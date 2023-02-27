Blue Apron Reviews - Is Blue Apron Worth It? Read This Before You Use This Meal Delivery Service

Popular meal kit business Blue Apron sends 2-4 dishes and all the supplies you need to make them right to your door each week. It also provides presents and well-chosen wine pairings.

What Is Blue Apron?

It bills itself as "the first American meal kit" and is one of the world's largest meal delivery businesses. Blue Apron has delivered more than 460 million meals across the continental United States in its decade of operation, according to its Official Website .

This food delivery business places a premium on quality. 80% of their supplies are purchased directly from food growers who use environmentally friendly plantation methods and use organic fertilizers, ensuring they arrive fresh to your door. A team of seasoned professional chefs prepares the recipes, which include a changing menu of over 60 distinct dishes.

Blue Apron provides both meal kits that you make yourself and ready-to-eat meals that are completely prepared. If you need more meals and sides for the week, there are a variety of Market products and Add-ons to pick from.

How Does Blue Apron Work?

A weekly menu changes for each meal plan from which you can select your meals. Specific dietary patterns, such as low-carb, low-calorie, or diabetes-friendly, may apply to certain meals. The only meal plans available are Vegetarian, Wellness, and Signature (for two or four people).

After choosing your plan, you'll be asked to finish the checkout process and select your weekly delivery day. You'll have a deadline each week by which to make your food selections. Blue Apron will choose your meals for you if you don't select them by this date.

You may conveniently skip weeks or change your plans with Blue Apron up to 5 weeks in advance and as late as five days before your subsequent purchase is processed.

To begin using Blue Apron, you must first sign up for a membership and then personalize your plan via the Website. The procedure is straightforward. You sign up for an account, customize your box settings, select your first meals, and wait patiently (or not, in my case) for the container to come.

I've broken that procedure down even further to make it even easier for you:

Create an Account

Blue Apron cannot be ordered without first subscribing and creating an account. To create your account, select the following options:

Meal preferences and meal plan type (with Signature including recipes containing meat and recipes without and Vegetarian being meat-free) The number of meals you desire every week (2, 3, or 4) The number of servings that each meal kit should create (2 or 4) Your selected day of delivery (Blue Apron delivers seven days a week) Unless you modify them, these selections will be applied to all of your future boxes.

Select Your Meals

Then comes the exciting part: selecting your food. Blue Apron suggests a few recipes based on your tastes, but you have the last word. You can update your options at any time before the "Changeable before" date shown on your account's Plan Settings page.

Before adding a meal to your box, you may examine the recipe, nutrition statistics, and ingredients (this is recommended if you want to get a feel for the time and difficulty level).

Delivery of your box

The tracking number supplied in your order confirmation may be used to trace your delivery. If you are not at home when your box arrives, it will most likely be left on your doorstep. As soon as possible, unpack and refrigerate your ingredients. Blue Apron does not give any exact information regarding how long items can be left out at room temperature.

Blue Apron Offers Four Varieties Of Food Plans

You can contact a customer support agent whenever you want to receive information on how to terminate your account permanently.

Signature

All Blue Apron's options, including meat, fish, and plant-based meals, are included in this two-person meal plan.

Vegetarian

Meals on this two-person menu may include eggs and dairy products but do not necessarily include meat or fish.

Wellness

This two-person meal plan emphasizes healthy options, including low-carb meals and Weight Watchers (WW)-approved dishes.

Inscription for Four

This meal package includes four adult-size servings of the service's Signature dishes and is designed for more prominent families.

How Do You Select Meals From Blue Apron?

You will see all the options for that week for your meal plan when it comes time to choose your meals. Every week, you'll receive fresh choices. You are currently unable to switch between meal plans within the same week. You can, however, change between meal plans whenever you like.

The Signature plan has the most options, with 18–20 recipes. The Signature for Four plan includes 8–10 alternatives, while the Wellness and Vegetarian plan only offers 3–4 each week. You can choose "heat and eat" meals, which are fully cooked dishes you can reheat in the microwave, with any of the Signature plans.

The range of cuisines offered on Blue Apron's menu is what I appreciate most about it. Each week, in addition to some traditional American dishes, you may anticipate finding delicacies from other countries, such as spicy pork udon and burgers with feta and basil pesto.

The menu at Blue Apron has five groups:

Chef Favorites: The "top picks" and most well-liked dishes from the test kitchen

Nutritionist-approved and WW-recommended meals for wellness

Family-friendly and suited for picky eaters and youngsters

Fast and straightforward - prepared meals and easy options

Vegetable-based meals

Although you can specify your choices, your subscription gives you access to all 19 items on the weekly menu. Typically, only four or five vegetarian meals offers each week, giving vegetarians few options. If you're not picky, you'll be OK because all of the vegetarian selections look extremely good.

Dietary Limitations

Blue Apron could surely do better when it comes to dietary constraints. Gluten-free alternatives are quite restricted, and vegetarian options are few. Only four or five of the 19 dishes on the menu are vegetarian each week, and none are entirely plant-based. Nonetheless, four or five vegetarian alternatives are superior to many meal kit businesses.

What's Inside Blue Apron Box?

Blue Apron meals are shipped to your house in refrigerator-safe boxes with ice packs and insulated liners to maintain freshness throughout delivery. You may recycle every piece of cardboard, rigid plastic, metal can, and glass bottle you receive from Blue Apron.

Most items you'll need to make meals are in your box, although some recipes call for cupboard essentials like salt, pepper, and olive oil.

The weekly dish list constantly evolves and features a range of meats, meat substitutes, veggies, tastes, and cook times. Many recipes have the designation "simple prep and cleanup," which means that the recipe only calls for a small number of pots, pans, and utensils.

Some recipes display colored icons next to the recipe title to indicate whether they are from the Wellness menu, the Vegetarian menu, or have fewer than 600 calories. It lets you see all your alternatives while creating your weekly order quickly and makes it easier for you to decide.

Large recipe cards with detailed step-by-step instructions will provide for each meal. Most recipes cook in less than 45 minutes and only use one or two pots and a pan overall. All of the animal proteins that Blue Apron uses come from suppliers and farms that follow the organization's guidelines for animal care. In addition, the animals must consume a diet free of hormones, antibiotics, and animal byproducts. Depending on the availability and source of the products, some of the produce and other ingredients in Blue Apron's meals are organic.

What Are Blue Apron Dinners Like?

The majority of Blue Apron dishes are quite nutritious, with lean meats, fresh veggies, and whole grains. If you want to indulge, there's always a spaghetti dish or two to choose from, as well as comfort meals like meatloaf with mashed potatoes or French bread pizza.

Blue Apron incorporates certain unique ingredients and side dishes that you may not find in other meal kit services. For example, photogenic Romanesco broccoli is served with tofu Banh Mi sandwiches or a pan-seared beef meal with crunchy gnocchi instead of tired mashed potatoes.

Wine pairings from Blue Apron

For an additional $66 each month (including delivery), you may receive six bottles of wine specially selected to combine with your Blue Apron recipes. You can choose red, white, or a combination of the two depending on your previous preferences. I have yet to sample Blue Apron's wine offerings.

Pros And Cons Of Signing Up For Blue Apron

Pros:

Fresh vegetables and meat are examples of high-quality foods.

Options are numerous. — A wide range of food options, including 16 weekly meal kits

Meal preparation is simple - no culinary experience is necessary.

Recipes that are simple to prepare

The menu is extensive and diverse.

Heat-and-eat foods are ideal for fast evenings.

Options for vegetarians and health-conscious diners

Ingredients cultivated without the use of antibiotics, hormones, or genetically modified organisms.

Packaging is nearly entirely recyclable.

Cons:

Price – More pricey than comparable services, with prices ranging from $7.99 to $11.99 per dish.

Contains allergens — There is no opportunity to specify dietary limits for allergy sufferers.

Excessive use of non-recyclable plastic bags in packaging

Only two and four servings are available.

The majority of meals require at least 30 minutes to prepare.

There is no complimentary delivery.

Who Is Blue Apron Suitable For?

Blue Apron is one of the greatest meal delivery services for those wishing to simplify their lives. Because many of the meal kits take less than 35 minutes to make, they are great for weekday dinners and wild nights. Beginners should have no issue following the recipes, while more experienced chefs should be able to adapt them to their own tastes.

Blue Apron may be worth it for you if you're ready to pay a bit more than you typically do for supper in order to get gourmet-quality meals at home.

What Is The Price Of Blue Apron?

You can buy Blue Apron from the official Website . Subscribing to this service ranges from $8 to $10 per serving, or $40 to $120 per week, depending on the number of meals you want to be delivered and the number of servings per dish. Competitor firms like Home Chef and Sunbasket are slightly more expensive, with the lowest-tier membership costing roughly $50 weekly.

The price per serving for Blue Apron meals ranges from $7.49 to $9.99.

A signature, wellness, and vegetarian menus cost $40 a week for two recipes that make two servings each.

$54/week for three recipes with two servings each.

$72 per week for four dishes with two servings each.

Menu Signature for Four:

$72 per week for two dishes with four servings each.

$96/week for three dishes with four servings each.

$120/week for four dishes with four servings each.

How To Sign In For The Blue Apron?

Blue Apron's registration process was quick and straightforward. You must first submit your email address. After that, you will be given instructions on which of the four plans to select and how many recipes you wish to receive each week.

You will choose your delivery day and input your credit card information in the third and final step. Once your account is created, you may examine your planned meals and change the recipes to suit your tastes.

You'll get an email notification after your meals are packaged and sent out that includes a link to track your box and other information.

Conclusion On Blue Apron

A meal kit delivery service called Blue Apron provides a wide selection of tasty dishes for customers with no particular dietary requirements. Even without a subscription to Blue Apron's meal kits, the company now provides an online marketplace and a wine subscription service.

Blue Apron's pricing is neither the lowest nor the highest compared to other meal kit delivery services. In contrast to some of its rivals, it provides fewer options for those with strict dietary requirements and preferences.

Blue Apron can be a terrific choice for your family if you value the convenience of a meal kit delivery service and don't have any special dietary requirements.

