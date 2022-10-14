Best Hair Follicle Detox Shampoos For Drug Test

Taking a new job, especially in a country like the United States comes with a pre-requisite of submitting a drug test before you get the offer. This leaves many frequent drug users in a pickle who do not see this coming.

Although most employers ask for urine drug tests, you also need to be prepared for a hair follicle test. Did you know THC traces remain in your hair follicles for about 90 days? Yes, you read it right.

So, how can you rid your hair of THC residues? Enter: Hair Follicle Detox Shampoo.

These shampoos clear any marijuana traces from your hair without causing any damage to them. But this is only the case if you use good quality products.

That is why we have curated a list of the 3 best hair follicle detox shampoos that can help you out. Read on to know about them.

How Did We Make This List?

There are various brands in the market offering hair follicle detox shampoos. But how do you know which one is the best fit for you? To prepare this list, our team performed extensive research on various products that are used to pass a hair drug test. We read through various articles online and spoke with previous customers to learn about the effectiveness and dependability of the products we had chosen.

We've also put together a buyer's guide to help you understand the factors to look for when buying hair follicle detox shampoo. You can find it at the bottom of this article.

Top 3 Best Hair Detox Shampoos For Drug Tests

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo - Our #1 Recommended Hair Detox Shampoo

Zydot Ultra Clean Shampoo - Most Affordable Detox Shampoo

Macujo Aloe Rid Old Formula Shampoo - Impressive Results For Drug Tests

Let’s talk about these products in detail:

#1. Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo

When it comes to detoxification of any sort, Toxin Rid is a brand that instantly pops into our minds. Old Style Toxin Rid Shampoo is a potent solution that has proven its efficacy over the years. It completely removes the toxins from your hair helping you pass the drug test with flying colors. It is an ideal product for medium to low-cannabis users. However, it might not be the best choice for heavy drug users.

It is a deep cleansing formula that uses advanced microsphere technology to provide a gradual release to remove the residual buildup of environmental pollutants, chemicals, chlorine, hard water minerals, and hair-dulling impurities. It removes THC traces that have become embedded in layers of oil in your hair follicles.

The Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo is made up of natural ingredients that do not damage your hair. You don’t have to worry about the solution causing hair fall or dullness. The Aloe Vera in the shampoo keeps your hair hydrated and healthy at all times. It comes in a 5-ounce bottle that will last you multiple washes. You need to use the shampoo every day, at least 3-10 days in advance. If you don’t have time, take multiple showers in a day. Make sure to use the shampoo at least 15 times before you give your hair samples for the test.

You can also add Ultra Clean Shampoo to your cart while buying this product to use on the day of the test. They work as a team to cleanse your hair for the test. This shampoo is slightly on the expensive side but trusts us when we say that it will offer you a bang for your buck. The best part is that it offers 1, 2, and 3-day shipping in the United States. Also, needless to say, for best results, we advise you to stay off any sort of drugs during this time.

Pro tip: To prevent reintroducing toxins into your hair, avoid using previously used items such as pillowcases, hats, headbands, or any other hair accessories when you are using this detox shampoo.

How to use:

Apply shampoo on wet hair.

Massage it thoroughly on your hair and scalp.

Let it sit for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse with lukewarm water.

Pros

Made with natural ingredients

Doesn’t damage the hair

Potent formula

Deep cleanses your hair

Safe to use

Cons

Works best only for people with medium to low cannabis exposure

Can only be bought online

Customer Experience

There’s a reason that this Shampoo is reigning in the detox markets all these years. Customers trust to use it before their hair follicle drug test and have seen results. Other than this, there’s no damage caused to the hair while people use this product. It also didn’t affect their hair growth. This is why it's no surprise that almost all customers gave it five stars.

They loved the ease of use and its ability to be a standalone product. You don't need to use any conditioner with it. However, Ultra Clean has the potential to improve your chances of passing the test.

Many customers believe the product's price is higher than that of competitors. However, they also agreed that the results do outweigh the cost.

Click here to visit the official website of Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo

#2. Zydot Ultra Clean Shampoo

Zydot Ultra Clean is a clarifying shampoo that cleans your hair follicles of all chemical buildup, medications, and other impurities. It is best suited to light to moderate drug users. It comes with shampoo, conditioner, and a purifier to deep clean your hair.

The shampoo removes the external barriers to expose the inner hair, and the purifier penetrates deeply into the scalp, the hair follicle, and the shaft of the hair to dissolve and remove impurities. Lastly, the conditioner makes hair more manageable by reducing tangles and adding shine. It is most likely to take you about 45 minutes to complete this process.

The shampoo contains aloe vera, which naturally improves the condition of your dry and damaged hair. It hydrates the hair and aids in the removal of tangles. If you have extremely thick, coarse, or curly hair that is longer than six inches, you’ll have to use two or more packets of Ultra Clean Shampoo. This is because toxins are harder to cleanse from thick/coarse hair.

Please keep in mind that the Zydot Shampoo only lasts 24 hours. As a result, it's best to take the test during this time frame. After that, the scalp and hair produce oil, which can introduce contaminants into the hair. Also, make sure you do not use any previously used items like hats, beanies, or pillowcases that can reintroduce toxins in the hair.

The best part about this product is that it is affordable. You can get the desired results without spending too much. You will have to completely stay off drugs of any kind during this cleansing process.

How to use:

Step 1: Shampoo

Wet your hair thoroughly and apply only ½ of the shampoo.

Massage the shampoo on the scalp for about 10 minutes.

Rinse well with lukewarm water.

Step 2: Purifier

Apply all the Purifiers and massage them on the scalp.

Comb through your hair.

Leave for 10 minutes and rinse well.

Step 3: Shampoo

Apply the remaining ½ of the shampoo.

Massage the scalp for 10 minutes.

Rinse well.

Step 4: Conditioner

Apply all the conditioner and massage it into the scalp and hair.

Distribute the conditioner evenly and comb through your hair.

Leave for 3 minutes.

Rinse well.

Pros

Contains natural ingredients

Thoroughly removes hair impurities

Can be easily bought in retail stores and also online

Affordable

Ideal for light to moderate users

Cons

Not as effective

Only lasts 24 hours

Customer Experience

As per the customer reviews, we read while researching, this product is an effective solution to the hair follicle drug test situation. Many were surprised with the results and were able to keep their jobs after passing the test. It is a go-to product for many lights to moderate drug users.

It gives a pleasant fragrance and is quite easy to use if you follow the instructions right. Customers loved the fact that this shampoo is reasonably priced. Users rated the product nothing less than 4 stars, and they were quite happy with it.

Click here to visit the official website of Zydot Ultra Clean Shampoo

#3. Macujo Aloe Rid Old Formula Shampoo

Macujo Aloe Rid Old Formula Shampoo is a powerful formula that has stood the test of time. It is one of the best hair detox shampoos that can be used to help you pass a drug test. This shampoo is formulated in the same way as The Original Nexxus Aloe Rid with an increased amount of Propylene Glycol.

It can remove residual medication, nicotine, alcohol, heavy metals, hard water minerals, secondhand smoke, pollutants in the environment, and other harsh chemicals. All of this is accomplished without causing any harm to your hair. One bottle of Macujo Aloe Rid is good for 12 to 20 washes.

If you are concerned about its credibility, keep in mind that this formula was created by a team of experienced chemists. It was tested for two years before being released to the public.

You will receive detailed instructions for using this product, as well as video and phone support if you have any questions. Use this product in combination with Ultra Clean Shampoo for the best results. Like the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo, it is also on the expensive side but when it comes to your job, you’d agree that it is a small price to pay.

Pros

Doesn’t cause any harm to the hair

Removes all the impurities from the hair

Tried and tested formula

Good for 12 to 20 washes

Comes with detailed instructions

Cons

Difficult to use

Customer Experience

We read the Macujo Aloe Rid Old Formula Shampoo customer reviews on Amazon and a few other websites. Many people thought the price was worth it for the peace of mind. They stated that the instructions were a bit tricky to follow, but the end results were impressive, resulting in a negative drug test result.

Some people prefer it in conjunction with Ultra Clean Shampoo. If you believe the customer reviews, we can tell you that this product is worth the money and delivers the results you want.

Buyer’s Guide For Hair Follicle Detox Shampoo

A hair follicle test for a new job may throw you off instantly, especially if you have never taken one. A detox shampoo can help you pass the test but you need the best one there is. This is why we have done the research for you. We have put together a small buyer’s guide that can help you understand all things you need to consider before purchasing a hair detox shampoo. Take a look:

Ingredients

It’s important that the shampoo you are choosing is prepared with natural ingredients that won’t harm your hair. Look for ingredients that will keep your hair hydrated and moisturized, such as propylene glycol or aloe vera. Avoid products that contain paraben synthetic dyes, sulfates, and artificial fragrances.

Scalp condition

The ingredients in a detox shampoo are directly related to your current scalp condition. If your scalp is dry and flaky, detox shampoo can make the situation worse, doing you more harm than good. Look for a high-quality shampoo that is appropriate for your hair type. A good detox shampoo will remove toxins from your hair without drying it out.

Effectiveness

Detox shampoos show their effect after multiple washes. You need to read the instructions or the product description for this carefully. The window of their effectiveness also matters here. By this, we mean how long after using the shampoo will you be in the clear to pass the drug test? Typically, you get a six to twelve-hour window, or longer depending on the product.

Size

Hair detox shampoos come in a variety of sizes. It is entirely up to you to select the appropriate size. If you have thick, long hair, a large size should be ideal. It also depends on the number of times you use the shampoo. If you have fine hair and use it sparingly, a smaller bottle should suffice.

Ease of use

It may not seem like it, but ease of use is one of the important factors to consider when choosing a hair detox shampoo. A complicated application procedure doesn’t always mean that the shampoo is working. It also means higher expenses. This is why make sure the shampoo you choose is simple to use and effective at the same time.

Brand reputation

When determining whether a product is appropriate, you must also conduct research on the brand. It informs you about the product's dependability, authenticity, and safety. You can learn more about this by reading customer reviews, which have a direct impact on the brand's reputation.

Price

Hair detox shampoos are available in a variety of price ranges. But let us make it clear the good ones are often on the pricier side. However, we have attempted to bring you all of the options, both high-end and affordable, along with the pros and cons, so that you can make the best decision.

How Does the Hair Follicle Drug Test Work?

A hair follicle drug test can detect drug use for up to 90 days. During the test, a small hair strand close to the person's scalp is taken and sent to the lab for testing. The results are analyzed in two steps.

The first step is a rapid screening test called an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). If the ELISA test produces a positive result for a specific substance, the hair samples will be sent for confirmatory chromatographic testing, such as gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS), to help rule out false positives.

What are Hair Detox Shampoos?

A hair detox shampoo is a cleansing formula that removes the THC residues, dirt, oil, and chemical buildup from your hair. It rids your hair of the toxins that regular shampoos may not be able to. This can help you pass a hair drug test.

These shampoos are typically made of natural ingredients such as Aloe Vera, which keep your hair hydrated and protect it from damage.

Also checkout the article on THC detox methods.

How to use Hair Follicle Shampoo?

The thought of taking a hair follicle drug test may sound daunting, but if you play your cards right, you can pass it. And by that, we mean using the right detox shampoo.

Yes, you can also detox naturally by eating clean, drinking plenty of water, including fruits and vegetables in your diet, and maintaining a regular exercise routine. However, this could take months, and you may not have that much time. This is where a hair follicle shampoo can help. Please keep in mind that you must abstain from drugs during this cleansing period as well as the days preceding the test.

Detox shampoos are cleansing agents that can help you remove all the drug metabolites from your scalp. These shampoos are relatively simple to use. However, the type of product you use can sometimes dictate its application. Unless your shampoo comes with specific instructions, you can follow the steps outlined here:

Apply the detox shampoo on damp hair.

Massage it on the scalp thoroughly making a lather.

Leave for about 10 minutes.

Rinse well with lukewarm water.

In some cases, you might even have to wash your hair with regular shampoo before applying the detox shampoo.

Home Remedies to Pass a Hair Drug Test

Aside from using hair detox shampoo, you can also use home remedies to improve your chances of passing a drug test.

The majority of home remedies contain common household items such as baking soda, lemon juice, vinegar, and detergent.

The Jerry G Method

The Jerry G Method involves bleaching and dying your hair with ammonia-based hair dye. Drugs are difficult to detect in bleached hair.

This should be done at least 10 days before your hair drug test.

Then, a day before the test, bleach your hair and then dye it again.

Make a thick paste of baking soda and apply it to your hair on the day of the test. Leave it for 45 minutes.

Thoroughly wash your hair.

Finally, use Toxin Rid shampoo to wash them.

Warning: If you have sensitive skin, avoid this method because it can cause rashes, skin irritation, and harm your skin's health.

What is the Macujo Method?

The Macujo Method is one of the most effective methods to get rid of THC toxins from the hair. It opens up your cuticles and cortex before removing THC traces from your hair with acid. Please keep in mind that there is a good chance you will damage your hair in the process.

Things you need for the Macujo method:

Salicylic acid shampoo

Vinegar with a high acetic acid content, such as Heinz

Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid

Disposable rubber gloves

Shower caps

Goggles

Water (preferably lukewarm)

How to perform the Macujo Method

Here’s a step-by-step guide on Macujo Method:

Dampen your hair with lukewarm water. This will help remove any oil from your hair as well as open the cuticles.

Once your hair is damp enough, put some vinegar on your hair and scalp. This vinegar with high acetic acid content will open up your hair shaft to clean out the toxins.

Apply salicylic shampoo to your hair for a few minutes before covering it with a shower cap. This allows the shampoo to penetrate your scalp and other areas.

After 30 minutes, thoroughly rinse your hair and apply the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo or any other quality detox shampoo. The presence of propylene glycol in detox shampoos aids in the removal of toxins from the hair.

Repeat this process at least four times to eliminate all THC metabolites.

Tide detergent can also be used in these steps to improve your chances of passing the drug test.

Note: As you will be dealing with a lot of acids in this method, make sure to wear rubber gloves and goggles while you are at it.

Pros and Cons of the Macujo Method

Pros

Can be done a day before the test

No dye is required.

Easy-to-follow instructions

Can be performed at home

Highly effective

Cons

Requires time and multiple washes

Can damage hair

Expensive ingredients

May cause an allergic reaction in sensitive skin

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What can a hair drug test detect?

A hair follicle drug test can detect Amphetamines, Methamphetamines, Cocaine, Marijuana, Ecstasy, PCP, Xanax, Fentanyl, Opiates, and Methadone.

Q. What should I do before a hair follicle test?

If you are a frequent drug user, you should wash your hair at least 15-20 times with a good quality detox shampoo before you give your hair sample. It will clean your hair of drug metabolites and other impurities, allowing you to pass a drug test.

Q. How long do drugs show up in hair follicle drug tests?

A hair follicle drug test can detect drug use up to 90 days prior to the day of the test.

Q. Does bleach work for hair follicle tests?

If you regularly bleach your hair, there's a good chance that no or very low levels of drugs will be detected in your hair follicle drug test. However, if you only bleached once and only a few weeks before the test, drugs may be detected.

Q. Can a hair test detect one-time use?

It can be difficult to detect one-time drug use. However, if the strength of use was high enough, a low level of drug use may be detected in a test.

Q. What does a detox shampoo do?

Detox shampoo is made with cleansing ingredients that clean your scalp of drug metabolites, THC traces, and chemical buildup. Washing your hair with detox shampoos several times before the test can help you pass it successfully.

Q. Can the test identify the date of drug use?

A hair follicle test can detect 90-day drug use. However, because hair growth differs from person to person, it cannot determine when the drugs were consumed.

Q. Is Alcohol detectable via hair follicle drug testing?

Yes, lab technicians can detect alcohol through hair follicle drug testing using specific testing procedures and chemicals.

Q. Is body hair accepted for drug tests?

Yes, if head hair is shorter than ½ inch, then body hair is accepted for drug tests.

Q. Does hair color affect the drug test results?

Bleaching and dying your hair on a regular basis can have an effect on drug test results. However, this is not the case with natural hair color as it is determined by the amount of melanin in the hair.

Conclusion

To sum it up, we would like to tell you about the product that managed to impress us out of the lot. Our top pick has to be the Old Style Aloe Toxin Rid Shampoo. It cleanses your hair of all the residual buildup and chemicals without dulling its shine. It is best suited for light to moderate drug users.

If you are looking for an affordable option, it’s best you go for the Zydot Ultra Clean Shampoo. This three-step cleansing formula will remove all impurities and drug metabolites from your hair. It is reasonably priced and quite effective, making it a popular product among customers.