confidence. Our dedication echoes through the vibrant hues of self-love, as Milagro Beauty becomes a beacon of strength for those overcoming skin challenges. In the heart of Winston, we celebrate the essence of International Women's Day with a symphony of resilience and grace, where 80% of our workforce comprises remarkable women. We work together to create a canvas on which insecurities disappear, resulting in a symphony of empowered souls. Together, we not only reveal gorgeous skin but also give women the wings of confidence that allow them to fly without fear. It's not just for today, but every day, we honor the spirit of women by cultivating a society in which empowerment flourishes and beauty is an unapologetic celebration of strength," says Nikita Malhotra, Co-founder Winston India

Nurturing a World of Entrepreneurial Spirit

“We are happy to recognize ourselves as a brand that thrives on the principles of empowerment and gender equality. With a commitment to providing equal opportunities, we have not only given employment to 15+ women but also developed a culture of inclusivity and flexibility within our workspace. Being primarily manufactured at women-owned and operated businesses, our brand started as a D2C brand in 2020. Our reach extends through various online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Firstcry. With our focus on Ayurvedic health, wellness, and personal care products, we have established a brand that is a community of empowered women who make a difference worldwide” says Riddhi Sharma, Founder & CEO BabyOrgano

Women's Sustainable Milestones

“We feel proud of the strides we have made in empowering women across the world. From employing women across rural India to having a women-dominated team in-house, we, at EcoSoul, have been successful in working with over 100 women since our inception, back in 2020. Besides offering a safe and stable working environment, we also make sure to support local communities by cutting off the role of middlemen for product manufacturing and providing equal and fair wages to all women workers. Moreover, being woman-led, we are in continuous collaboration with global organizations like +Purpose, allowing our customers to support a cause for free. Supporting Indian female farmers and small businesses run by women through causes by +Purpose, we aim to give back to society while ensuring to integrate sustainability in every aspect of our operations.

So, this Women's Day, here's to celebrate the strength, dedication, and accomplishments of every woman who has shaped the success story of EcoSoul towards making sustainability available, affordable, and accessible.” says Priyanka Aeron, Managing Director EcoSoul Home

Future Commitment to Women's Inclusion

“Women's Day holds a special significance for us as we are a brand deeply rooted in empowering communities, and are proud to have around 100 women contributing to our success. A major 60% of our team is made up of strong and resilient women, with 70 of them actively involved in packaging and warehouse operations. Being a woman-led company founded in 2021, we prioritize offering opportunities for women in our daily operations. Our products are widely available on major e-commerce platforms including Flipkart, Amazon, and our website. Looking ahead, as we expand our operations to additional locations, we expect to welcome over 300 more women into the Purna Gummies family by 2024.” saysArchana Gupta, Founder Purna Gummies.

Appreciating Women's Collective Efforts

“As we Embrace the essence of Women's Day, we are inspired by the extraordinary journeys of women all around the world. It is a day to not only celebrate the achievements of women but also to reflect on the power we hold to shape the future. Since 2021, our line of products has aimed to promote women's empowerment by respecting their distinct experiences and originality, rather than simply adorning them. Apart from this, we operate in D2C sales, e-commerce platforms, and traditional retail. With a strong presence on major marketplaces including Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, Netmeds, and our website, we are thankful for the women who are helping us shape a more inclusive future,” says Nidhi Gupta, CMO French Essence.

Breaking Barriers with Strength

“On this women’s day, we at Jenika Ventures celebrate the indomitable spirit and resilience of women worldwide. We strongly believe that every woman is a masterpiece of strength, grace, and resilience. Today at Jenika Ventures we have a good number of women staffs who are constantly pouring in their hard work and dedication and we welcome each of those women towards the growth of the business. Additionally, we encourage a culture of inclusivity and flexibility within our workspace. Lastly, here's to the women who paint the world with their dreams and make every day a celebration of our collective power,” says Priyanka Marwah, Founder & MDJenika Ventures.

Everyday is Women's Day at DishiS

“Since 2015, we have faced strong competition from well-known jewelry brands, but our aim was always to redefine fashion with quality sophistication. Today we are a team of 20 out of which 13 of them are women who represent strength and creativity. Additionally, we collaborate with experienced women artisans. We at DishiS believe that every woman's journey should be recognized and cherished every day instead of just celebrating one day. We showcase our products and journey to our customers through prominent platforms such as Ajio, Nykaa, Amazon, and our website. The concept of empowered femininity not only complements but also represents the strength and individuality of each woman we meet,” says Dishi Somani, Founder DishiS Designer Jewellery.