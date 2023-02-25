Best Free Background Check Services - Top 4 Background Checker Sites

Are you looking for the best free background check services to find criminal records online? Look no further than our top 4 background check sites.

From public records to criminal history, these sites will help you find the information you need to make informed decisions about the people in your life. You can search for records on everything from birth and death certificates to property ownership and criminal records.

With the amount of personal information that we share online every day, it's more important than ever to protect yourself from potential scammers and criminals. If you're looking for a way to do your own background check on someone, these sites can help you get started today!

With these background checker sites, you'll be able to see what kind of history someone has, including any past offenses as well as current court cases against them. This can help you avoid being taken advantage of by people with a shady past and allow you to make more informed decisions about who you're dealing with.

Background checks enable individuals to safeguard themselves from potential threats by letting them know whether a person has any criminal or court records. This background check helps guarantee your safety!

Here are the best background check services:

Best Free Background Check Services

#1. Truthfinder: Overall Best Background Check Service

Truthfinder

To start off our list, we have the overall number one best background check site, Truthfinder!

Truthfinder is a free-of-cost criminal history reporting service that offers details about the person. You may look up anyone who has been arrested or charged with a crime, including traffic offenses and misdemeanors. Additionally, this service gives users access to state-specific public documents that are searchable.

The reverse phone lookup tool of Truthfinder is the first thing you'll notice. Enter your number into the search bar to see all potential matches if you need to figure out who called you.

This tool is great since it allows you to check whether the phone number you're interested in is connected to any illegal activity. You don't need to download anything, and it's simple to complete.

You'll be able to learn the location and status of the individual whose cellphone number you're looking for. When looking for someone who could be hiding and doesn't want their whereabouts exposed, this tool might be useful.

By choosing the categories of crimes in which you're interested and the states for which you want to look, Truthfinder also gives you the option to modify your background checks. Truthfinder will produce results based on their open records database once you have chosen your criteria.

Additionally, Truthfinder has a data suppression option that will erase your private data from any searchable database. When this feature is turned on, all of your information will be removed from any database that keeps it.

Additionally included are websites like Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and others. This function allows you to completely erase your presence from other websites like Reddit or Wikipedia.

Truthfinder provides two different background investigations; Standard Report: This lists the convictions and an overall number of convictions for the individual you are looking for.

Expanded Report: This report includes extra details about the subject of the check, such as any aliases, past residences, and present addresses. With Standard Reports, enlarged reports are free.

Another fantastic tool you can use to find out if the person whose number you're looking at has an address is reverse address lookup, especially if they're using a burner phone. It only takes a few seconds, and there is nothing to download.

Using Truthfinder's dark web scan capability, you can look up user information on the dark web. Finding out who individuals are and where they are based is made easy with this function.

The I.P. address and other user-specific data are used to determine the outcomes of this service. A dark-web scan could also be used to determine whether a person's laptop contains malware or has been hacked.

The service starts at just 19 Dollars monthly fee, but you can also benefit from their free 30-day trial.

Pros

Number 1 free online background check site

Finds complete personal details

Comprehensive background report

Detailed report including person's criminal records

Up-to-date online database

Complete address history

Cons

Free Trial only lasts 30 days

Only for the US

#2. Intelius: Best Background Check Site For Criminal and Arrest Records

Intelius

Next up on our list, we have Intelius, one of the best background check services to find criminal records online!

Intelius is an open-source supplier of public data. You can find out information on a person's marital and divorce history, bankruptcies, lawsuits, and charges against them when you conduct a free background check with Intelius.

You can use this website to obtain a complete report on a person's criminal history and arrest history. Access to images, phone numbers, and much more is also available.

You can look up your data online or do a free criminal background check on yourself before starting a job. Since its launch in 2003, the website has assisted several users in doing background checks on individuals.

Information about more than 2 million Americans may be found in the Intelius phone directory. Anyone can be found using their last name, first name, complete name, or part of their name in a search. Additionally, it has all presently reported phone numbers, emails, addresses, SSNs, driving histories, and criminal histories.

For those who don't want to pay for a full report, there are limited access profiles available. Users with limited access profiles can access necessary data like location history but not the entire range of information present in the Intelius system.

Additionally, Intelius has an affiliate program in which you can earn money by introducing them to new clients. Tell your friends about Intelius if you think they might require a background check! For each referral payout, you can receive up to $50.

One of the most profitable revenue sources for anyone selling background check goods on Amazon or other websites is the Intelius affiliate program. There is no excuse not to sign up for this program if it would help your business expand as you are compensated for every lead that arrives via your website.

Additionally, Intelius offers free information on criminal histories from TECS as well as consumer credit ratings from Experian and Equifax. You can get all the knowledge you need to make wise judgments when employing someone for your company or giving out a loan.

One of the best things about Intelius is that it is completely free and 100 percent reliable. All the information available in the Intelius online date base is sourced from US state agencies and departments, so you know you're getting all the right information.

Moreover, the website is very easy to use. You can also choose to specify your search to find basic information about anyone. Their customer support service is among the best out there. Reach out to them if you have any questions, or if you're finding it difficult to access their website.

A big plus about Intelius is that you get complete anonymity while you perform background checks. The site does not ask you for any details about yourself, so you stay completely anonymous.

Pros

Totally free background check

Detailed criminal records

Up-to-date information

Gain access to police records and sex offender registry

Complete marriage records

Cons

Can require you to pay for the complete record

#3. Instant Checkmate: Best Free Public Records Checker

At number 3 on our list, we have Instant Checkmate, one of the best free public records checkers. With this service, you can check anyone's up-to-date public records for absolutely free!

Using this website, you can keep tabs on anyone who lives in the USA. You can check their aliases, residences, genuine ages, court papers, criminal histories, and arrest records.

The background check could also include bankruptcy records, social media profiles, potential relatives, location history, and job history. No user on instant checkmate is misled. The BBB has given the business a good rating. Whenever you choose, you can opt out of Instant Checkmate and erase your information from their system.

You can do a complete social network search on anyone to find their social media accounts. This service helps you find a person's online presence.

Instant Checkmate values the privacy of its clients. The business collaborates with Verisign to guarantee that all data on its website is protected using SSL encryption.

Your personal information is protected from unwanted access thanks to this security. Your personal information will remain protected even if someone tries to access the server through a rogue employee or hacking assault since all transactions are carried out using a 256-bit SSL certificate.

The individual you looked up won't be made aware of your search through Instant Checkmate. Additionally, it will safeguard your results with a stronger security system thanks to its client privacy procedure.

The service provides you with a complete criminal record of a person. This is best for a business bureau looking to hire new employees. Moreover, you can also get hold of someone's property records.

You can choose their monthly subscription for 38 Dollars. If you have any questions regarding their service, you can reach out to their customer support which is available 24/7.

Pros

Provides a person's detailed information

Birth records and marital status

One of the most reliable sites for online background checks

Detailed report including divorce records

Best for public records searches

Cons

Comparatively high monthly fee

Only for people in the US

#4. US Search: Best Criminal Record Check Site

Last but not least, we have US Search, one of the best background check services for searches limited to the US. The site collects public data from dozens of government departments to show someone's public records, criminal history, court records, and much more!

US Search is a company that has more than 25 years of experience in background checking and verification. It was launched in 1993, and since then, it has provided its clients with the best services possible.

US Search provides both, paid background check services as well as free background checks. The only difference is that the paid ones are more detailed and contain the complete history of a subject.

A team of highly trained experts conducts the paid searches, this is something unique that only US Search offers. These detailed reports contain accurate information about the subject's past history with the police or if a court has convicted him.

If you don't want a detailed check, you can choose their free background check, which is not as detailed as the paid one but still gives you enough information to make a judgment regarding someone.

The brand has one of the largest databases with more than 10 million records! According to a study, US Search gets more than 1 million views each month!

The service is best if you're trying to find distant family members, or are just generally curious about a new neighbor, a date, or a new friend. Employers can also use their service to find out about the applicant's past employment history, criminal records, and more.

One of the best features that US Search has is data suppression. This feature lets you delete your criminal records and more from all databases. Usually, it takes a lot of paperwork to get this job done, but with US Search, all you have to do is pay a little fee, and you'll find yourself completely taken off public records.

The service also lets you file an application to the state agencies to clear your record from their database. This is also another unique feature only US Search has.

Their website is extremely easy to navigate, and you can also choose to specify your search according to your requirements. The service has some excellent customer reviews, and you can check them out as well on the brand's official website.

Pros

One of the most experienced background-check companies out there.

The report contains all vital records

Complete address history

100 percent accurate information

Searches conducted by experts

Unlimited reports

Cons

Lacks transparency

It can be a bit expensive

How We Made the list of Top Public Record Services

There are a lot of background check services out there. Just search the internet, and you'll find a flood of results. But not all of them are legitimate. Most of these websites are complete scams and rip off users with their high fees.

To save you from all the trouble, we have selected these sites after thorough research, and considering multiple factors. All these services are scam free and completely legitimate. They require a minimal fee, and most of them also provide their services completely free.

While selecting a background check service, make sure to do complete research. A lot of services can be a risk to your privacy and security by miss using or selling your personal data.

Here are some factors we considered while selecting the above-mentioned websites.

Legitimate And Trust Worthy Sites

Scammers use fake background check sites to collect users' personal data. These fake sites ask you a lot of questions and information before conducting your search, thus being a risk to your privacy and safety.

We have selected only legitimate and trustworthy websites in our list. All of these companies have been recognized by multiple agencies to be completely safe for use.

Moreover, these sites do not ask you for any personal information before conducting your search. You just have to enter the basic details of your subject and they will provide you with a complete report. This makes them completely safe and transparent.

Reliability of Results

Another thing we took into consideration was the reliability of the results. There are a lot of fake background check services out there that show false information to allure more clients.

All of the aforementioned websites provide reliable results. All their information is accurate and the latest. These companies have millions of records sourced from state agencies which is what makes their reports reliable.

You can also conduct a search yourself to make sure that our listed sites provide 100 percent accurate information. Then use their data suppression option to delete your existence from available open-source state records completely!

Data Base

Another thing we considered while making this list was the size of Data Base these companies had. A larger database means more information and more relevant results. Most of these companies have millions of records which make it easy to find the right records.

We also made sure that their information was the latest available. State agencies keep updating their records from time to time, which means that records are continuously updated. So, to find the most relevant results, the data must be up-to-date.

Pricing And Services

Background check is a costly process, especially if a complete team of experts conducts them. From searching old archives to retrieving lost data, a lot of work goes into background checking which makes the service expensive to buy.

Most background check companies provide their services for too much of a cost. While making this list, we made sure only to include the websites that were affordable. A lot of these sites even provide their services for free or have free search options!

All their prices lie in the affordable range so anyone can benefit from them.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews can tell you a lot about a service. While selecting these websites, we thoroughly went through their customer reviews to see what the users had to say about their services.

All of our selected sites have positive customer reviews which means that their clients had a good experience using their services. You can check out dozen of client testimonials on these brands' official websites. You can also get an idea of what information you'll exactly be getting from the background checks. Hopefully, you'll have a positive experience with them as well.

Buyer’s Guide: How To Choose The Best Background Check Service

We live in a time when scamming is getting increasingly common. Every day, millions of people suffer at the hands of scammers and lose millions! Their most common and helpful tool is fake websites that help them collect information about their potential targets! And unfortunately, fake background check sites help them a lot to achieve their goals.

Moreover, according to multiple studies, the risk of identity theft is the highest in the 21st century. This is why you should be extra careful where you feed your personal data! Fake sites can use your data to harm you in multiple ways!

You have to be extremely careful while choosing background check services because there are a lot of fake ones out there. Some even collect users' data and use it to scam them! While others notify the person whose records you're looking up!

So what exactly should you look for while choosing a background check service? Here is a summary of all the factors you should consider!

Is The Site Trustworthy?

Before selecting a background check platform, make sure that it is trustworthy and reliable. Make sure that it has been recognized by independent sources and has a good rating. Also, try to ensure that your data will be in safe hands and won't be used against you!

Compare websites and only choose the one that seems the most reliable, this is for your own safety!

We have selected only trustworthy websites on our list. These sites won't try to scam you. All of them have good ratings from 3rd party checker sites and even government agencies. So, while using these services, rest assured that your data is in safe hands.

Data Sourcing

One of the most important things to consider while selecting a background check service is from where they source their data. What is the source of all the information their reports contain? Are the sources even reliable? Make sure you have checked the data source before buying a background check service.

While making this list, we have only selected the companies that source their information from state agencies databases. There are a lot of open-source records available to the public. Using these public records, our sites give the most relevant and the most reliable search results! So feel confident while using any of them!

Is The Service Transparent?

Transparency is a must when it comes to background check websites. You should know how the data provided by you will be used and whether it will be cleared in the future! Try to select websites that are completely transparent and ensure your anonymity.

The sites above mentioned are 100 percent transparent and safe. The users have complete knowledge of how their given data is being used. Most of these sites clear your data just after you use them, this ensures that you remain anonymous while using searching for records online.

Price Comparison

Price comparison is a must before selecting any service. A lot of background check sites can be extremely expensive, while sites that offer their services for the price of peanuts are usually complete scams and can breach your security. This is why thorough price comparison is a must.

All sites on our list lie in the affordable range. Their services are neither too expensive nor too cheap. Moreover, some of them offer their services completely free of cost, while others have free background check options. Select wisely, so you know you're getting the best price and also the best service.

What Do The Reviews Have To Say?

As mentioned earlier, reviews say a lot! Before selecting any service, thoroughly go through its customer reviews to see what former clients have to say. You can get to know how the site works, which information to expect from the search, and how your data is utilized.

Positive customer reviews are a must! All service providers on our list have amazing reviews from former clients. You can check these reviews out on their official websites.

FAQs About Free Background Check

Q. What is a background check?

In a world full of scammers and fraudsters, background checks help you avoid potential threats. A background check is a complete and thorough lookup of someone’s past records. These records include criminal, marriage, and court histories. These checks tell you if someone has had trouble with the police in the past or has been convicted by a court.

These checks are especially important for companies and businesses employing new employees. From criminal and court records, these background checks also provide employment history.

Q. Why run a background check?

You can run a background check on anyone for multiple reasons whether it’s a suspicious neighbor, a fishy distant relative, a new friend, or an unknown caller. Anyone can be subject to a background check for multiple reasons.

A potential employee can be subject to a background check to ensure he or she doesn’t have a criminal record. You can even conduct a background check on yourself to find out if there is any of your data is available online. You can even choose to clear it from our selected sites! But make sure you don’t use any fake or scam background check sites as they can harm your safety and privacy!

Q. How much does a background check service charge?

Background check services vary a lot when it comes to pricing. Background check is a somewhat difficult process as it requires a lot of searching. Most companies have a whole team of experts that conduct background checks for their clients, which is why it can be a bit expensive.

At the same time, some sites provide their services free of charge. Most of the sites on our list are affordable. Many of them have monthly subscriptions where you get unlimited searches for a monthly fee. You can choose any of them while knowing that you’re getting a good price.

Q. What information does a background check provide?

When you do a free background check on a person, you might learn about their history of marriage and divorce, bankruptcies, litigation, and charges. These websites allow you to get a detailed report on a person's arrest and criminal history. There is also access to pictures, phone numbers, and a lot more information.

Before beginning a job, you may check your information online or do a free criminal history search on yourself.

Q. How long does a background check take?

Free background checks only take a couple of minutes at most. Detailed checks can take more time because a whole team of investigators is working on them. Paid checks which are highly detailed can even take a couple of days. You can also choose to pay extra if you want results sooner.

All our sites give results in a matter of seconds and give detailed reports after searching from millions of open-source records!

Q. Can you run a background check on yourself?

Yes, you can run a background check on yourself to see if you have any data available online! It is good to do that before an important job interview so that you can clear things on time. Most sites on our list also provide a data suppression feature that will help you delete your record from open source records.

Q. How can I clear my data online before applying for a job?

You may remove all of your criminal histories from databases with the Data Suppression tool. Normally, this process involves a ton of paperwork, but with US Search, all you have to do is pay a little amount and your information will be fully removed from public records.

You can use the service to apply to state authorities to have your record removed from their databases. This is another special attribute that only specific background checker services provide. Most of the sites on our list have this feature.

Q. Are background checks safe?

Yes, background checks are safe but make sure a background check platform is reputable and trustworthy before choosing it. Verify if it has a decent rating and has been acknowledged by impartial authorities. Additionally, make an effort to guarantee that your data is secure and won't be utilized against you.

On our list, we only included reliable websites. These websites won't attempt to defraud you. They all receive favorable reviews from government organizations as well as independent review sites. You may thus use these services with confidence knowing that your data is secure.

Q. How can I clear my criminal data from government records?

You can use our listed sites to clear your data from government records. It usually requires a lot of legal paperwork to get this done, but these sites have made that much easier.

Q. How do scammers use fake background check services?

Scams are becoming more frequent in the time we live in. Millions of individuals lose millions of dollars each day as a result of scams! False websites are their most popular and useful method for gathering data about potential targets!

Unfortunately, phony background check websites greatly assist them in achieving their objectives.

Furthermore, several studies indicate that the risk of identity theft is at its maximum in the twenty-first century. You should thus be very cautious about where you provide your sensitive information! Your data may be misused by fake websites in many different ways.

Due to the prevalence of phony background check services, you must choose them with extreme caution. Some even gather user data and con people with it! The individual whose records you are seeking may be notified by some.

Conclusion

We meet a ton of new people every day. Whether it’s a new friend, someone new at work, or a new date, you never know if someone has a criminal history. Such people can take advantage of you and harm you.

This is where a free background check comes in! Whenever you feel suspicious of someone, do a background check on them to find out about their past and if they are harmful.

After thorough research and comparing dozens of background check service providers, we have selected the top free background check services just for you! All these sites are reliable, safe, and trustworthy and provide accurate data about the subject. Select any of them and ensure your safety.