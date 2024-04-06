BitDelta, a leading multi-asset trading platform, has announced its strategic partnership with the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) to support aspiring sporting talents and shape the future of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) worldwide. This collaboration aims to foster the growth of MMA in a manner that empowers young individuals and ambitious investors, while tapping into the untapped potential of a global talent pool.
Notably, BitDelta's sponsorship and support will benefit IMMAF's highly talented roster that has previously produced MMA superstars such as Shavkat Rakhmonov, Magomed Ankalaev, and Muhammad Mokaev. With this partnership, BitDelta and IMMAF are committed to creating a ripple effect that empowers and nurtures aspiring talent in the trading and MMA arenas, fostering a spirit of resilience and ambition to shape a brighter and more competitive future.
Advertisement
Founded in 2023, BitDelta is a global trading platform that provides financial services in over 120 countries, with a specific focus on trading. The platform is dedicated to revolutionising the financial landscape and empowering young individuals and ambitious investors worldwide on their trading journey. With a wide range of features such as spot trading, derivatives trading, buying crypto with a card, token launchpad services, and SafePass, BitDelta offers its users a comprehensive trading experience.
Through the partnership with IMMAF, BitDelta solidifies its commitment to nurturing global youth aspiring to make history in MMA. The venture underscores BitDelta's dedication to fostering a dynamic and competitive environment that shapes a better tomorrow.
Advertisement
The strategic partnership between BitDelta and IMMAF not only demonstrates the fusion of finance and sports but also represents a shared vision of embracing innovation and nurturing talent. As BitDelta continues to expand its operations worldwide, the collaboration with IMMAF stands as a testament to its commitment to supporting and shaping the future of diverse industries.
BitDelta's Chief Marketing Officer, Lauren Martin, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "This partnership represents a significant milestone in the growth of BitDelta, and we are relishing the prospect of working alongside IMMAF, a world-renowned sports brand, moving forward. BitDelta is passionate about supporting aspiring young talent in all areas, particularly Mixed Martial Arts, and this partnership allows us to play a part in shaping the future of one of the world's fastest-growing sports."
Densign White, CEO of IMMAF, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership, which marks a huge step forward for the overall development of the sport. BitDelta is a forward-thinking brand with a proven pedigree in achieving elite-level results, while the ambition and values of both organisations ensure we are fully aligned on our long-term goals."
The collaboration between BitDelta and IMMAF promises to be a catalyst for the growth of MMA on a global scale. With its commitment to revolutionising the financial landscape, BitDelta's expertise and resources will further enhance IMMAF's efforts to develop and promote MMA talent worldwide. Both BitDelta and IMMAF share a common goal of empowering individuals and fostering a spirit of resilience, making this partnership a perfect match.
Advertisement
Additionally, BitDelta's sponsorship will play a crucial role in promoting the highly anticipated 2024 IMMAF World Championships, scheduled to take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in October.
To learn more about BitDelta and its comprehensive trading platform, including its commitment to supporting aspiring young talent in MMA, visit bitdelta.com
About BitDelta
Founded in 2023, BitDelta is a global trading platform that provides financial services in 120+ countries, focused specifically on trading.
With offices in key regions such as Turkey and India, BitDelta extends its operations worldwide, aiming to revolutionise the financial landscape by empowering young individuals and ambitious investors worldwide.
The platform offers a comprehensive trading experience through a range of features including but not limited to:
Spot Trading
Derivatives Trading
Buy Crypto with Card
Token Launchpad Services
SafePass
Advertisement
Along with these features, BitDelta users have the ability to diversify their portfolios with a variety of assets, all while using the highly secure asset custodian Fireblocks.
BitDelta’s commitment to making trading accessible for all manifests through the various developments of the company’s projects, alongside its expansion into new markets.