Atul is Chief of Strategy and M&A at Signicat a Nordic Tech Unicorn. But before he fell in love with SaaS start-ups, Atul’s first love was books. From the mind of this bright strategist has emerged a delightfully complex yet easy to read edge of the seat thriller. The protagonist of the book, CAESAR is ready to retire after winning a hundred million Euros in an underground poker game. The Mafia lord he beat at the game would not let him walk away without a rematch. Caesar must come back to play one last game to wager all of his fortune against the life of a sister he hasn’t spoken to in ten years. When he chooses to take the money and run, a fight for survival will force him to face many long-buried demons. This book is a thrilling story about going against all odds and putting everything on the line to win or lose it all.