Books with interesting storylines are great and often leave us with a satisfied feeling after we complete the entire book. This World Book Day, here is a list of books from a number of genres so there is something for everyone to enjoy!
1. “Unboxing Bengaluru" by Malini Goyal and Prashanth Prakash
Malini Goyal has been a deep-dive business journalist for over twenty-five years whereas Prashanth Prakash is a founding partner of Accel Partners in India. Both, Malini and Prashant have co-founded Unboxingblr Foundation. In Unboxing Bengaluru—the first ever deep-dive into the city—Malini Goyal and Prashanth Prakash ably unravel the city’s journey, and the ensuing social, behavioural, technological and consumptive changes. They look at why people are drawn to the city; how the cosmopolitan culture and multi-linguistic society gives it a distinct flavour; the parallel economies that have cropped up; how the influx of young workers have changed the city; and the fault-lines of unplanned and poorly managed growth over the decades. Richly researched and vividly written, Unboxing Bengaluru is filled with absorbing vignettes, extensive reportage, and solid data. A fascinating book, and a must-read for anyone interested in understanding the city, and indeed, India.
2. "YOUR ALLEY, YOUR FOE" by Saurabh Dev
Saurabh Dev is a banker by profession but for spiritual fulfilment, he uses his scarce spare time for literary pursuits. The book narrates a high stakes geopolitical battle, India and The United States join hands to engineer a shrewdly masterminded covert upheaval plan targeted at a rising and formidable China. In the midst of this, a top ranking Indian diplomat, with privileged access to India’s foreign affairs, gets arrested on charges of espionage. He’s accused of being complicit with Beijing in compromising state secrets. As the confines of imprisonment handicaps him to reclaim his innocence, his family gets engulfed with the trials and tribulation as devastating events ensue after the arrest. Is he genuinely culpable? Where does his guilt originate? Vulnerable to unknown foes and naïve to count on unfamiliar allies, will his family survive an overwhelmingly emotional ordeal?
3. "THE HUNDRED MILLION BET" by Atul Koul Randev
Atul is Chief of Strategy and M&A at Signicat a Nordic Tech Unicorn. But before he fell in love with SaaS start-ups, Atul’s first love was books. From the mind of this bright strategist has emerged a delightfully complex yet easy to read edge of the seat thriller. The protagonist of the book, CAESAR is ready to retire after winning a hundred million Euros in an underground poker game. The Mafia lord he beat at the game would not let him walk away without a rematch. Caesar must come back to play one last game to wager all of his fortune against the life of a sister he hasn’t spoken to in ten years. When he chooses to take the money and run, a fight for survival will force him to face many long-buried demons. This book is a thrilling story about going against all odds and putting everything on the line to win or lose it all.
4. The Wanderers 3.0( The ice on the Tower) by Sarthak Rathi
The Wanderers 3.0( The ice on the Tower) is authored by a very young author, Sarthak Rathi whose writing journey began at the age of 8. It's the third book in the series. He published his first book, The Wanderers: The Sound of the Lake at the age of 12, in 2019. His second book, The Wanderers 2.0: The Strike on the Satellite, was published in 2021. This captivating novel takes readers on a thrilling journey through space and different planets. With vivid descriptions and an intriguing plot, Sarthak takes readers on a thrilling adventure. Travelling has always been a big part of his stories. He loves to play badminton, code, has ran a few half-marathons, and not forgetting the integral part of being a teenager, likes his phone and video games a lot.
5. "THE BOOK OF YOU AS TOLD BY A HUNDRED RAVENS" by Manoj Jain
Manoj Jain has always been interested in human relationships and how they are affected by circumstances. He is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and a student of Psychology. He runs his own garment export business. In "THE BOOK OF YOU AS TOLD BY A HUNDRED RAVENS," author Manoj Jain courageously delves into the depths of human existence, offering readers a profound exploration of life's complexities. Through a unique blend of poignant prose and stunning artwork, Jain guides readers on a transformative journey of self-reflection and insight. "THE BOOK OF YOU AS TOLD BY A HUNDRED RAVENS" is a masterpiece of introspection and depth, showcasing Manoj Jain's unparalleled talent and insight. It is a book that will leave a lasting impression on readers, inspiring them to embrace their life's journey with courage and conviction.
6. "Mandeep Meets Mandeep" by Dr Sona Sharma
Dr Sona Sharma is a medical professional and author. Her work has been described as captivating, crisp and fast-paced. She is known for connecting the dots in complex plots leading up to unusual conclusions. Mandeep Meets Mandeep is a true-life medical thriller. It featured on Amazon's Hot New Releases for over 50 days. It has been described as a captivating, quick read with unexpected twists and turns. The author hopes the book motivates many, like Mandeep, to offer a total stranger a second chance at life. The book was officially launched by the noted actress Ms Tisca Chopra. Deeply inspired by it, she came forward to sign up as a blood stem cell donor herself. Her previous work includes Time and Tide – a mythology -science fiction and a series of science-based stories for young readers.
7. “The Chosen Warrior of Rregnos” by Loen Eoman
Discover the captivating world of ‘The Chosen Warrior of Rregnos’ by 16-year-old author Raoul, where a regular teenager Loen Eoman finds himself thrust into an extraordinary quest to save his planet from impending doom. Inspired by literary greats like JRR Tolkien and George RR Martin, Raoul skilfully crafts a narrative that is as much a journey of courage and friendship as it is of personal growth and destiny. Set against the mystical lands of Rregnos, Loen and his companions embark on a perilous journey to secure an ancient artifact, which promises to change their lives and shape their destinies. Raoul's debut novel is a profound exploration of the power of youth, imagination, and the enduring strength of bonds forged in the face of trials. Join Loen on his epic quest and discover the magic of storytelling brought to life by a young literary talent on the rise.
8. "Tryst With Koki" by Subhadra Anand
Subhadra Anand was born in Hyderabad (Sindh) in 1947. She came from Karachi to Bombay in a steamship with her mother and siblings in 1948, and stayed in the Chembur Camp for displaced persons before moving to New Delhi. Subhadra Anand's latest book is a fiction based on facts which have been taken from her book National Integration of Sindhis. It is a gripping story of the pre partition scenario in Sindh, the partition, the exodus from Sindh, uprootment, resettlement and assimilation".The narrative is told through the life of 18 year old Sheila Advani .Titled "Tryst With Koki", it is the story of Struggle,Survival , Sustenance and Success" of the Sindhi Community represented by the Advani family. Each and every one who crossed the border in the wake of the Partition will identify with it. It is an ode to the indomitable spirit of the Sindhi Community.
9. “The Mystery Mountains“ by Aurijit Ganguli
Aurijit is an Engineer by education, a Sales professional by choice, a Traveller by passion and a Foodie by habit. His book “The Mystery Mountains” is a captivating novel. As per the calculation of certain ancient sages, the Earth is likely to pass through the path of large comet fragments and astral debris around 2030. Such cataclysm can cause widespread devastation for all species and decimate human civilization. After solving the spine-chilling mystery behind the disappearance of a few botanists, chef Lisa and botanist Arjun incidentally get paired up with an impassioned archaeologist. Pitched against a global criminal force and a multitude of challenges, they travel to different continents to explore the sites of antediluvian civilizations, in their quest for global safety. Guided by the wise ones from a pre-historic tribe of Peru, the web of mysteries that they untangle is beyond their wildest imagination.
10. "Unbeatable" by Shikhi Sharma
Shikhi Sharma is Senior Manager in a Government Bank and also an author. She has been a TEDx speaker and her second book unbeatable has been published in over 14 countries. “Unbeatable” is an inspiring story of a dedicated couple who accepted their special child. The story reveals the amazing life of Tapasvi – a twenty-two-year-old facing Cerebral Palsy and Dyslexia and how he manages to face all odds and clears his NET JRF examination. Mostly narrated by his father Mr. Ajay, the story is an example of what one can do when suffice under challenging circumstances. The inspiring tale sheds light on a sensitive and important issue of our society. It is important that we must accept the specially-abled kids among us and give them a chance to bloom. If given a chance these kids can do wonders. The books also contains articles from doctors, specialists on cerebral palsy and various teachers.
Have a wonderful World Book Day! We hope that these recommendations help you to pick your favourite.