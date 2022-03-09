Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Boredpuma And Splash Fashions Become Partners To Release NFT Collaboration In The Middle East

The celestial collection is consists of characters whose designs represent the celestial bodies in the universe and are inspired by the elements such as the sun, moon, planets, stars, constellations. Character designs have inspiration from anime, symbolizing the graphic elements of a Y2K aesthetic.

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 12:28 pm

An NFT is a non-interchangeable unit of information stored on a blockchain, a digital ledger, sold and traded. NFT data units will be associated with digital files such as photos, videos, and audio. Creative studio Boredpuma has joined hands with Dubai-based retail company Splash Fashions, part of the Landmark Group, to create the Celestial Collection, to cement its position as the first company to release NFT in the Middle East. The virtual collection consists of concepts of sustainability and fashion with concept art created by Jong Sacil.

The celestial collection is consists of characters whose designs represent the celestial bodies in the universe and are inspired by the elements such as the sun, moon, planets, stars, constellations. Character designs have inspiration from anime, symbolizing the graphic elements of a Y2K aesthetic. The samurai sword has each characters' identity with compelling, unique designs.Future projects within the collection will now include 3D avatars, with masks as the symbolic personality that combines fashion with 'Gen2' Puma Punks. It will future allow them to move into the metaverse. Once an NFT collaboration purchase is made, members get access to all the benefits, allowing entry into the inside circle of fashion shows, future projects, and the ability to mint and purchase during pre-sale. All NFT holders will get a Discord 'Splash' badge.

The Boredpuma and Splash collaboration consist of 3D card collections with a fully developed, semi-dystopian storyline. The Celestials means immersive audio and visual experience with soundtracks and unique elements to the Celestial Collection, 3D character creation,3D environments, and VR characters that will become part of the collection's world.
 

